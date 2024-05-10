How to get Silver in Hades 2

Silver in Hades 2 is a basic, yet very vital resource in a game that puts a lot of emphasis on resource collection. In each run, you will encounter a plethora of collectibles scattered across locations. Each of these materials is vital for completing various incantations and recipes that unlock new abilities for Melinoe.

Silver in Hades 2 is a mineral ore. There are multiple groups of materials available in Hades 2 including Greeneries, room clear rewards, and more. Mineral materials can be collected from various mineral rocks. Silver can be collected from silver ore deposits that spawn in the rooms at random. But to start collecting silver you will need special equipment.

Cresent Pick helps collect Silver in Hades 2

The Silver Ore in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

To collect silver from deposits, you will need the Crescent Pick. Crescent Pick is one tool that you can unlock that can help you collect specific resources. To unlock the Crescent Pick, you need to craft it. It only needs a single piece of Ash to craft, so it won’t be much of a hassle to unlock. Ashes are very common and can be found throughout your runs.

Other tools that you can unlock in Hades 2 are:

Tablet of Peace - 5 Silver, 5 Psyche

5 Silver, 5 Psyche Silver Spade - 10 Silver

10 Silver Rod of Fishing - 1 Bronze, 1 Fate Fabric

After you unlock and equip the Crescent Pick, various ore deposits will start spawning on the grounds of Erebus and other locations. Once you locate a deposit, simply go near and mine the resources. But beware that if you unequipped the Pick, the ore won’t be spawning. The only way you can mine silver is by using a Crescent Pick.

Uses of Silver in Hades 2

Use Silver and other resources to get stronger. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Unlike Cinders in Hades 2, Silver is quite common to find. This is very fortunate because it is a vital component. You can use it to unlock weapons, tools, and some incantations.

If you need Silver in Hades 2 for a recipe, you can tag it in your Forget-me-nots to remind you to take your pick and mine silver. If you are having trouble locating Silver deposits, unlocking the Reagant Sensing incantation could help you a lot.

