Hades 2 early access The Warsong update patch notes

The second major update for Hades 2 (early access) is here, dubbed The Warsong. Developer Supergiant Games has several new surprises in store on top of expected additions like balance tweaks and bug fixes. The major highlight of this update is the conclusion of the Surface route, leading to an all-new boss fight.

Ad

Furthermore, the god of war Ares also joins the roster of Olympians who will aid Melinoe on her journey to stop the Titan of Time, Chronos. Read on for the complete patch notes of the "The Warsong" update for Hades 2 (early access).

Hades 2 The Warsong second major update patch notes details

Ad

Trending

Highlights

The Final Confrontation : Battle to the summit of Mount Olympus and discover what awaits...

: Battle to the summit of and discover what awaits... New Olympian : Meet the god of war himself, and choose from his many Boons

: Meet the god of war himself, and choose from his many Boons New Familiar : Find one last animal companion to join your journey and aid you in battle

: Find one last animal companion to join your journey and aid you in battle Revamped Boons : Gain many powerful new and improved blessings from various Olympians

: Gain many powerful new and improved blessings from various Olympians Revamped Altar of Ashes : Activate several reworked effects, and each Card now has all-new artwork

: Activate several reworked effects, and each Card now has all-new artwork Revamped Resource Gathering : Worry no more about which resources you can collect

: Worry no more about which resources you can collect Revamped Menus : Look for new and improved animations across many menu screens

: Look for new and improved animations across many menu screens Expanded Story: Discuss the final confrontation and more with many different characters

Ad

General Gameplay

You no longer prioritize Gathering Tools in the Training Grounds, though still can harvest any type of resource as long as you have unlocked each Tool; resource appearance rates adjusted as part of this

in the Training Grounds, though still can harvest any type of resource as long as you have unlocked each Tool; resource appearance rates adjusted as part of this Psyche can no longer be found as a Location Reward; Bones may now be found sooner instead

can no longer be found as a Location Reward; may now be found sooner instead All Guardians and Wardens with Guardian-style Life Bars now are resistant to the slowing effect of your Casts; previously this applied only to some of them

Any damage resistance effects you have no longer affect any Armor you have

Adjusted requirements for certain key events early on; as a result, it should be possible to reach the surface earlier than before

Ad

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Witch's Staff : Attack sequence is faster and the final strike is stronger; Omega Attack is stronger; reworked Special is a fast powerful shot that pierces foes

: Attack sequence is faster and the final strike is stronger; Omega Attack is stronger; reworked Special is a fast powerful shot that pierces foes Argent Skull : Reworked Attack fires straight ahead; Omega Attack is stronger; Special now retrieves Shells in the surrounding area

: Reworked Attack fires straight ahead; Omega Attack is stronger; Special now retrieves Shells in the surrounding area Black Coat: Increased Omega Attack damage; your Dash no longer cancels channeling your Omega Attack and causes you to perform the move right after

Altar of Ashes

Ad

All Cards now have unique illustrations; swapped or adjusted themes of several Cards, noted below

Eternity : theme changed from Night ; reworked — now makes everything slower while you channel Omega moves; note this effect is no longer on Silver Wheel (Hecate)

: theme changed from ; reworked — now makes everything slower while you channel Omega moves; note this effect is no longer on The Messenger : reworked — your Casts briefly make you impervious and move faster

: reworked — your Casts briefly make you impervious and move faster The Swift Runner : your Sprint now also makes you phase through foes

: your Sprint now also makes you phase through foes Night : reduced Grasp cost; theme changed from Death

: reduced Grasp cost; theme changed from The Wayward Son : no longer provides doubled recovery at low Life; base recovery improved

: no longer provides doubled recovery at low Life; base recovery improved Death : theme changed from Eternity

: theme changed from Persistence : theme changed from The Titan

: theme changed from The Enchantress : theme changed from The Fates

: theme changed from The Fates : theme changed from The Seer

: theme changed from Grasp upgrade costs re-scaled as part of changes to resource gathering

Ad

Oath of the Unseen

Added new Testaments for the final confrontation

for the final confrontation Vow of Shadow : adjusted various encounters with this

: adjusted various encounters with this Vow of Fangs : removed certain combinations of Perks that were unusually cruel...

