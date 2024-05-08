How to get Lotus in Hades 2?

Lotus in Hades 2 is one of the essential Greeneries that can be used for incantations. Most of them can be hand-collected from different areas within the game, while others need to be grown from seeds obtained from Digging Spots using the Silver Spade. Notably, Lotus, along with other materials, can be used in brewing incantations using the cauldron.

Therefore, if you are seeking Lotus in Hades 2 and curious about its acquisition and usage for such enchantments, this article will serve as your comprehensive guide on that matter.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Lotus in Hades 2: Location and how to find

Oceanus region contains Lotus in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

It can be a little difficult to obtain Lotus in Hades 2, as you have to complete the Erebus region first. After clearing that place, you can find Lotus in Oceanus (the next location after overpowering Hecate).

Eliminating Hecate can be difficult, especially for players new to this genre. Thus, it may take you several trials to vanquish her. After your victory over Hecate, you will enter a room with an unnamed mysterious character and then proceed into Oceanus.

Lotus can be used for incantations (Image via Supergiant Games)

As you descend the levels, certain floors will have a Lotus waiting to be plucked by hand. On average, you can collect between one and three Lotus flowers in a single run. It may suffice for unlocking incantations, but if you desire greater numbers, simply retrace your steps back to Oceanus and collect Lotus in Hades 2.

How to use Lotus in Hades 2

Lotus is required for some incantations in the cauldron. (Image via Supergiant Games)

The cauldron at Crossroads (your base location) will offer more incantations as you journey further into the main story. The following are the incantations that will require Lotus in Hades 2:

1) Rich Soil

Requirements : Lotus x3

: Lotus x3 Details: It adds two extra Soil Plots at the Crossroads.

2) Rite of Vapor-Cleansing

Requirements : Lotus x2, Moly x2, Nightshade x2

: Lotus x2, Moly x2, Nightshade x2 Details: It builds a Hot Spring at the Crossroads. You can take baths with specific characters, and it grants you a quantity of Bath Salts for free. Furthermore, you can buy Bath Salts from the Wretched Broker.

3) Faith of Familiar Spirits

Requirements : Lotus x1, Nectar x2

: Lotus x1, Nectar x2 Details: It gives you a Witch's Delight that unlocks Familiars.

4) Unraveling a Fateful Bond

Requirements : Lotus x2, Moss x2, Nightshade x2, Thalamus x2

: Lotus x2, Moss x2, Nightshade x2, Thalamus x2 Details: It helps you breathe on the surface and removes the continuous damage.

5) Observance of Gaia's Secrets

Requirements : Lotus x7, Moly x7, Moss x7

: Lotus x7, Moly x7, Moss x7 Details: It can give you an extra 20% chance to obtain one extra resource after picking something up.

6) Briny Lifespring

Requirements : Lotus x3, Limestone x3

: Lotus x3, Limestone x3 Details: Unlock rest locations in Oceanus. You can restore your life here.

7) Cleansing of Fountain-Waters

Requirements : Lotus x1, Moly x1

: Lotus x1, Moly x1 Details: It increases the healing amount from the fountain by 10%.

8) Circles of Protection

Requirements : Lotus x1, Moly x1, Mandrake x1

: Lotus x1, Moly x1, Mandrake x1 Details: It opens up Warding Circles in Erebus.

9) Kindred Keepsakes

Requirements : Lotus x1, Limestone x4, Moly x1

: Lotus x1, Limestone x4, Moly x1 Details: It grants you access to switch Keepsakes in the transition areas after defeating bosses.

After a while in the Hades 2 main story, you can initiate the incantation Beast-Loved Morsel through the cauldron. Notably, this will also require Lotus. Crafting 2 Witch's Delight items demands 1 Star Dust and 2 Lotus, along with 14 Time units. The cauldron closes for an additional period during this undertaking.

