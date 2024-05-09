What is Moonglow in Hades 2 and how to use Path of Stars

Gifts of Moon Boons in Hades 2 are special power-ups that you receive after meeting Selene, the Moon Incarnate. These Boons grant unique abilities and can be further enhanced by the power of Moonglow and the Path of Stars. Moonglow represents the current lunar phase and influences the strength of your Gifts, while the Path of Stars is a constellation map offering permanent upgrades.

This guide will go through all Gifts of Moon Boons, Moonglows, and Path of Stars in Hades 2 so that you can have an easier time navigating the Underworld.

What is Moonglow in Hades 2?

Moonglows provide additional upgrade points to Gifts of the Moon. (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/@Best Indie Games)

Each Gift of the Moon has a set amount of upgrade points. That said, a Moonglow will offer you additional upgrade points when upgrading Gifts in Path of Stars. Moonglow can be of three levels with varied bonus effects.

Full Moonglow : Offers +2 bonus points for upgrade.

: Offers +2 bonus points for upgrade. Half Moonglow : Offers +1 bonus point for upgrade.

: Offers +1 bonus point for upgrade. Crescent Moonglow: Offers no upgrade bonus.

What is Path of Stars in Hades 2?

Path of Stars is the upgrade map for Gifts of the Moon. (Image via Steam)

The Path of Stars is the upgrade map that lets you enhance your Gifts of the Moons. There are multiple upgrade options for one ability. Some upgrades will let you deal increased damage while some will enhance the duration of your ability.

The number of upgrades you can select depends on the current Moonglow phase. You can significantly power up your character by choosing the upgrade path that compliments your build and playstyle.

What are the Gifts of Moon Boons in Hades 2?

Gifts of the Moon are abilities that can be unlocked after spending a set amount of Magick. (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Gifts of the Moon are special abilities granted by Selene. Each Gift has a unique ability that unleashes an ultimate move. For instance, Wolf Howl lets you hover and then crash into the ground for an area of effect damage while Lunar Ray shoots a straight beam that inflicts heavy damage to enemies.

Each Gift requires you to spend some Magick before they activate. Once activated, it allows you to unleash massive damage and get out of tricky situations.

Here’s a list of all the Gifts of the Moon in Hades 2:

Gifts of the Moon Boons Magick Required Effect Phase Shift 150 Reduces the speed of everything else by 80% for 5 seconds. Twilight Curse 140 Launches a tracking projectile that hits up to 10 enemies. Lunar Ray 120 Fires a beam for 3 seconds that does 1200 damage. Dark Side 90 Transforms you into an Impervious living nightmare for 5 seconds. Moon Water 70 Restores 25 hearts up to 3 times. Total Eclipse 200 Launches a AOE blast attack that deals 1000 damage for 4 seconds. Night Bloom 100 Raises 1 random enemy to fight for you for 12 seconds. Wolf Howl 80 Launches a plunging attack for 200 AOE damage.

Understanding Gifts of Moon, Moonglow and the Path of Stars is necessary for figuring out the essence of Hades 2 abilities used in combat. Experimenting with different builds and different Gifts can significantly enhance your attack power and make the game an easier challenge.

