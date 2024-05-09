Hades 2: Best way to get and use Fate Fabric

Hades 2 is filled with a lot of crafting materials, and Fate Fabric is one of them. This resource will help you make incantations, allowing you to have an easier time with every run in the game. However, getting your hands on it is easier said than done. Many players are struggling to find the best ways to obtain it as the title does not exactly tell you how to do it.

Today’s Hades 2 guide, therefore, goes over the best way to obtain Fate Fabric and how to use the resource.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

How to get more Fate Fabric in Hades 2

Buy Fate Fabric from Wretched Broker (Image via Supergiant Games)

Fate Fabric is something that you can obtain during your Hades 2 runs. By taking out enemies and clearing stages, you have a chance of getting the resource as a drop. However, there is a fair bit of RNG involved with this, and it is not the most stable way of getting the resources.

The best way to get Fate Fabric is to purchase it from the Wretched Broker. However, to do so, you will need to unlock the Broker by making the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune at your Cauldron.

With the use of 10 Bones, you can unlock the Broker in the Crossroads, who will then sell you Fate Fabric for 60 Bones each. This is pretty expensive, so you will need to find the best ways to farm Bones in Hades 2.

How to use Fate Fabric in Hades 2

Use Fate Fabric to make Incantations (Image via Supergiant Games)

The best use of Fate Fabric is to craft incantations in your cauldron. Here is a list of the six Incantations that you can make with Fate Fabric:

Doomed Beckoning

Recipe: 3 Fate Fabric and 1 Nightshade

Consecration of Ashes

Recipe: 6 Ash, 1 Cinder, and 6 Fate Fabric

Abyssal Insight

Recipe: 2 Fate Fabric, 2 Pearl, 2 Moly, and 2 Nightshade

Empath’s Intuition

Recipe: 1 Fate Fabric and 3 Myrtle

Propensity Toward Gold

Recipe: 1 Lime and 1 Fate Fabric

Rush of Fresh Air

Recipe: 3 Fate Fabric, 1 Wool, and 2 Driftwood

These Incantations will make your runs a lot smoother, so make sure you are unlocking them as you progress through the game.