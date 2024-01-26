All Ounabara Vocational School quiz answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

If you need all the quiz answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth for the Ounabara Vocational School, we’ve got you covered. The certification/stat growth system returns in Kasuga’s second outing; however, it’s located in Honolulu, not Ijincho. The system is similar to the previous game’s, where you answer a series of quizzes based on topics connected to the game. There are 21 total quizzes in the game, with the final including questions from every previous quiz.

All quiz answers for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s Ounabara Vocational School

Provided you have $500, you can take these Ounabara Vocational School quizzes, so you’ll want all the quiz answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth for that reason. The stat experience you gain is significant, making these worth doing. We’ll put all the quizzes in order, so you just have to look for the correct answer and input it.

Unlike in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you cannot simply pause and look, so glance back and forth quickly. No matter what edition of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth you’re playing, this system will always be the same. You’ll receive five questions on whatever topic you’re being asked about.

Sports Proficiency

Different clubs are used in gold to get the ball into the hole in as few strokes as possible. Which club would you use to make the ball roll when it is on the green?

Putter

Before the start of a soccer game, children called “player escorts” hold hands with the players entering the pitch. Which of the following is false?

They help carry the ball

The FINA is an international organization that administers competitions for water sports. According to FINA’s swimming ruleset, at what distance must a swimmer break the surface of the water after the start of the race and each turn?

15m

In cue sports such as billiards and snooker, the game begins by positioning the balls together in a rack, and then shooting the cue ball to scatter them. What is the name of this opening shot?

Break shot

In baseball, it is common to throw slower pitches called “breaking balls” to confuse the batter’s timing. One such pitch is the forkball. Which of the following images demonstrate the correct grip to throw a forkball?

Forkball (Two fingers on either side of ball)

Basketball is a team sport where the player with the ball must repeatedly bounce it on the ground while moving. This is known as dribbling. What is the name of the penalty that occurs when more than three steps are taken without dribbling?

Traveling

Each ice skating sport has specific skates that are best suited for them. Which of the following images shows skates most suitable for speed skating?

Speed Skating (longest blades)

At the start of sprinting events, athletes place both hands on the ground. What is this position called?

Crouch start

Darts is a competitive sport where the player throws three pointed missiles, or darts, at a dartboard to score points. How many points have been scored in the following picture?

85 points

Bowling is a sport where the player rolls a ball down a lane to knock down pins and score points. However, if the ball veers too far left or right, it will fall into a trench, preventing it from knocking down any pins. What is this trench called?

Gutter

Hawaii Tier 2

The Ukeulele is a suitable instrument for playing cheerful Hawaiian music. What does its name mean?

Jumping Flea

Which of the following is true about Waikiki Beach as of 2024?

It was man-made

Which of the following images is of a lei?

Lei (Pink and white wreath)

Which of the following dishes is Kalua pig?

Kalua Pig (Meat, rice, and lettuce on plate)

Which of the following volcanoes and famous tourist spots is named Le’ahi?

Diamond Head

Up until the first half of the 20th century, what plant was cultivated all over Hawaii in large fields?

Sugarcane

What is the Hawaiian gesture that involves raising both the thumb and pinky?

Shaka sign

The White flower shown in the image is often seen in Hawaii and used in hair ornaments and lei. What is it snake?

Plumeria

What famous Hawaiian confection is a fried doughnut coated in sugar?

Malasada

Hawaii Tier 1

The Hawaiian sport, he’e nalu is so culturally significant even members of royalty partook in the past. Which of the following images depicts this sport?

Surfing

The Hawaiian archipelago has over 100 different islands. Which island is the second largest and home to Lahaina, once the Hawaiian Kingdom capital?

Maui

Which of the following choices is the state bird of Hawaii?

Nele

Due to its height above sea level and geographical isolation, various countries have funded several facilities at Mauna Kea’s summit. What are these built to observe?

Astronomical objects

Hawaii is frequently hit by hurricanes, which cause extensive damage. Which animal was unleashed into the wild and crossbred with the feral population in 1992?

