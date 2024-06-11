All teams invited to the Esports World Cup 2024 League of Legends tournament

The Esports World Cup will feature a League of Legends tournament where the top eight teams from the major regions of LoL have been invited to take part. Besides LoL, this event will include various other esports tournaments where rosters from all around the world will take part. Speaking of which, the prize pool for each esports competition is massive as well.

Read more to learn about each of the teams invited to the Esports World Cup 2024 LoL tournament.

All League of Legends teams in Esports World Cup 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

All the teams invited to the Esports World Cup 2024 League of Legends tournament are mentioned below:

From LCK (South Korea):

GenG Esports

T1

From LPL (China):

Bilibili Gaming

Top Esports

From LEC (Europe):

G2 Esports

Fnatic

From LCS (North America):

Team Liquid

FlyQuest

These teams are invited solely based on how they performed in their respective regional leagues during the first split of the year. All of them finished in the top two in the regional leagues. Notably, GenG recently won the LoL MSI trophy after defeating Bilibili Gaming.

League of Legends tournament at Esports World Cup 2024: Format and prize pool

Format

The eight teams will be placed in a single-elimination bracket, which means that once a team loses a series, they are out of the event. Therefore, for one to emerge as the winner, they have to win three games in a row.

It should be noted that the quarterfinal and semifinal matches will follow a best-of-three series, while the grand final's winner will be decided through a best-of-five series.

Prize pool

The Esports World Cup will spread $1,000,000 among the LoL teams based on where they finish. A detailed prize pool breakdown is shown below:

Place Prize money 1st $400,000 2nd $200,000 3rd-4th $100,000 5th-8th $50,000

Read more: Esports World Cup announces $60 million prize pool

League of Legends tournament starting date at the Esports World Cup

The starting date for the event has been set for July 4, 2024. In total, there will be seven matches, with the grand final scheduled for July 7, 2024. This will also mark the end of the LoL tournament in the Esports World Cup.

If you are interested in watching the LoL matches live, make sure to visit the Esports World Cup's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Check out more Esports World Cup 2024 articles: