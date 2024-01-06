All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderlands Battle Pass skins ranked

The ongoing Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderlands event has a brand new Winter Fair. This is a fresh mini Battle Pass featuring a variety of skins for players to grind for. Featuring five distinct skins, all of these are Legendary-tier and are likely to not feature again, at least for a long time, since the game's shop rotates every so often for seasons and events.

As such, fans may be wondering which ones are worth buying - and some are better than others. Players will require Tickets to purchase them, which are earned by completing matches.

Furthermore, since free players can only obtain 120 Tickets throughout the event, they will only be eligible to buy the 90 Ticket skins; alternatively, Premium pass owners will obtain a maximum of 480 Tickets total.

Best Overwatch 2 skins from Winter Wonderlands Battle Pass

1) Kerrigan Widowmaker

The Kerrigan skin is no doubt the highlight (Image via Overwatch 2)

The Kerrigan skin for the DPS sniper Widowmaker is not just the best skin on this list but also the rarest. It is based on Blizzard Entertainment's Kerrigan character from the sci-fi RTS Starcraft franchise. This Legendary skin dons Widow in a sci-fi suit with the same skin tone and brunette hair as the protagonist of the Heart of the Swarm expansion.

Originally given away for free for logging into the original Overwatch game, this returning cosmetic costs 160 Tickets to unlock from the Winter Fair Battle Pass.

2) Formalwear Baptiste

This is one of the more aesthetic skins from the Winter Fair (Image via Overwatch 2)

The next two solid skins are the Formalwear, one each for Baptiste and Cassidy. In the case of the former, the charismatic Support hero dappers himself up in dashing white attire featuring gold embroidery work. His weapon, backpack, and boots also get a similar design. This Legendary costume costs 90 Tickets to purchase.

3) Formalwear Cassidy

Cassidy gets formal attire similar to Baptiste (Image via Overwatch 2)

The DPS gunslinger Cassidy also gets formal attire for the holiday season in Overwatch 2. Contrasting with Baptiste's white skin, this is black instead. His signature hat and revolver also see the themed makeover. Though his prosthetic arm is white in comparison. This Formalwear skin for Cassidy costs 90 Tickets to buy.

4) Wrapping Paper Reinhardt

This is a returning skin but repainted (Image via Overwatch 2)

Reinhardt fans can celebrate the holiday season with the Wrapping Paper skin for the iconic Tank hero. This cosmetic is reminiscent of holiday-themed gift wrappers and boxes. This is not a new skin. Instead, it is a recolor of the older Wrapping Paper skin. At a whopping 160 Tickets, the price is a tad expensive for a recolor of an existing skin.

5) Winter Jamies Illari

The new Support Illari also gets a skin, albeit a retweaked one (Image via Overwatch 2)

Illari joined the game's roster as the latest Support hero during Season 6 Invasion in Overwatch 2. Her launch also saw the arrival of Llama Pajamas Legendary skin. That skin returns for the Winter Fair battle pass in the form of the Legendary Winter Jammies skin. It costs 90 Tickets to purchase.

To see three of five skins for Winter Wonderland be old cosmetics is pretty disappointing, to say the least - and fans were understandably upset at Blizzard Entertainment. The Winter Wonderland event ends on January 9, 2024.

So, players should be sure to grind for the skin they want before the event is over. Note that when the event expires, all remaining Tickets will be converted to Overwatch Credits (not to be confused with the premium Overwatch Coins).

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS hero shooter by Blizzard Entertainment. First launched in October 2022, it has seen some controversy, including review bombings, but continues to see a dedicated player base and updates from the studio. The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.