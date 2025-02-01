EA's iconic life sim franchise returns to its roots with The Sims Legacy Collection. This re-release of the classic 2000 game includes all content available for it thus far, including cheats. These will make life easier for those wanting to explore what the title has to offer, especially if its various dated elements are rough to digest.
While the list isn't too long, some of the more useful cheats are great to have in a pinch. Here are all the cheats in the original Sims entry adapted for modern PCs.
All The Sims Legacy Collection cheats on PC explored
Before we discuss the cheats, it is important to know how to enter them. The process is easy; just press Ctrl+Shift+C together to bring up the console command screen. From here, players can add cheats and press Enter to execute them. To execute a command several times, follow the cheat with a "!" mark. Also, separate each cheat with ";" when typing in multiple ones.
As previously noted, some of these are more useful than others. This includes rosebud (for virtually infinite money), interests (to check what a target Sim is into), and sim_speed (for fast-forwarding actions).
The Sims Legacy Collection is available on PC via Steam and the EA App.
