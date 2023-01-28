All sound tracks and song list in Hi-Fi Rush

Nobody quite knows from where Hi-Fi Rush emerged into the gaming world, but it has delighted the community ever since. Tango Gameworks has managed to do something brilliant with their latest venture, and have struck a chord with the fans in the literal sense.

Earlier on January 26, Xbox Developer Direct became the place for announcement for the brand new title, which was released right away. Since there were no official announcements or teasers whatsoever, the community was taken by surprise. So far, the reception has been a positive one in terms of the game's quality and esthetics.

A rhythm-based action game, music plays a major role in Hi-Fi Rush. Not only is the title surrounded by music and its beats, but it also contains some absolutely amazing soundtracks, which are surprisingly not as many as some fans might think. Let's take a look at all the music that's present in the game. Fans will easily be able to identify a track or two based on the artists singing them.

Hi-Fi Rush has become a surprise hit, and its choice of music has allowed the game to stand apart

As mentioned above, Hi-Fi Rush's early success depends a lot on the in-game music. Interestingly, one will tend to think that there are plenty of songs and soundtracks. Interestingly, as of writing, there are only seven official tracks in the title, and it's unlikely that any more will be added in the future.

Complete list of Hi-Fi Rush songs

1,000,000 – Nine Inch Nails

– Nine Inch Nails The Perfect Drug – Nine Inch Nails

– Nine Inch Nails Lonely Boy – The Black Keys

– The Black Keys Invaders Must Die – The Prodigy

– The Prodigy Whirring – The Joy Formidable

– The Joy Formidable INAZAWA CHAINSAW – Number Girl

– Number Girl Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony – Wolfgang Gartner

The seven songs combine to form a total of 35 minutes and 5 seconds of music, and the tracks are extremely vibrant. All seven of them perfectly uphold the core essence of the game and add to the immersiveness.

Understanding the mechanics of the beats is quite important for players. There are different difficulty levels present in the game, and the easier ones reduce the reliance on feeling the rhythm. At more advanced levels, fans will have to time their attacks accordingly to amplify the damage.

It certainly takes some practice to understand exactly how the rhythm aspect works. Once players get used to it, synchronizing the attacks with the beats can be hugely rewarding. It will make each move hit harder, which becomes crucial at higher levels of difficulty.

Can you play Hi-Fi Rush without focusing on rhythm?

To an extent, the answer will be yes. As mentioned earlier, Hi-Fi Rush has different difficulty levels, and players can pick as per their preferences. At Easy or Normal, the importance of the rhythm element is a lot less profound.

At these difficulty levels, players can choose to play the game as a simple action title. While they will coincidentally hit the combos, there's no harm in missing them. The scenario changes if they crank up the difficulty as they will have to focus more on the combos.

Overall, Hi-Fi Rush was released without any fanfare or buildup, but it has quickly found love in the hearts of the players. The game is available on PC and Xbox current-generation consoles, and is also available as a day one release on the Game Pass.

Poll : 0 votes