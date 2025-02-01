EA's iconic life sim franchise returns to its roots with The Sims Legacy Collection. This re-release of the classic 2000 game includes all content available for it thus far, including cheats. These will make life easier for those wanting to explore what the title has to offer, especially if its various dated elements are rough to digest.

While the list isn't too long, some of the more useful cheats are great to have in a pinch. Here are all the cheats in the original Sims entry adapted for modern PCs.

All The Sims Legacy Collection cheats on PC explored

The Sims 1 is a revolutionary game albeit a dated one in today's age (Image via EA)

Before we discuss the cheats, it is important to know how to enter them. The process is easy; just press Ctrl+Shift+C together to bring up the console command screen. From here, players can add cheats and press Enter to execute them. To execute a command several times, follow the cheat with a "!" mark. Also, separate each cheat with ";" when typing in multiple ones.

Cheat Use autonomy (0-100) Sets the Sim’s free-thinking or IQ level bubble_tweak (number) <Z offset> Sets, in pixels, how far from a Sim’s head the thought bubble appears draw_all_frames on Enables draws all frames draw_all_frames off Disables draws all frames draw_floorable on Enables floorable grid draw_floorable off Disables floorable grid genable on Genable objects become visible genable off Genable objects become invisble genable default Sets all genable objects to default history Saves family history file. Find where the game is installed under FamilyHistory.txt interests Displays the interests of selected Sim log mask Sets events logging mask map_edit on Map editor enabled map_edit off Map editor disabled move_objects on Turns on ability to move any object move_objects off Turns off ability to move any object nessie Brings up the Loch Ness monster on the Downtown, Old Town, and Vacation neighborhood view prepare_lot Fixes required Lot objects rosebud Obtain 1,000 Simoleons route_balloons on Routing debug balloons enabled route_balloons off Routing debug balloons disabled rotation (0-3) Rotates camera set_hour (0-23) Sets the hour of the day sim_log begin Starts Sim logging sim_log end Stops Sim logging sim_speed (-1,000 to 10,000) Sets gameplay speed sweep on Ticks enabled sweep off Ticks disabled tile_info on Tile information displayed tile_info off Tile information disabled

As previously noted, some of these are more useful than others. This includes rosebud (for virtually infinite money), interests (to check what a target Sim is into), and sim_speed (for fast-forwarding actions).

The Sims Legacy Collection is available on PC via Steam and the EA App.