: removed certain combinations of Perks that were unusually cruel... Fear requirements for some Testaments re-scaled to reduce jumps in difficulty; reduced Fear requirements in some cases

Boons & Blessings

Added Ares , with many of his own blessings, including a new Duo with each other primary Boon-giver

, with many of his own blessings, including a new with each other primary Boon-giver Zeus : his Blitz Curse now activates at the end of the duration if not activated by dealing damage

: his Curse now activates at the end of the duration if not activated by dealing damage Storm Ring (Zeus) : slightly reduced rate of lightning strikes

: slightly reduced rate of lightning strikes Thunder Rush (Zeus) : no longer requires Magick to strike foes with lightning; formerly Thunder Sprint

: no longer requires Magick to strike foes with lightning; formerly Electric Overload (Zeus) : reworked — your chain-lightning effects are stronger and bounce to more foes

: reworked — your chain-lightning effects are stronger and bounce to more foes Toasting Fork (Zeus) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Arc Flash (Zeus) : new! Your Omega Moves activate your Blitz effects and make them stronger

: Your Omega Moves activate your Blitz effects and make them stronger Romantic Spark (Zeus x Aphrodite) : reduced damage bonus

: reduced damage bonus Hera : the Queen of the Olympians now has Boons of all four elemental affinities, not solely Earth

: the Queen of the Olympians now has Boons of all four elemental affinities, not solely Earth Engagement Ring (Hera) : reworked — now deals immediate damage for each foe in the binding circle

: reworked — now deals immediate damage for each foe in the binding circle Bridal Glow (Hera) : reworked — upgrades a random Boon to Heroic Rarity and gives it bonus Pom Lv.

: reworked — upgrades a random Boon to Heroic Rarity and gives it bonus Pom Lv. Nasty Comeback (Hera) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Extended Family (Hera) : new! Your Olympian damage is stronger for each Olympian you met this night

: Your Olympian damage is stronger for each Olympian you met this night Proper Upbringing (Hera) : increased activation requirement to include all four elements

: increased activation requirement to include all four elements Breaker Rush (Poseidon) : reworked — whenever you Sprint, damage and knock away the first foe you run into; formerly Breaker Sprint

: reworked — whenever you Sprint, damage and knock away the first foe you run into; formerly Geyser Spout (Poseidon) : reworked — your Omega Cast gains Power and knocks foes away

: reworked — your Omega Cast gains Power and knocks foes away Buried Treasure (Poseidon) : now also drops Bones , not Ashes or Psyche ; formerly Ocean's Bounty

: now also drops , not or ; formerly Flood Control (Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... High Surf (Poseidon) : new! Hit surrounding foes with a splash as they strike, but prime some Magick

: Hit surrounding foes with a splash as they strike, but prime some Magick Phoenix Skin (Apollo x Hestia) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Warm Breeze (Apollo x Hestia) : new! Whenever Dodge or Daze makes foes miss, restore some Life

: Whenever Dodge or Daze makes foes miss, restore some Life Demeter: her Gust effects no longer destroy trees in Erebus or other such obstructions

her effects no longer destroy trees in Erebus or other such obstructions Local Climate (Demeter) : reworked — your Omega Cast is stronger; bonus doubled in the binding circle

: reworked — your Omega Cast is stronger; bonus doubled in the binding circle Plentiful Forage (Demeter) : now restores Life whenever you gather any resource

: now restores Life whenever you gather any resource Rare Crop (Demeter) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Steady Growth (Demeter) : new! Whenever you clear enough Encounters, a Boon gains Rarity

: Whenever you clear enough Encounters, a Boon gains Rarity Secret Crush (Aphrodite) : now also affects Omega Attack

: now also affects Omega Attack Tough Gain (Hephaestus) : reworked — whenever you take damage, shrug some off and restore Magick

: reworked — whenever you take damage, shrug some off and restore Magick Flash Fry (Hestia) : no longer requires foes to have Scorch to explode when slain; no longer requires a Scorch-related Boon to be offered; formerly Natural Gas

: no longer requires foes to have Scorch to explode when slain; no longer requires a Scorch-related Boon to be offered; formerly Burnt Offering (Hestia) : reworked — gain max Magick whenever you collect Ashes, and gain some now

: reworked — gain max Magick whenever you collect Ashes, and gain some now Mean Streak (Hermes) : damage bonus no longer automatically ends after Encounters

: damage bonus no longer automatically ends after Encounters Tall Order (Hermes) : updated elemental requirement; slightly increased damage bonus

