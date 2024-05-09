Hades 2: How to get and use Deathcap

Deathcap is a major crafting resource that you can acquire during your runs in Hades 2. What makes them so important for progression is that you can exchange them for Bones and then buy the necessary materials to unlock Incantations. However, getting Deathcaps is easier said than done, and it is one of the toughest resources to acquire in the game. Thus, it's no surprise that many in the community are having trouble getting a fair amount of them.

This Hades 2 guide goes over how to farm more Deathcap as you make your way through the game.

How to farm more Deathcap in Hades 2

Narcissus can give you Deathcaps (Image via Supergiant Games)

You can farm Deathcap in the Erebus biome of Hades 2. This is the first stage of the game where you will get to acquire them very early on. However, the Deathcaps are only available if it’s raining.

You will not be able to get the crafting resources if there is no rain in the biome. So when starting another run and you see that there is rain in Errebus, make sure to search every part of the stage to get the Deathcap.

You can also get the material as a drop from beating enemies. However, the RNG on it is rather poor.

An alternative way of obtaining Deathcap in Hades 2 will be to purchase it from Narcissus in Oceanus. However, this comes much later on and your best bet in the early game will be to rely on the rain.

Do note that you will not need a Harvesting Tool to farm Deathcaps on the map. Melinoe will be able to acquire them with her bare hands.

How to use Deathcap in Hades 2

Exchange Deathcaps for Bones at the Wretched Broker (Image via Supergiant Games)

Deathcap is one of the best resources that you should be exchanging for Bones in Hades 2. Bones are the in-game currency that you use to buy items from the Wretched Broker.

To unlock the Wretched Broker, however, you will need to craft the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune at your cauldron for 10 bones.

Once unlocked, you can exchange all the Deathcaps that you have collected so far for Bones. You can then use the Bones to get more crafting materials like Fate Fabric to unlock other Incantations.