Pig

Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish, the state fish of Hawaii?

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a

What is the name of the traditional Hawaiian dress?

Mu’umu’u

Which active volcano in Hawaii has a crater named Halema’uma’u?

Kilauea

What holiday is celebrated by Hawaii but not by other states in the US?

King Kamehameha Day

The Hawaiian language uses a 13-letter alphabet. Which letter is not used?

S

Marine Life

Which of the following is the largest marine animal in overall size?

Blue whale

Of the following organisms, which does not belong in the same animal class as the others?

Penguin

Since dolphins do not have involuntary respiration, they must be conscious to breathe. How must they sleep to avoid suffocation/drowning?

They alternate which half of their brain sleeps

Which of the following is a clownfish?

Clownfish (Orange and white stripes)

Jellyfish lack certain organs other animals may have, but they do possess structures that perform similar functions. Which of the following is a structure in the moon jelly?

Eyes

Why do turtles appear to shed tears when they lay eggs?

To regulate salt concentrations

Penguins are famous for being flightless birds and exceptional swimmers. Which is the largest in size?

Emperor Penguin

What is the name of the marine organism that cannot propel against tides and currents?

Plankton

Which of the following marine organisms has lungs instead of gills?

Orca

Of the following marine organisms, which lives at the lowest point below sea level?

Footballfish

Alcohol Expertise

Which of the following glasses is most commonly used to emphasize the aroma and carbonation of champagne?

Flute Glass (long, narrow glass)

The drink shown here is a popular cocktail most commonly made with dry gin and dry vermouth and garnished with an olive.

Martini

Sugarcane was once grown extensively in Hawaii. The sugar from these plants is even used to make a certain alcohol. What is the name of this alcohol?

Rum

Sometimes, a bartender may serve whisky on the rocks by simply adding a large sphere of ice. What fact is false?

It is easier to prepare

When alcohol, such as wine, brandy, and whisky, is aged in barrels, a small amount evaporates through the wood during the aging process. What is this called?

The angel’s share

Which of the following cocktails shown here has “Hawaii” in the name?

Blue Hawaii (blue drink)

A facility that produces beer is called a “brewery”. What is one that produces wine called?

Winery

What is the plant shown here?

Hops

What does it mean to order a single or double whisky?

How much whisky to pour

World Landmarks

Which of the following is the Arc de Triomphe de l’Etoile?

Arc de Triomphe (Larger gap in center)

The Palace of Westminster is a famous landmark in the United Kingdom. What is the name of the nickname of the tower?

Big Ben

Which of the following depicts the Louvre, a famous museum in France?

The Louvre (pyramid outside)

Several towns and large villages in Andalucia, Spain, such as Mijas and Frigiliana, are known as Pueblos Blancos. Why do they paint their houses white?

To protect them from sunlight

The changing of the guards is a formal ceremony in which soldiers currently on duty, the Old Guard, are relieved of their sentry postings by the New Guard. Where does this take place?

Buckingham Palace

What was the purpose of the Colosseum in Ancient Rome?

A gladiatorial event

Statues in Germany modeled after the Town Musicians of Bremen depict four animals? Which is not one of the four?

Pigeon

Angkor Wat is a world-famous landmark in Cambodia. Angkor is derived from the word for “city”, but what does “wat” come from?

Temple

Which of the following is true about the Sagrada Familia?

It went a long time without a building permit

The Statue of Liberty is one of the United States’ most famous landmarks. What object does Lady Liberty hold in her right hand?

A torch

Muscular Science

What is the most appropriate way to reduce soreness from muscle aches after an intense workout?

Stretch and relax the affected muscles

Which vegetable has the most nutrients and is also most effective in building muscle?

Snap peas

Which of the following foods is said to be the best energy boost and can prevent muscle cramps?

Banana

Which of the following is not part of the Big 3 Workout, which helps improve core strength?

Push-up

Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building due to its high protein and low-fat content?