: updated elemental requirement; slightly increased damage bonus Travel Deal (Hermes) : new! Your first purchase each Location costs less; another item appears after

: Your first purchase each Location costs less; another item appears after Saved Breath (Hermes) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Winner's Circle (Hermes) : new! You channel your Casts faster and your Casts expire faster

: You channel your Casts faster and your Casts expire faster Witty Retort (Hermes) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Hasty Retreat (Hermes) : new! Gain more Dodge chance and move speed the more Boons you have

: Gain more Dodge chance and move speed the more Boons you have Greater Evasion (Hermes) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Stutter Step (Hermes) : new! You can Dash more frequently

: You can Dash more frequently Midnight Oil (Hermes) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Success Rate (Hermes) : new! Your chance-based effects are more likely to occur, except Dodge or Daze

: Your chance-based effects are more likely to occur, except Dodge or Daze Close Call (Hermes) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Paid Dues (Hermes) : new Legendary! Whenever you take damage, you lose Gold before you lose Life

: Whenever you take damage, you lose Gold before you lose Life Mental Block (Athena) : reduced duration of Impervious effect

: reduced duration of Impervious effect Righteous Pike (Athena) : new! Whenever you use enough Magick, several foes are struck by spears

: Whenever you use enough Magick, several foes are struck by spears Killing Stroke (Artemis) : new! Your Specials may deal Critical damage, but you prime some Magick

: Your Specials may deal Critical damage, but you prime some Magick The Marked Curses inflicted by Artemis and Raki the Raven now will never choose the same target

Curses inflicted by and now will never choose the same target Unseen Ire (Hades) : the Dark effect and its damage bonus no longer expire after you strike

: the Dark effect and its damage bonus no longer expire after you strike Barren (Chaos) : reduced Curse duration

: reduced Curse duration Neurotic (Chaos) : no longer slows your Dash but still makes it use Magick; formerly Hobbled

: no longer slows your Dash but still makes it use Magick; formerly Life Savings (Narcissus) : now gives Lotus instead of Deathcaps

: now gives instead of Wealth from the Dead (Medea) : you now automatically absorb bonus Gold from slain foes on approach

: you now automatically absorb bonus Gold from slain foes on approach Supply Drop (Icarus) : slightly reduced frequency of drops, and provides one fewer Pom Slice

: slightly reduced frequency of drops, and provides one fewer Pom Slice Adjusted names and elemental affinities of some Boons

Additional minor adjustments to some bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power

Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons

Other minor fixes and adjustments

Ad

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Spiral Knives (Blades) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Hidden Knives (Blades) : new! Specials are stronger and Omega Special fires more shots than usual

: Specials are stronger and Omega Special fires more shots than usual Fetching Array (Skull) : Shells now also automatically return faster; removed penalty to total Shells

: Shells now also automatically return faster; removed penalty to total Shells Looming Ignition (Skull) : now also affects your Omega Attack; reaches full strength faster

: now also affects your Omega Attack; reaches full strength faster Possessed Array (Skull) : increased Magick cost

: increased Magick cost Rocket Bombard (Skull) : cut from game since this effect is now innate; replaced with...

: cut from game since this effect is now innate; replaced with... Boosted Ignition (Skull) : new! After your Dash or Specials, your Attacks are faster and gain Power

: After your Dash or Specials, your Attacks are faster and gain Power Counter Barrage : now launches more rockets, more often

: now launches more rockets, more often Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades

Ad

Keepsakes

Added a new Keepsake now that Ares decided to show up, which you can gain in the customary way

decided to show up, which you can gain in the customary way Silver Wheel (Hecate) : reworked — adds to your Magick limit for the rest of the night

: reworked — adds to your Magick limit for the rest of the night Fig Leaf (Dionysus) : now can only affect one Encounter per Region, but still works if you unequip it

: now can only affect one Encounter per Region, but still works if you unequip it Engraved Pin (Moros) : Now counts as a Death Defiance effect

: Now counts as a Death Defiance effect Evil Eye (Nemesis): Now targets Prometheus if his Eagle Aetos is the one to vanquish you

Ad

Animal Familiars

Gale the Polecat ( new!): Grants Dodge chance and move speed, blocks damage a few times per Region

( Grants Dodge chance and move speed, blocks damage a few times per Region Toula the Cat: Attacks more times successively; falls asleep faster (so she can wake back up faster!)

