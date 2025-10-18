All trophies and achievements in BALL x PIT

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:10 GMT
Ball X Pit achievements
Here are all achievements in BALL x PIT (Image via Devolver Digital)

BALL x PIT is an all-new indie roguelike that combines the addictive replayability of the beloved genre with the arcade action of brick-breakers, for a wholly unique experience. Those who have picked up the game and wish to see everything through as a completionist will be occupied for a while with its slew of achievements.

Ad

Below, we have compiled the full list of achievements in BALL x PIT. Read on to know more.

Also Read: 7 best roguelike games to try out in 2025

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Every achievement in BALL x PIT listed

Several achievements are also tied to the abse building aspect in BALL x PIT (Image via Devolver Digital)
Several achievements are also tied to the abse building aspect in BALL x PIT (Image via Devolver Digital)

There are a total of 63 achievements in BALL x PIT to unlock. These range from basic aspects, like playing as every character and collecting a certain number of resources, to trickier ones, like finding all encyclopedia entries. Take a look:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fusion: Fuse two balls for the first time
  • Evolution: Create your first evolution
  • Fusion Evolution: Fuse two already-evolved balls
  • Trophy: Construct a trophy
  • Legion Slayer: Kill 100,000 enemies
  • Riches: Collect 5000 gold in total
  • Wheat Farmer: Collect 1000 wheat in total
  • Woodcutter: Collect 1000 wood in total
  • Stone Miner: Collect 1000 stone in total
  • Gold Miner: Mine 1000 gold in a single harvest
  • Bountiful Harvest: Collect 100 wheat in a single harvest
  • Deforestation: Collect 100 wood in a single harvest
  • Boulder Breaker: Collect 100 stone in a single harvest
  • City Planner: Collect 50 blueprints
  • Monument: Construct an infinitely upgradeable building
  • Worker’s Guild: Construct the Worker's Guild
  • Evolution Chamber: Construct the Evolution Chamber
  • Relic Collector: Construct the Relic Collector
  • Bag Maker: Construct the Bag Maker
  • Carpenter: Build each structure
  • Structural Power: Reach +5 bonus in any attribute from a building
  • Land Grabber: Expand base 5 times
  • Neighborhood: Build 15 housing structures
  • Nuclear Bomb: Create a Nuclear Bomb
  • Nosferatu: Create Nosferatu
  • Satan: Create Satan
  • Soul Reaver: Create a Soul Reaver
  • Deadeye's Cross: Create Deadeye's Cross
  • S Rank: Reach S stat scaling in any attribute
  • Scholar: Unlock every entry in the Encyclopedia
  • BONExYARD: Complete the BONExYARD
  • SNOWYxSHORES: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES
  • LIMINALxDESERT: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT
  • GORYxGRASSLANDS: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS
  • FUNGALxFOREST: Complete the FUNGALxFOREST
  • SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS
  • HEAVENLYxGATES: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES
  • VASTxVOID: Complete the VASTxVOID
  • BONExYARD Conquered: Complete the BONExYARD with 10 different characters
  • SNOWYxSHORES Conquered: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES with 10 different characters
  • LIMINALxDESERT Conquered: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT with 10 different characters
  • GORYxGRASSLANDS Conquered: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS with 10 different characters
  • FUNGALxFOREST Conquered: Complete FUNGALxFOREST with 10 different characters.
  • SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS Conquered: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS with 10 different characters
  • HEAVENLYxGATES Conquered: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES with 10 different characters
  • VASTxVOID Conquered: Complete the VASTxVOID with 10 different characters
  • True Warrior: Complete every level with The Warrior
  • Repentance: Complete every level with The Repentant
  • Itch Scratched: Complete every level with The Itchy Finger
  • Cogitate: Complete every level with The Cogitator
  • Master General: Complete every level with The Tactician
  • All Spent: Complete every level with The Spendthrift
  • Embedder: Complete every level with The Embedded
  • Radicalized: Complete every level with The Radical
  • Golden Years: Complete every level with The Empty Nester
  • Long Shadow: Complete every level with The Shade
  • Unpacked: Complete every level with The Cohabitants
  • Gravity’s Rainbow: Complete every level with The Physicist
  • Brick Breaker: Complete every level with The Shieldbearer
  • Herculean: Complete every level with The Makeshift Sisyphus
  • Masochist: Complete every level with The Flagellant
  • Entertainer: Complete every level with The Juggler
  • Ballbylon Has Risen: Complete the game

BALL x PIT is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Patil
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications