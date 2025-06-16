7 best roguelike games to try out in 2025

Roguelike games have been on the rise in recent times. They create a great balance of short standalone runs with a slow and gradual revealing of the story. Thus, if gamers are low on time, they can do a single quick playthrough. The main elements of titles in this genre are permadeath, randomized loot, and a focus on repeat playthroughs.
This article lists some of the best roguelike games you can try in 2025.
7 best roguelike games you should play in 2025
1) Hades
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
There is no better way to start the list than one of the most popular offerings in the genre. After experimenting with previous ventures Bastion and Pyre, Supergiant Games perfected the formula with Hades. It puts you in the fiery boots of Zagreus, as he tries to escape from the underworld to complete a personal objective.
Also read: Hades 2 early access The Warsong update patch notes
What makes Hades so good is the balance it finds between being random and giving the player some authority. There are elements in the game that are RNG-dependent, like which boons you get or the rooms you unlock. However, players can also influence them to a certain point. Thus, even a bad start can ultimately lead to a spectacular conclusion. Thus, it is one of the best roguelike games that can serve as a primer for the genre.
2) Slay the Spire
One of the most addicting roguelike games in recent times is the deckbuilder from Megacrit. Your goal in its campaign is to climb the Spire. However, the real objective is all about exploring the content on offer. You'll initially start with just one character, but you'll unlock more as you progress. There are a total of four heroes, and each has its unique playstyle.
Thus, the core mechanics and the cards you get will be different with each playable character. As you progress, you'll add more cards to your arsenal and discover strong builds. It is a roguelike title with a satisfying gameplay loop and high replayability.
3) Risk of Rain 2
Players who want one of the best roguelike third-person shooters should pick up Risk of Rain 2. The sequel, developed by Hopoo Games, is all about shooting aliens. The title doesn't have much in the name of a story, and it doesn't need it. While the gameplay is challenging, the real fun is in the amount of broken builds you can create.
The title's loop is simple: Search for good gear while killing monsters in a region, defeat the boss, rinse and repeat. Every character is distinct and powerful. The difficulty ramps up over time, increasing engagement. It is simply one of the best roguelike games that players can enjoy in recent times.
4) Inscryption
Players who want roguelike games that are more than just a deckbuilder should check out Inscryption. Its unique gameplay system is based on animal-themed cards. Similar to Slay the Spire, players will need to reach their destination by progressing through roads. At various points, they get to choose their paths.
These decisions develop the build, adding strategy to the mix. Inscryption has a spooky folklore-esque atmosphere, assisted by its distinct art style. If players want a unique experience, they should pick it up.
5) Balatro
Balatro is the card game for poker enthusiasts who want a unique spin on the genre. Your goal in each match is to score a particular amount of points. The target will be big, but helping you with the objective will be unique cards that add mulitplier effects. Aside from the Joker cards, there are also Planet and Tarot Cards.
Also read: Balatro: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Half of the dopamine release in Balatro is by finding all the different and unique effects. For players wanting a simple, light-hearted roguelike deckbuilder with satisfying gameplay loop that can hook you for months, pick Balatro.
6) Dead Cells
Players who want roguelike games that take inspiration from metriodvania offerings should check out Dead Cells. The 2D action-platforming title poses you as the failed subject of an experiment. Your goal? To figure out the mysteries of the ever-changing cursed island. You'll need to explore the interconnected world of the title and defeat various keepers to reach the final boss.
However, with it being a roguelike, you'll need to do all of that in a single run. But some elements you progress in will remain that way in the future runs. The game became a critical success due to its tight combat, unique art style, great music, and many great DLCs.
7) Enter the Gungeon
Enter the Gungeon is one of the best top-down pixel-art bullet-hell roguelike games. You'll play as one of the misfits trying to reach the bottom of the Gungeon for their own reasons. What's lying in there? The gun that can kill the past. However, there are tons of enemies blocking your way. Thus, you'll need to dispatch all by riddling them with bullets.
As the name suggests, the game features guns - "lots of guns." Each is more unique, distinct, and chaotic than the last. You've got weapons that fire black holes, lasers, shotgun shells, darts, peas, cheese, etc. If you want a challenging title that doubles as a playground for chaos, Enter the Gungeon is perfect.
Those were some incredible roguelike games you can enjoy in 2025.
Check out our other articles:
- Doom The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review - The best RPG you will play this year
- WWE 2K25 review: A Hall of Fame worthy entry with go-home heat
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: A benchmark for modern role-playing games
- Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down review: A spectacular reimagining of the 2001 movie
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.