All trophies and achievements in BALL x PIT

BALL x PIT is an all-new indie roguelike that combines the addictive replayability of the beloved genre with the arcade action of brick-breakers, for a wholly unique experience. Those who have picked up the game and wish to see everything through as a completionist will be occupied for a while with its slew of achievements.

Below, we have compiled the full list of achievements in BALL x PIT. Read on to know more.

Every achievement in BALL x PIT listed

Several achievements are also tied to the abse building aspect in BALL x PIT (Image via Devolver Digital)

There are a total of 63 achievements in BALL x PIT to unlock. These range from basic aspects, like playing as every character and collecting a certain number of resources, to trickier ones, like finding all encyclopedia entries. Take a look:

Fusion : Fuse two balls for the first time

: Fuse two balls for the first time Evolution : Create your first evolution

: Create your first evolution Fusion Evolution : Fuse two already-evolved balls

: Fuse two already-evolved balls Trophy: Construct a trophy

Construct a trophy Legion Slayer: Kill 100,000 enemies

Kill 100,000 enemies Riches: Collect 5000 gold in total

Collect 5000 gold in total Wheat Farmer: Collect 1000 wheat in total

Collect 1000 wheat in total Woodcutter: Collect 1000 wood in total

Collect 1000 wood in total Stone Miner: Collect 1000 stone in total

Collect 1000 stone in total Gold Miner: Mine 1000 gold in a single harvest

Mine 1000 gold in a single harvest Bountiful Harvest: Collect 100 wheat in a single harvest

Collect 100 wheat in a single harvest Deforestation: Collect 100 wood in a single harvest

Collect 100 wood in a single harvest Boulder Breaker: Collect 100 stone in a single harvest

Collect 100 stone in a single harvest City Planner: Collect 50 blueprints

Collect 50 blueprints Monument: Construct an infinitely upgradeable building

Construct an infinitely upgradeable building Worker’s Guild: Construct the Worker's Guild

Construct the Worker's Guild Evolution Chamber: Construct the Evolution Chamber

Construct the Evolution Chamber Relic Collector: Construct the Relic Collector

Construct the Relic Collector Bag Maker: Construct the Bag Maker

Construct the Bag Maker Carpenter: Build each structure

Build each structure Structural Power: Reach +5 bonus in any attribute from a building

Reach +5 bonus in any attribute from a building Land Grabber: Expand base 5 times

Expand base 5 times Neighborhood : Build 15 housing structures

: Build 15 housing structures Nuclear Bomb : Create a Nuclear Bomb

: Create a Nuclear Bomb Nosferatu : Create Nosferatu

: Create Nosferatu Satan : Create Satan

: Create Satan Soul Reaver: Create a Soul Reaver

Create a Soul Reaver Deadeye's Cross : Create Deadeye's Cross

: Create Deadeye's Cross S Rank: Reach S stat scaling in any attribute

Reach S stat scaling in any attribute Scholar: Unlock every entry in the Encyclopedia

Unlock every entry in the Encyclopedia BONExYARD : Complete the BONExYARD

: Complete the BONExYARD SNOWYxSHORES : Complete the SNOWYxSHORES

: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES LIMINALxDESERT : Complete the LIMINALxDESERT

: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT GORYxGRASSLANDS : Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS

: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS FUNGALxFOREST: Complete the FUNGALxFOREST

Complete the FUNGALxFOREST SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS

Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS HEAVENLYxGATES : Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES

: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES VASTxVOID: Complete the VASTxVOID

Complete the VASTxVOID BONExYARD Conquered: Complete the BONExYARD with 10 different characters

Complete the BONExYARD with 10 different characters SNOWYxSHORES Conquered: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES with 10 different characters

Complete the SNOWYxSHORES with 10 different characters LIMINALxDESERT Conquered: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT with 10 different characters

Complete the LIMINALxDESERT with 10 different characters GORYxGRASSLANDS Conquered : Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS with 10 different characters

: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS with 10 different characters FUNGALxFOREST Conquered: Complete FUNGALxFOREST with 10 different characters.

Complete FUNGALxFOREST with 10 different characters. SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS Conquered: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS with 10 different characters

Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS with 10 different characters HEAVENLYxGATES Conquered : Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES with 10 different characters

: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES with 10 different characters VASTxVOID Conquered: Complete the VASTxVOID with 10 different characters

Complete the VASTxVOID with 10 different characters True Warrior: Complete every level with The Warrior

Complete every level with The Warrior Repentance: Complete every level with The Repentant

Complete every level with The Repentant Itch Scratched: Complete every level with The Itchy Finger

Complete every level with The Itchy Finger Cogitate: Complete every level with The Cogitator

Complete every level with The Cogitator Master General: Complete every level with The Tactician

Complete every level with The Tactician All Spent: Complete every level with The Spendthrift

Complete every level with The Spendthrift Embedder: Complete every level with The Embedded

Complete every level with The Embedded Radicalized: Complete every level with The Radical

Complete every level with The Radical Golden Years: Complete every level with The Empty Nester

Complete every level with The Empty Nester Long Shadow: Complete every level with The Shade

Complete every level with The Shade Unpacked: Complete every level with The Cohabitants

Complete every level with The Cohabitants Gravity’s Rainbow: Complete every level with The Physicist

Complete every level with The Physicist Brick Breaker: Complete every level with The Shieldbearer

Complete every level with The Shieldbearer Herculean: Complete every level with The Makeshift Sisyphus

Complete every level with The Makeshift Sisyphus Masochist: Complete every level with The Flagellant

Complete every level with The Flagellant Entertainer: Complete every level with The Juggler

Complete every level with The Juggler Ballbylon Has Risen: Complete the game

BALL x PIT is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

