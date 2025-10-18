All trophies and achievements in BALL x PIT

BALL x PIT is an all-new indie roguelike that combines the addictive replayability of the beloved genre with the arcade action of brick-breakers, for a wholly unique experience. Those who have picked up the game and wish to see everything through as a completionist will be occupied for a while with its slew of achievements.
Below, we have compiled the full list of achievements in BALL x PIT. Read on to know more.
Also Read: 7 best roguelike games to try out in 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every achievement in BALL x PIT listed
There are a total of 63 achievements in BALL x PIT to unlock. These range from basic aspects, like playing as every character and collecting a certain number of resources, to trickier ones, like finding all encyclopedia entries. Take a look:
- Fusion: Fuse two balls for the first time
- Evolution: Create your first evolution
- Fusion Evolution: Fuse two already-evolved balls
- Trophy: Construct a trophy
- Legion Slayer: Kill 100,000 enemies
- Riches: Collect 5000 gold in total
- Wheat Farmer: Collect 1000 wheat in total
- Woodcutter: Collect 1000 wood in total
- Stone Miner: Collect 1000 stone in total
- Gold Miner: Mine 1000 gold in a single harvest
- Bountiful Harvest: Collect 100 wheat in a single harvest
- Deforestation: Collect 100 wood in a single harvest
- Boulder Breaker: Collect 100 stone in a single harvest
- City Planner: Collect 50 blueprints
- Monument: Construct an infinitely upgradeable building
- Worker’s Guild: Construct the Worker's Guild
- Evolution Chamber: Construct the Evolution Chamber
- Relic Collector: Construct the Relic Collector
- Bag Maker: Construct the Bag Maker
- Carpenter: Build each structure
- Structural Power: Reach +5 bonus in any attribute from a building
- Land Grabber: Expand base 5 times
- Neighborhood: Build 15 housing structures
- Nuclear Bomb: Create a Nuclear Bomb
- Nosferatu: Create Nosferatu
- Satan: Create Satan
- Soul Reaver: Create a Soul Reaver
- Deadeye's Cross: Create Deadeye's Cross
- S Rank: Reach S stat scaling in any attribute
- Scholar: Unlock every entry in the Encyclopedia
- BONExYARD: Complete the BONExYARD
- SNOWYxSHORES: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES
- LIMINALxDESERT: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT
- GORYxGRASSLANDS: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS
- FUNGALxFOREST: Complete the FUNGALxFOREST
- SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS
- HEAVENLYxGATES: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES
- VASTxVOID: Complete the VASTxVOID
- BONExYARD Conquered: Complete the BONExYARD with 10 different characters
- SNOWYxSHORES Conquered: Complete the SNOWYxSHORES with 10 different characters
- LIMINALxDESERT Conquered: Complete the LIMINALxDESERT with 10 different characters
- GORYxGRASSLANDS Conquered: Complete the GORYxGRASSLANDS with 10 different characters
- FUNGALxFOREST Conquered: Complete FUNGALxFOREST with 10 different characters.
- SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS Conquered: Complete the SMOLDERINGxDEPTHS with 10 different characters
- HEAVENLYxGATES Conquered: Complete the HEAVENLYxGATES with 10 different characters
- VASTxVOID Conquered: Complete the VASTxVOID with 10 different characters
- True Warrior: Complete every level with The Warrior
- Repentance: Complete every level with The Repentant
- Itch Scratched: Complete every level with The Itchy Finger
- Cogitate: Complete every level with The Cogitator
- Master General: Complete every level with The Tactician
- All Spent: Complete every level with The Spendthrift
- Embedder: Complete every level with The Embedded
- Radicalized: Complete every level with The Radical
- Golden Years: Complete every level with The Empty Nester
- Long Shadow: Complete every level with The Shade
- Unpacked: Complete every level with The Cohabitants
- Gravity’s Rainbow: Complete every level with The Physicist
- Brick Breaker: Complete every level with The Shieldbearer
- Herculean: Complete every level with The Makeshift Sisyphus
- Masochist: Complete every level with The Flagellant
- Entertainer: Complete every level with The Juggler
- Ballbylon Has Risen: Complete the game
BALL x PIT is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.