Resources & Reagents

Added several new collectable resources found around the final confrontation

Removed Deathcaps from the game as part of broader changes to resources described further above

Well of Charon

Yarn of Ariadne: no longer consumed when meeting Hades, on whom this has no effect

Ad

Shrine of Hermes

Fresh Sustenance MAX : reduced Life recovery

: reduced Life recovery Reduced chance of offering Minor Finds over other types of items

Foes & Dangers

Added a variety of foes for the final surface Region, including new Wardens and a new Guardian

Prometheus : adjusted behaviors; reduced damage for several moves; now sometimes foresees and dodges attacks, yet overall should be somewhat less punishing than before

: adjusted behaviors; reduced damage for several moves; now sometimes foresees and dodges attacks, yet overall should be somewhat less punishing than before Aetos : reduced viciousness to some extent...

: reduced viciousness to some extent... Sky-Dracon : slightly reduced tracking speed

: slightly reduced tracking speed Auto-Seeker : slightly reduced tracking speed

: slightly reduced tracking speed Eris : improved previews of her various attacks

: improved previews of her various attacks The Yargonaut ( new! ): Warden added to the Rift of Thessaly

( ): Warden added to the Charybdis : adjusted Tentacle behaviors; reduced overall difficulty

: adjusted Tentacle behaviors; reduced overall difficulty Harpy Talon : slightly reduced radius of ranged attack

: slightly reduced radius of ranged attack Stickler : reduced damage

: reduced damage Seesword : increased damage

: increased damage Blasket : reduced damage

: reduced damage Infernal Beast : slightly increased Life

: slightly increased Life Scylla : slightly increased Life

: slightly increased Life Hellifish (new! ): Warden added to Oceanus

): Warden added to Lurker : gained a defensive back-step maneuver after getting hit

: gained a defensive back-step maneuver after getting hit Headmistress Hecate : slightly increased Life

: slightly increased Life Root-Stalker : adjusted behavior of tail; grew a second one

: adjusted behavior of tail; grew a second one Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters

Ad

Special Encounters

Reworked Heracles combat encounters — vanquish specially-marked foes for a bounty in Gold

combat encounters — vanquish specially-marked foes for a bounty in Gold Aetos will no longer swoop in to attack more than once prior to facing Prometheus

will no longer swoop in to attack more than once prior to facing Slightly increased appearance rate of Moon Monuments and Unseen Sigils on the surface

and on the surface Slightly increased difficulty of Moon Monument foes

foes Moon Monuments no longer offer Path of Stars rewards if your Hex is fully upgraded

no longer offer rewards if your Hex is fully upgraded Athena more consistently vanquishes Revenants from the Vow of Return (Oath)

more consistently vanquishes from the Minor adjustments to Artemis , Heracles , and Icarus appearance rates on the surface route

, , and appearance rates on the surface route Two Arachne Cocoon encounters can no longer occur very close together in some cases

Cocoon encounters can no longer occur very close together in some cases Family Disputes, formerly called Trials of the Gods, now can include Ares; several Olympians put up more of a fight than before...

Ad

Level Design & Environments

Added the final confrontation on the surface route and various new Locations within it

The Olympus Region has one fewer Location to traverse before the Guardian

Region has one fewer Location to traverse before the Guardian Encounters in the Rift of Thessaly that had too many waves (of foes) should now be more reasonable

that had too many waves (of foes) should now be more reasonable Optional rooms in Ephyra become more likely if you haven't found many that night

become more likely if you haven't found many that night Reduced damage of Lone Shades freed from Ephyra Pylons

You now must use the Fountain if you haven't already done so prior to leaving the Ephyra main square

main square Resources can appear in more places in the Ephyra main square

main square Removed Bat Cage nearest to the initial entrance to the Ephyra main square

main square Added another Location that can randomly appear in Erebus

Added another Location that can randomly appear in Oceanus

Added another Location that can randomly appear in Ephyra

The final battle prior to the Guardian of each of Region should no longer get replaced by Fountain chambers or character encounters

Adjusted resource points in some Locations, especially those close enough to exits that you could leave by accident while trying to harvest

Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations

Ad

Chaos Trials

You now reappear before the Pitch-Black Stone upon returning from a Chaos Trial

upon returning from a Chaos Trial Trial of Thunder : new! Zeus-themed Trial set in Erebus

: Zeus-themed Trial set in Trial of Glory : new! Hera-themed Trial set on Olympus

