All Tools in Hades 2 and how to get them (Early Access)

While the tools in Hades 2 cannot be wielded during combat, they play a significant role in progressing through the Underworld. Tools help you access rare resources that can then be used to unlock new craftables, boons, and character upgrades.

There are four tools that can be crafted by gathering and using specific materials. This guide will go through all the tools in Hades 2, the resources to craft said tools, and their uses.

Note: This title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

List of all tools in Hades 2

Silver Spade used to cultivate seeds in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

There are currently four tools available in Hades 2 Early Access with each designed to gather specific resources from the Underworld.

Tool Use Crescent Pick Allows you to gather minerals from glowing nodes found throughout the Underworld. Silver Spade Allows you to dig up seeds hidden underground that can be later cultivated in Odysseus's Soil Plots. Tablet of Peace Initiates a minigame with large shades that reward you with Psyche upon successful completion. Rod of Fishing Allows you to fish at designated spots.

How to craft tools in Hades 2

Crescent Pick can be crafted by spending 1 Ash (Image via Supergiant Games)

Before you can craft any tools, you’ll first need to unlock Night’s Craftwork incantation from Cauldron in the Crossroads. Afterward, you will need to gather specific materials to unlock each tool.

Here’s a list of materials required to craft each tool.

Crescent Pick: Requires one Ash to craft.

Requires one Ash to craft. Silver Spade: Requires ten Silver to craft.

Requires ten Silver to craft. Tablet of Peace: Requires five Psyche and five Silver to craft.

Requires five Psyche and five Silver to craft. Rod of Fishing: Requires one Bronze and one Fate Fabric to craft.

Crescent Pick is the first tool you should craft by spending a single Ash. Afterward, you can use the Crescent Pick to collect 15 Silver from Digging Spots in Erebus. This will let you craft the Silver Spade tool and leave five Silver for Tablet of Peace.

After gaining access to Silver Spade, collect 30 Bones to exchange for five Psyche at the Wretched Broker. Now use the five Silver and five Psyche to craft the Tablet of Peace.

Lastly, you need to gather two Fate Fabrics and one Bronze for the Fishing Rod. Fate Fabrics can be purchased from Wretched Broker while the Bronze can be obtained by using Crescent Pick at any Bronze statue.

Tools offer a rewarding exploration experience by giving you access to rare resources required for upgrades. Make sure to utilize these tools strategically to upgrade your character into an unstoppable force.

Check out more Hades 2 articles here:

All Reagents, Greeneries, Indulgences in Hades 2 || How to get Death Defiance in Hades 2 || What are Arcana Cards in Hades 2 and how to upgrade them? || All door symbols in Hades 2, explained