Breast

Which of the following exercises cannot be performed without equipment?

French press

Which of the following nutrients is most important for building muscle?

Protein

In which of the following sports do athletes place particular emphasis on lifting weights with the neck muscles?

F1 racing

Protein supplements are useful for building muscle. When is generally the most appropriate time to consume them?

Within 30 minutes after exercising

Which of the following is the largest muscle in the average adult male body?

Quadriceps

Gardening Proficiency

Which of the following flowers is not poisonous?

Gerbera (wide open purple flower)

There is a great variety of gardening shears, each specific for certain tasks. Which is the best for branches and leaves?

Hedge clippers (long-handled shears)

Which of the following images is of basil, a common kitchen herb?

Basil (Green leaves in a white cup)

The ideal seeding method differs depending on the type of plant being grown. Which is appropriate for pumpkin seeds in a field?

Point seeding (3 in a triangle)

The sunflower often symbolizes summer and blooms during July and into autumn. When is the best time to sow sunflower seeds?

April to June

This herb is known for how easy it is to grow both outdoors and indoors at home. What is its name?

Mint

Which of the following plants requires support in order to grow vines?

Morning glory

The four-leaf clover is a rare variation of the regular clover and a symbol of good luck. How many leaves does a normal clover have?

3

Which of the following flowers is famous for their thorns?

Rose

Underworld Studies

Name the organization that expanded its influence to Yokohama and whose Japanese branch was headed by Chinese martial artist Lau Ka Long.

The Snake Flower Triad

Which of the following Omi Alliance members eventually became the fifth chairman of the Tojo Clan?

Yukio Terada

Which of the following images portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family?

Rikiya Shimabukuro (short hair, widow’s peak, Hawaiian shirt)

Sohei Dojima was the patriarch of a family within the Tojo Clan. Which was his crest?

Dojima Family (Six-pointed silver badge)

What is the name of the cabaret club in Sotenbori that was once managed by Goro Majima?

Cabaret Grand

Which of the following is Daigo Dojima’s back tattoo?

Daigo Dojima (Priest with staff on back)

How many men were killed in the massacre carried out by Taiga Saejima of the Saejima Family?

18

Naoki Katsuya was the patriarch of Ousaka Enterprises, an Omi Alliance subsidiary. He was also the president of a certain agency that operated as a front to conceal their illegal activities. What was the name of this agency?

Osaka Talent

Which of the following groups was not a part of the Tojo Clan?

The Kijin Clan

Which of the following portrays Ryuhei Hoshino?

Ryuhei Hoshino (Flat top)

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2

SEGA’s UFO Catcher is a crane game in which players operate a claw arm and attempt to win prizes. Which of the following is the first UFO Catcher?

UFO Catcher (Pink, lots of Sonics inside)

What is the name of the Dreamcast’s storage medium?

Visual Memory Unit

Which of the following is the Dreamcast?

Dreamcast (four controller ports on front)

Which of the following is the first Virtua Fighter?

Virtua Fighter (white background)

Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game series by SEGA. Which of the following characters has family that runs a grocery store?

Ringo (girl with apple)

What is the name of this full-body motorcycle racing game?

Hang-On

SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball is a platform game series where monkeys roll around inside of balls. What is the protagonist’s name?

AiAi

Which of the following is an image of the arcade cabinet for Out Run?

Out Run (Red cabinet which looks like a car)

In SEGA’s Sakura Wars, what division specializes in intelligence and undercover operations?

Moon Division

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1

Which of the following is the controller of the Mega Drive?

Mega Drive (Black controller)

What is Sakura Amamiya’s birthday in SEGA’s Sakura Wars?

March 19

What is Sonic the Hedgehog’s height?

100 cm

Which of these characters is Jeffry from Virtua Fighter?

Jeffry (dark-skinned man with beard)

Which of the following game consoles was a remodeled version of the SEGA Mark III?

Master System

Which of the following was released between the Genesis and Sega Saturn?

Game Gear (large black handheld)

In SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball series, what is the name of the island the monkeys live on?