: Hera-themed Trial set on Trial of the Fall : new! Demeter-themed Trial set in the Mourning Fields

: Demeter-themed Trial set in the Trial of Slaughter : new! Ares-themed Trial set in Ephyra

: Ares-themed Trial set in Trial of Destiny : new! Chaos-themed Trial set on Olympus

: Chaos-themed Trial set on Trial of Strife : new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly

: Eris-themed Trial set in Minor fixes and changes to several Trials

Ad

The Crossroads Renewal Project

Updated Crossroads main grounds with new points of interest; the taverna now is easier to traverse

Artemis now sometimes provides musical accompaniment in the Crossroads

Added numerous new unlockable decorative items once the Renewal Project is available

is available Some decorative items now unlocked from a new spot in the taverna

Various forms of wildlife now may appear throughout the Crossroads

Some groups of Shades in the Crossroads now have captions when you Salute them

Recently-pacified Shades that appear in the Training Grounds now have varying appearances

Melinoë will sometimes cover up the family portrait in her tent after brooding too much

Odysseus will sometimes offer resources you may need; can sometimes be found seated in the taverna

Eris will no longer litter in the midst of conversation with others

The witch attendants of Hecate now are absent when she is

Improved presentation around plants that can be harvested in the Garden

Supply Shipments no longer prompt you to interact as frequently

The moon now shows different phases in the Training Grounds vista scene

Ad

Cauldron Incantations

Rage of the Elements : new! Lets you activate the statues on Olympus to defend you

: Lets you activate the statues on to defend you Path to Desired Blessings : new! Lets you track requirements for Boons listed in the Book of Shadows

: Lets you track requirements for Boons listed in the Acceptance of Another Fate : new! Salute the Oath of the Unseen to reset that night's random events

: Salute the Oath of the Unseen to reset that night's random events Shuffling of Noted Ballads : new! Lets the Music Maker make music choices for you if you wish

: Lets the make music choices for you if you wish Deathly Fortune : now introduced later and no longer lets you exchange plants for Bones (only fish...)

: now introduced later and no longer lets you exchange plants for (only fish...) Psychic Slivers of Clarity : removed from the game as part of resource system changes

: removed from the game as part of resource system changes Bones of Arcane Wisdom: now makes Bones raise Magick limit rather than adding Armor; formerly Bones of Burnished Bronze

Ad

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

The Arms of Night: new! Rewards you for unlocking each of the Main Weapons

Rewards you for unlocking each of the Main Weapons Master of War: new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of Ares

Rewards you for choosing various Boons of Ares Storm in the Heavens: new! Rewards you for prevailing on the surface route

Rewards you for prevailing on the surface route Sword of the Night: new! Rewards you for clearing the surface route with each Main Weapon

Rewards you for clearing the surface route with each Main Weapon Power Beyond Legend: new! Rewards you for choosing all Legendary Boons; these are no longer included with each Olympian's Boon prophecy

Ad

Book of Shadows

Added new entries for various additions in this update

Updated relationship status display for relevant characters after the Incantation Empath's Intuition

Menus & UI

Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update

to reflect this Added art for all Arcana and adjusted layout in the Altar of Ashes screen

screen Added animations for the Crossroads Cauldron screen

screen Added animations for the Pitch-Black Stone screen

screen Added animations for the Wretched Broker screen

screen Added animations for the Fated List screen

screen Added animations for the Inventory screen

screen Added art for the Crossroads Renewal screen

screen Added art and adjusted layout for the Music Maker screen

screen Added art and adjusted layout for the Archived Trivia screen

screen Added art and adjusted layout for the Past Deeds screen

screen Added art for the Gifts of the Moon screen

screen Added animations for info banners, such as when entering Locations or vanquishing Guardians

Added animations to the Main Menu and related sub-screens such as the Pause menu

and related sub-screens such as the Pause menu Updated art and animations for Book of Shadows prompts

prompts Updated art and animations for Fated List prompts

prompts Updated art and animations for Incantation Learned and similar prompts

and similar prompts Updated look of many in-world status icons

You now can see your Change of Fate count when choosing Boons

count when choosing Boons You now can exchange resources for Prestige more freely, with a new warning if you still need them

more freely, with a new warning if you still need them The Victory Screen now has theming differences depending on which route you cleared

now has theming differences depending on which route you cleared Improved feedback in the Altar of Ashes for when you fully upgrade your Grasp

for when you fully upgrade your Improved presentation when multiple Incantations are revealed at once in the Crossroads Cauldron

