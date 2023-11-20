While there are new combat mechanics like Triple Moves that were included in Super Mario RPG Remake, players will be familiar with existing features like special abilities.

Special abilities, also referred to as special moves, are magical moves that deal added damage and have unique effects on the enemies. These also affect the allies in a way that is beneficial to them.

In this article, we will go over every special ability that you will come across in Super Mario RPG Remake.

All special abilities in Super Mario RPG Remake

Listed below are all the special abilities that you will come across in this remake of Super Mario RPG:

Mario: Jump, Fire Orb, Super Flame, Ultra Flame, Super Jump, Ultra Jump.

Mallow: Thunderbolt, HP Rain, Psychopath, Shocker, Snowy, Star Rain.

Geno: Geno Flash, Geno Whirl, Geno Blast, Geno Boost, Geno Beam

Bowser: Terrorize, Poison Gas, Crusher, Bowser Crush.

Terrorize, Poison Gas, Crusher, Bowser Crush. Peach: Therapy, Group Hug, Sleepy Time, Come Back, Mute, Psych Bomb.

All special abilities of Mario in Super Mario RPG Remake

Mario comes with six special abilities in this remake:

Jump: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs three Flower Points (FP). This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Fire Orb: You can unlock this ability at level three. It needs five FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Super Jump: You can unlock this ability at level six. It needs seven FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Super Flame: You can unlock this ability at level 10. It needs nine FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Ultra Jump: You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs 11 FPs. This ability affects multiple enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage while this move becomes a multi-target ability.

You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs 11 FPs. This ability affects multiple enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage while this move becomes a multi-target ability. Ultra Flame: You can unlock this ability at level 18. It needs 14 FPs. This ability affects multiple enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

All special abilities of Mallow in Super Mario RPG Remake

Mallow comes with six special abilities in this remake:

Thunderbolt: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs two FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

HP Rain: You can unlock this ability at level three. It needs two FPs. This ability heals one ally at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased healing.

Psychopath: You can unlock this ability at level six. It needs one FP. This ability will reveal the HP and motives of one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy enemy dialogue.

Shocker: You can unlock this ability at level 10. It needs eight FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Snowy: You can unlock this ability at level 14. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

You can unlock this ability at level 14. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage. Star Rain: You can unlock this ability at level 18. It needs 14 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

All special abilities of Geno in Super Mario RPG Remake

Geno comes with five special abilities in this remake:

Geno Beam: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs three FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Geno Boost: You can unlock this ability at level eight. It needs four FPs. This ability increases one ally's attack by 50% at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy a 50% increase in defense.

Geno Whirl: You can unlock this ability at level 11. It needs eight FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy 9,999 damage for all enemies that are not bosses.

Geno Blast: You can unlock this ability at level 14. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

You can unlock this ability at level 14. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage. Geno Flash: You can unlock this ability at level 17. It needs 16 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

All special abilities of Bowser in Super Mario RPG Remake

Bowser comes with four special abilities in this remake:

Terrorize: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs six FPs. This ability inflicts Fear status on the enemy. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Poison Gas: You can unlock this ability at level 12. It needs 10 FPs. This ability inflicts Poison status on the enemy. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

Crusher: You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs 12 FPs. This ability affects one enemy at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage. Bowser Crush: You can unlock this ability at level 18. It needs 16 FPs. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

All special abilities of Peach in Super Mario RPG Remake

Peach comes with six special abilities in this remake:

Therapy: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs two FPs. This ability heals one ally and negates any status effect. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased healing.

Group Hug: You can unlock this ability at the base level. It needs four FPs. This ability heals the entire party and negates any status effect. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased healing.

Sleepy Time: You can unlock this ability at level 11. It needs four FPs. This ability inflicts Sleep status on the enemy. Timed Bonus: This ability will target all the enemies.

Come Back: You can unlock this ability at level 13. It needs two FPs. This ability revives an ally at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy a complete restoration of a character's health.

Mute: You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs three FPs. This ability inflicts Mute status on the enemy. Timed Bonus: This ability will target all the enemies.

You can unlock this ability at level 15. It needs three FPs. This ability inflicts Mute status on the enemy. Timed Bonus: This ability will target all the enemies. Psych Bomb: You can unlock this ability at level 18. It needs 15 FP. This ability affects all enemies at a time. Timed Bonus: You will enjoy increased damage.

What are special abilities in Super Mario RPG Remake?

Special abilities in Super Mario RPG Remake are magic spells that are more powerful than normal moves and deal more damage to the enemies.

All special abilities require Flower Points (FP) to be summoned in the game. Most, if not all, special abilities will provide you with benefits like additional damage when you use them.

How many special abilities are there in Super Mario RPG Remake?

In total, there are 27 special abilities in Super Mario RPG Remake. All the special abilities of every character have been listed and explained above.