Jungle Island

R360 is a motion simulator released by SEGA that could spin 360 degrees on two axes. Which of the following is an R360 Cabinet?

R360 (looks spherical)

What is the name of the plane Tails pilots in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Tornado

Honolulu City Proficiency

Which of the following serves the Blue Hawaii cocktail?

Ocean Boys

Which of the following establishments in Honolulu is a place where you may watch sensual dances and performances?

Dolls & Devils

What is the name of this building in Honolulu?

Ryukai Shrine

Which crazy and funky food delivery business does this logo belong to?

Crazy Eats

What is the name of this location?

Aloha Beach

Which of the following images is of Anaconda Shopping Center?

Anaconda Shopping Center (Pink flamingos)

What is the name of this establishment?

Revolve Bar

What is the name of the Alo-Happy Tours mascot?

Alo-Happy

Which of the following items can be found on Shinobi Sushi’s menu?

Spider Roll (Rolls of sushi in a line)

Which mode of transportation in Hawaii can be ridden from the location shown here?

Trolley (looks like a bus)

Gem Proficiency

Which of the following jewels must be carefully maintained and stored to protect them from dry air and to preserve their beauty and luster?

Emerald (green gem)

Which of the following rings incorporates a gemstone that looks different from sapphire, but is actually another variety of the same mineral as sapphire?

Ruby (red gem)

Though most gems may be formed from a type of mineral, not all are. Which is formed from hardened tree sap?

Amber

Which gem is famous for forming within the tissues of a living thing?

Pearl

Which of the following gemstones is pyroelectric?

Tourmaline

Gold jewelry is marked with notations such as “K14” to indicate the proportion of gold as opposed to other alloys. Which is pure gold?

K24

Which of the following is true about diamonds?

They can break when struck with a hammer

In Oscar Wilde’s fairy tale, The Happy Prince, the statue of a prince asks a swallow to take the jewels and golf leaf adorning his body and deliver them to the poor. Which jewel served as the prince’s blue eyes?

Sapphire

Ring sizes follow an international standard and are assigned a number or symbol based on their internal circumference. What does the United Kingdom use to designate ring sizes?

Latin alphabet

What is a ring called when it is offered to a significant other during a proposal?

Engagement ring

Sujimon Mastery

Which of the following Sujimon steals your money?

Blackmailer Daemon (large man, black shirt, knife)

Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon?

Nicotine Smog

The Krass Kringle Sujimon resembles Santa Claus. He also performs what action similar to Santa Claus?

He gives presents

The Wild Hog Sujimon wields food as a weapon and a shield. What does he do when his health decreases?

Eats the Shield

This Sujimon, Rebel Yeller, attacks by swinging around what object?

Iron Pipe

Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon?

Rep the Set

The Gainz Chaser Sujimon is known for his exceptionally muscular physique. What kind of action does he perform to strengthen himself?

Grow Gigantic

Which of the following Sujimon has a self-damaging skill called “Air Burst”?

Beach Baller (Man in Beach ball)

Which of the following Sujimon can use “Pissed PIstol”?

Drunkabout (white shirt man, yellow tie around head)

Mathematics

Given the displayed time, how many minutes will it take for time to read 9:30?

55 minutes

Which of the following expressions will result in a different answer from the rest?

12.3+3.7

What is the sum of the interior angles of a hexagon?

730 degrees

Given the die face shown, what is the value of the opposite side?

2 pips

Which of the following layouts can form a cube?

3 squares down, 4 squares across

Mike is late for his date with Ellen. If Mike runs at 150 meters per minute, how long will it take him to meet up with Ellen?

10 minutes

What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2x3+4x5=?

27

What is X in the following numerical sequence? 1, 3, 7, 13, x, 31

21

What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10=?

35

What is the answer to the following equation: 196/4=?

14

Outer Space

What are the rings of Saturn primarily composed of?

Ice

The Crab Nebula, part of the constellation Taurus, also has the designation “M1.” Similarly, the Lagoon Nebula, part of the constellation Sagittarius, is also called “M8.” What does the “M” signify?

