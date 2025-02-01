All Seaside Resort Gudetamas in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure features a vast open world. During exploration, you will often stumble upon characters who will give out quests that, upon completion, grant exciting rewards. One such quest is "Gudetama Snap," which requires you to click pictures of 156 Gudetama found around the game. There are 12 of these in the Seaside Resort and finding them can be challenging if you don't know where to look.

This article will cover the locations of all Gudetamas you can find in the Seaside Resort in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Locations of all Gudetamas in Seaside Resort in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here is the location of each Gudetama you can click pictures of in Seaside Resort:

Gudetama #1

Gudetama #1 in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

You can snap the first Gudetama right after activating the quest as it is sitting right behind Pohacco. The collectible will be visible to you during the entire conversation you have with him.

Gudetama #2

The second collectible can be snapped after you receive a hint from Hello Kitty about its whereabouts. The Gudetama will be right outside her cafe sitting behind a sign.

Gudetama #3

This Gudetama can be found sitting on a small rock. However, to reach it, you must go south starting from the Resort Gate until you reach the shore. There, you will find this collectible waiting for you between two shores.

Gudetama #4

From the spot where you collected the previous Gudetama, take a left and keep going straight. Eventually, you will see the collectible resting in a lounge chair under an umbrella on the beach.

Gudetama #5

From the Bridge Cozy Islands, look to your left to see a hill that you need to climb. Get on top to see a large set of rocks behind two trees. Climb these, as well, and then ascend above by jumping on the rocky wall that arrives on your left side. When you finally reach the top, you will find the Gudetama sitting on a flower.

Gudetama #6

You will see a ladder that you can climb to snap the Gudetama that is dangling in the center of the rope bridge.

Gudetama #7

Gudetama #7 in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

After you have snapped the previous Gudetama on this list, descend the ladder to go to the right side of the bridge until you see a waterfall. Here, you will find the next collectible floating in the water.

Gudetama #8

The next Gudetama is right outside your house in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Gudetama #9

The next Gudetama can be located resting on an islet in the top left portion of the map.

Gudetama #10

Gudetama #10 in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Planet Moonstar)

The 10th Gudetama can be found resting on a rock. To reach it, start walking from the mailbox in Hopscotch Islands in the south direction, until you move past an entrance to the ruins. Here, you will find the collectible waiting to be clicked.

Gudetama #11

After snapping the previous Gudetama, return to the mailbox and move in the right direction to find the collectible hidden in a bowl surrounded by a few palm trees.

Gudetama #12

The final Gudetama in Seaside Resort in Hello Kitty Island Adventure can be found by heading north from the mailbox until you reach a few islets. The collectible will be resting on the islet on the far left side.

