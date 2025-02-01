All The Sims Legacy Collection cheats on PC

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Feb 01, 2025 14:06 GMT
The Sims Legacy Collection cheats cover
Celebrate the revival of The Sims franchise with cheats for the first entry (Image via EA)

EA's iconic life sim franchise returns to its roots with The Sims Legacy Collection. This re-release of the classic 2000 game includes all content available for it thus far, including cheats. These will make life easier for those wanting to explore what the title has to offer, especially if its various dated elements are rough to digest.

While the list isn't too long, some of the more useful cheats are great to have in a pinch. Here are all the cheats in the original Sims entry adapted for modern PCs.

All The Sims Legacy Collection cheats on PC explored

The Sims 1 is a revolutionary game albeit a dated one in today's age (Image via EA)
The Sims 1 is a revolutionary game albeit a dated one in today's age (Image via EA)

Before we discuss the cheats, it is important to know how to enter them. The process is easy; just press Ctrl+Shift+C together to bring up the console command screen. From here, players can add cheats and press Enter to execute them. To execute a command several times, follow the cheat with a "!" mark. Also, separate each cheat with ";" when typing in multiple ones.

CheatUse
autonomy (0-100)Sets the Sim’s free-thinking or IQ level
bubble_tweak (number)<Z offset> Sets, in pixels, how far from a Sim’s head the thought bubble appears
draw_all_frames onEnables draws all frames
draw_all_frames offDisables draws all frames
draw_floorable onEnables floorable grid
draw_floorable offDisables floorable grid
genable onGenable objects become visible
genable offGenable objects become invisble
genable defaultSets all genable objects to default
historySaves family history file. Find where the game is installed under FamilyHistory.txt
interestsDisplays the interests of selected Sim
log maskSets events logging mask
map_edit onMap editor enabled
map_edit offMap editor disabled
move_objects onTurns on ability to move any object
move_objects off Turns off ability to move any object
nessieBrings up the Loch Ness monster on the Downtown, Old Town, and Vacation neighborhood view
prepare_lotFixes required Lot objects
rosebudObtain 1,000 Simoleons
route_balloons onRouting debug balloons enabled
route_balloons offRouting debug balloons disabled
rotation (0-3)Rotates camera
set_hour (0-23)Sets the hour of the day
sim_log beginStarts Sim logging
sim_log endStops Sim logging
sim_speed (-1,000 to 10,000)Sets gameplay speed
sweep onTicks enabled
sweep offTicks disabled
tile_info onTile information displayed
tile_info offTile information disabled

As previously noted, some of these are more useful than others. This includes rosebud (for virtually infinite money), interests (to check what a target Sim is into), and sim_speed (for fast-forwarding actions).

The Sims Legacy Collection is available on PC via Steam and the EA App.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
