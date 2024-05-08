What is Psyche in Hades 2 and how to farm it (Early Access)

Psyche is easily one of the most important reagents in Hades 2. As you progress through the game and dive into the Underworld over and over, you’re going to find yourself looking for all kinds of ingredients. Some of these items help you build relationships with other gods, and some are important for making more powerful weapons.

While Psyche only has one particular use, it’s a very important one when it comes to getting more powerful. It will serve Melinoe well if she wants to have access to as much power and utility as possible.

The purpose of Psyche in Hades 2

The more Psyche you have, the more Arcana Cards you can equip (Image via Supergiant Games)

Psyche is a resource you can farm in Hades 2, and it’s primarily used to increase your Grasp stat. As you dive into the Underworld, you’ll accrue a wide assortment of resources. Psyche is used to increase Grasp, which allows you to equip more of the various Arcana Cards.

While you unlock Arcana Cards using Ashe (and occasionally other resources), most of these cards come with a Grasp Cost. You’re going to need some pretty serious Psyche to upgrade this stat. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to farm - after some time has passed.

How to farm Psyche in Hades 2?

One of the most reliable ways is to head through any gates with that green icon you see (Image via Supergiant Games)

Clear Encounter Rooms that offer Psyche as a reward

Use the Tablet of Peace

Trade with the Wretched Broker

Use Charon’s Well

Use Altar of Hermes

There are so many different ways to farm Psyche in Hades 2. One of the most obvious, and easiest ways is to simply pick rooms that have the Psyche symbol on them (seen in the image above). You can also trade Bones with the Wretched Butcher, but that can get incredibly expensive.

Personally, my favorite way is to equip the Tablet of Peace and Compel Shades in various rooms in the Underworld. This grants huge chunks of Psyche in Hades 2, and only requires a simple mini-game to be completed.

However, other incantations (Charon’s Well and Altar of Hermes) give you other useful ways to farm this precious resource. Charon’s Well can grant you Psyche as one of its offerings, but it costs Gold. The Altar of Hermes is similar, where it gives you useful items after clearing a set number of Encounters - but you can pay Gold to get these items immediately.

These are the most reliable ways to farm Psyche, but you can also do it other ways, which are unlocked much deeper into the game. The above ways can be done much faster, and earlier.

