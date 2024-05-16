With the latest in SEGA's underrated arcade monkey series around the corner, the publisher has confirmed all playable characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. All iconic faces from past entries make a return, meaning players can pick their favorite monkey and get rolling when the game finally drops on the Nintendo Switch console.

There is only about a month to go before the official release. As such, here's everything fans need to know about all playable characters Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

Every playable character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

AiAi

The carefree and well-rounded commander-in-chimp of the group. When he's not busy playing around, AiAi loves to kick back, relax, and enjoy a delicious banana or two, or three.

MeeMee

Always positive, kind-hearted, and reliable. MeeMee is the heart of the team and is always ready to help those in need. Her ability to stop on a dime makes her ideal for navigating the trickiest of courses.

Baby

Highly intelligent for his age, Baby is a cool monkey who uses his nimble size and fast reflexes to deal with complicated courses.

GonGon

A former rival, now best friend to AiAi training to become the strongest ape in the world. Using his incredible power, he can barrel through all obstacles and opponents who dare stand in his way.

YanYan

Furry-ously fast and fearless, yet a little shy, this fun-loving lemur is a martial arts expert who was trained by her father, the strongest ape in the world.

Doctor

A scatterbrain known for his crazy inventions, nothing, not even amnesia, can slow this super smart simian down. His expertise in the Spin Dash will leave all opponents as dazed as he looks.

Palette

The newest member of the bunch, Palette is an adventurer who encounters AiAi and the gang and convinces them to join her on a journey to find the Legendary Banana. Her lightning-quick speed and spin dash abilities help her create shortcuts and clear courses at a blistering pace.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024.