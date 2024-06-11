All teams qualified and invited for Esports World Cup CS2 tournament

The International Esports World Cup is set to host a CS2 tournament in 2024. The race to win the prize money and secure the trophy is bound to be cut-throat as many well-recognized teams have been invited to participate via direct invites from the organizer. Moreover, teams were also awarded slots thanks to their ESL World Rating. Finally, more teams made it to the slots by winning at their regional qualifiers.

Overall, 15 teams are set to compete for the Esports World Cup Counter-Strike 2 tournament. Here are all the involved teams and how they made it to the slots of the international event.

All 15 teams invited and qualified for the Esports World Cup CS2 tournament

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Esports World Cup sent direct invites to Natus Vincere and Team Spirit. The two famous teams have won the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 and IEM Katowice 2024, respectively.

These two were the only teams to receive direct invites. Seven more teams were awarded slots based on ESL World Rankings and six teams made it through regional qualifiers.

Teams list

Direct invites

Natus Vincere

Team Spirit

Invited by awarding slots:

FaZe Clan

Complexity Gaming

Furia Esports

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

MOUZ

Virtus.pro

Regional winners

M80- North American Qualifier

Sashi Esports- European Qualifier

MIBR- South American Qualifier

FlyQuest- Oceanic Qualifier

The MongolZ- Asian Qualifier

JiJieHao- Middle Eastern Qualifier

These are all the teams that will be competing at the international CS2 event in 2024. These teams are all competing for a prize pool and recognition.

Prize pool and dates

Expand Tweet

The prize pool for the Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 tournament is set to be $1,000,000 with the best Esports Clubs (organizations) standing a chance to win over $60,000,000. The tournament starts on July 17 and ends on July 21, 2024. Hence the format is bound to give very few chances to teams that do not perform well.

Venue

The event will commence on July 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Boulevard City. One of the biggest Esports festivals in the world, the Esports World Cup will host matches and events for multiple games including CS2, DOTA 2, Fortnite, and more. IEM Dalls only recently ended with G2 Esports securing the win for good.

The victory is very recent due to which they may not have received direct invites like the other champions on the list. However, their ESL World Ranking is high enough for them to be currently regarded as one of the best teams in CS2.

Other teams like FaZe Clan and Team Vitality have not had the best time this year with Vitality coming very close to defeating G2 for the IEM Dallas crown. All of these rivals will face one another once again at the Esports World Cup.