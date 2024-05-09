How to unlock the Bathhouse in Hades 2 to invite companions

The Bathhouse in Hades 2 is a place where Melinoe can relax and have a friendly jab with her compatriots. It's a nice way to spend quality time and relax while you fight to rescue your family from the clutches of Chronos. Hades 2 brings some new additions to the mechanics of its predecessor, and the Bathhouse system is among them.

This guide will show you how to unlock and use the Bathhouse and how you can invite friends.

Note: This title is in early access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

How to unlock the Bathhouse in Hades 2?

You can unlock the Hot Springs and, by extension the bathhouse from the Cauldron (Image via Supergiant Games)

The bathhouse will be unlocked by playing the main story of Hades 2. After a few runs of the underworld, you can use the Cauldron at the crossroads and perform the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing spell, which will give you access to the Hot Springs.

Also read: How to unlock all early access weapons in Hades 2

You need the following components to perform the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing and unlock the bathhouse in Hades 2:

2 x Moly

2 x Lotus

2 x Nightshade

Gather Moly and Lotus from the Erebus and Oceanus areas and grow Nightshade in the crossroads itself. However, for farming ingredients, unlock the farming area using the Flourishing Soil spell.

Once you've unlocked the Hot Spring, you will also receive some of the Bath Salts. Buy more from the Wretched Broker for 50 bone currency.

Also read: All Reagents, greeneries, and Indulgences in Hades 2

How to invite companions to the Bathhouse in Hades 2

Interact with your favorite characters to increase bond levels (Image via Supergiant Games)

Like the previous game, Mel can grow close to the residents of the Crossroads by gifting them Nectar, completing side missions for them, and just talking with them.

Once you have a high companion level with any character, send them an invitation, provided you have the Bath Salts. This will result in them joining you for a relaxing evening in the bathhouse in Hades 2.

Also read: Hades 2 Early access preview

Unlike the waters of the Hot Spring, the conversations won't be as steamy as you might expect. It will be a light-hearted friendly conversation between Mel and whomever you invite, where both will reminisce about the good times in the Underworld.