Messier

Which of the following is responsible for the rise and fall of the tides in Earth’s oceans?

The Moon

Which of the following four planets is known as both the Morning Star and the Evening Star?

Venus

Approximately how much does a space suit that will allow an astronaut to survive outside the spacecraft cost?

1 billion yen

Which of the following is true about Eaereth’s moon?

The rates of rotation and revolution are the same

If you could walk from Earth to the moon, approximately how many years would it take to get there?

About 10 years

Which of the following did Japanese astronauts request to get approved, only to be denied by NASA?

Natto

What was the name of the comet that flew so close to Earth in 1986 that it was visible to the naked eye?

Halley’s comet

World History

Which of the following depicts George Washington?

Washington (White hair)

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer who was active from the 18th to 19th century. What other name is his Fifth Symphony known by?

Symphony of Fate

Which of the following structures is not the Baroque Style?

Notre-Dame (brown brick, twin towers, circle in center)

Which of the following phrases was coined by Rene Descartes?

I think, therefore, I am

Which scientist invented d dynamite, then dedicated his fortune to founding a world-class award in his will?

Alfred Nobel

Which of the following works of art was painted by Leonardo da Vinci?

Mona Lisa (Woman smiling)

Which ukiyo-e artist is famous for the woodblock print series, the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which depicts Mt. Fuji from a number of different angles?

Katsushika Hokusai

Which of the following began in southern Peru, then united civilizations across the Andes?

Inca Empire

Since the end of the 20th century, leaders of great powers have held annual meetings to discuss and coordinate solutions to major global issues. What is it named?

The G7 Summit

Trivia King Tier 2

Name the phenomenon that occurs when a dying fire in an enclosed space can explosively reignite the combustible gases when a door or window is opened and lets in outside oxygen.

Backdraft

Which of the following was originally used to remove pencil marks before the eraser was invented?

Bread

Which artist painted notable works such as Sunflowers and L’Arlesienne but was not financially successful during his lifetime?

Vincent van Gogh

Who is the almighty god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology?

Zeus

Which of the following vegetables will float in freshwater?

Pumpkin

Which of the following foods, known for its unique texture, is made from cassava, a root vegetable that grows mainly in the tropics?

Tapioca (Looks like boba tea)

Which of the following vegetables is poisonous to both cats and dogs?

Onion

What is the name of the classic Neapolitan pizza that’s made with tomato sauce and white mozzarella and topped with basil?

Pizza Margherita

Medusa, a monster in Greek mythology, is described as a beauty with snakes for hair. What happens to those who look into her eyes?

Turn to stone

Trivia King Tier 1

What is the Guinness world record held by the cucumber, a vine plant that is considered a fruit by botanical standards?

Lowest calorific value

Pigeons have been used as messenger birds due to their ability to fly over extremely long distances and innate homing abilities. What does the pigeon use in order to find its way home?

Earth’s magnetic field

In the 20th century, a time when railroads, mines, and the steel industry were some of the most dangerous environments to work in, what movement aimed to reduce workplace hazards?

Safety First Movement

Clothing stains caused by oil from food like pizza can be difficult to wash out. What type of powder is often used in the kitchen and is effective at removing these kinds of stains?

Baking Soda

Like octopuses, what organ does a squid possess three of?

Heart

Credit card sizes are determined by an international standard for easy use. About how many sheets of high-quality copy paper does it take to match the thickness of a credit card?

10

Name the extreme sport that originated from French military training, which involves running, climbing, and jumping to overcome obstacles without any assistive equipment?

Parkour

Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, but what did it used to be millions of years ago?

Seafloor

Sherlock Homles is a series of famous detective novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. What was John Watson’s previous occupation before he worked with Holmes?

Doctor

For those who complete all 20 of the other quizzes, you can then take Trivia King Special Tier. It combines all the questions from previous quizzes, so be quick to search through quiz answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth that we provided above.