Improved text descriptions for Animal Familiar upgrades

upgrades Adjusted Godhood Gained presentation after failing in God Mode ; the presentation no longer occurs once you reach the damage resistance limit

presentation after failing in ; the presentation no longer occurs once you reach the damage resistance limit Damage numbers that come from environmental effects and traps now have a distinct color

Updated prompts on a number of menu screens

Various other fixes and improvements

Ad

Art & Visual FX

Updated environment art in various places in the Crossroads

Updated the look of Shades in various Regions, including ones you can pacify with the Tablet of Peace

Updated some visual FX for improved clarity in the heat of battle (this work is ongoing)

Updated visual FX for Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia)

Updated visual FX for when foes with Armor are struck

Updated teleportation visual FX for Animal Familiars , Artemis , and others

, , and others Updated some visual FX for Umbral Flames (Moros)

Updated presentation during narrative flashback sequences

Updated narrative background art in Erebus

Added narrative background art for Selene

Added character animations for Hermes

Added alternate portrait for Melinoë

Added alternate portrait for Odysseus

Adjusted portrait for Zeus

Adjusted portrait for Artemis

Added death animations for Charybdis Tentacles

Tentacles Various other minor visual improvements

Ad

Voice & Narrative

Added more than 2,000 new voice lines , including new dialogue events for many characters

, including new dialogue events for many characters Added more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

outcomes after a successful clear Chronos will give you a piece of his mind in more situations when leaving Erebus

will give you a piece of his mind in more situations when leaving More characters react to resource-gathering and other interactions

Numerous minor adjustments to requirements and content for various events

Music & SFX

Added new music pieces for the final confrontation and the lead-up to it

Added music theme for Icarus

Added music theme for Echo

Added a song from Artemis

Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker

Added new victory music stingers for each of the two routes

Music from the Music Maker now grows softer during dialogue events

now grows softer during dialogue events Added new sound effects for the Main Menu

Added new sound effects for the Crossroads Cauldron

Added new sound effects for the Wretched Broker

Updated sound effects for Staff Special

Updated sound effects for some foes and encounters

Other minor changes and improvements

Ad

Settings

God Mode Limit: new! You now can reduce the effect of God Mode if you wish

Miscellaneous

Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and plans for the next Major Update

to reflect our progress and plans for the next Clear times in the Past Deeds screen for the Surface route have been reset now that it is extended

screen for the Surface route have been reset now that it is extended Adjusted presentation when Death Defiance effects activate

Adjusted presentation when leaving the Training Grounds for the night

Adjusted presentation when trying to attack while out-of-Shells with the Argent Skull

Some Wardens' Life Bars now follow their movements more closely

Improved timing of Polyphemus knockout sequence

Minor improvements to Charybdis fight intro

Improved presentation choosing Boon Boon Boon (Echo)

Added several Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen

Added more error messaging we hope no one will ever see

Updated Credits with several additional contributors

with several additional contributors Updates and fixes to translations in all languages

Ad

Bug Fixes

Fixed Rapture Ring (Aphrodite) not damaging foes at the edge of the binding circle

not damaging foes at the edge of the binding circle Fixed Moon Monuments sometimes appearing unexpectedly if you had no Hex of Selene

sometimes appearing unexpectedly if you had no Fixed Icarus missing his targets unexpectedly (unless you're his father and expect disappointment)

missing his targets unexpectedly (unless you're his father and expect disappointment) Fixed optional rooms in Ephyra counting against Encounters needed to clear Chaos Curses

counting against Encounters needed to clear Curses Fixed unexpected delays prior to pre-fight dialogue against Hecate , Polyphemus , and Eris

, , and Fixed Gameplay Timer not pausing in some instances while pacifying Lost Shades

Fixed Moonstone Axe (Thanatos) full-charge sound re-playing when entering new Locations

full-charge sound re-playing when entering new Locations Fixed Nemesis sometimes getting stuck wandering the Mourning Fields

sometimes getting stuck wandering the Fixed Evil Eye (Nemesis) switching targets after clearing Chaos Trials

switching targets after clearing Fixed Dual Moonshot (Daedalus - Staff) sounds not playing for each shot

sounds not playing for each shot Fixed foes playing hurt sound effects when taking damage to their Armor rather than their Life

Many other minor fixes

Ad

Hades 2 is currently in early access on PC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.