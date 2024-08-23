All trophies in Concord and how to unlock

As a PlayStation first-party title, a bunch of trophies in Concord await unlocking. With Firewalk's latest multiplayer hero shooter out for PC and console now, excited fans will no doubt want to see all there is on offer, and achievement hunters are in for a treat. There are over 50 trophies available in the 5v5 FPS game and given its PvP nature, players will take a while to obtain them all.

That said, dedicated enthusiasts will want to know what's in store. We have listed every trophy on offer, so take a look before you dive into the game's heated online skirmishes.

Every trophy in Concord listed

Here are all the trophies to be obtained in Concord:

Trophy Type Trophy Name Description How To Unlock Platinum Living Legend Obtain all other trophies Automatically obtained upon getting every other trophy Gold Seasoned Crew Get 16 different characters to level 10 Get 16 heroes to level 10 Gold Win Big Win 100 games Each win counts towards this trophy Silver Power of Persistence Play 100 games Finish 100 matches; this can be across different modes Silver Line 'Em Up Eliminate 5 enemies in a row This trophy demands fragging 5 heroes consecutively; heroes who specialize in AOE (area of effect) damage will be great here like DaVeers or Roka Silver Experienced Freegunner Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 100 Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP Bronze First Takedown Get your first elimination Obtained upon getting a kill with any Freegunner in a mathc Bronze Kyps: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Kyps Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Haymar: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Haymar Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Lark: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Lark Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Bazz: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Bazz Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Star Child: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Star Child Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Vale: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Vale Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Roka: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Roka Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze DaVeers: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as DaVeers Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Duchess: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Duchess Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Daw: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Daw Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze It-Z: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as It-Z Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Emari: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Emari Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Teo: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Teo Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze 1-0FF: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as 1-0FF Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Lennox: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Lennox Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Jabali: 50 Eliminations Eliminate 50 enemies as Jabali Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations Bronze Freegunner Frequency Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 10 Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP Bronze Name Recognition Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 50 Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP Bronze Trash Collector Destroy 3 deployables in one match Deployables refer to Freegunner abilities that set down an object, like Daw's dome shield Bronze Buddy Up Play with a friend Play a match with a friend from your Friends List Bronze Trained Healer Heal 5,000 damage Both Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy Bronze Veteran Healer Heal 10,000 damage Both Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy Bronze Crew Complement Play at least 1 round each with 16 different characters Select and play as each of the 16 characters in a match to get this trophy Bronze Day by Day Complete 10 daily jobs Daily challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the day is over Bronze Week by Week Complete 10 weekly jobs Weekly challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the week is over Bronze Special Skills Eliminate 3 enemies with your abilities Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy Bronze Knock 'Em Down Eliminate 5 enemies in a single match Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy Bronze Double Dip Eliminate 2 enemies in a row without dying Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy. To survive skirmishes, ensure you have healing nearby or self-healing heroes like Lennox Bronze Get It Done Capture 3 zones in any zone-capture mode Play the Area Control modes and hold each of the three capture points successfully Bronze Vale: Level 10 Get Vale to level 10 Play as Vale in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Emari: Level 10 Get Emari to level 10 Play as Emari in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Roka: Level 10 Get Roka to level 10 Play as Roka in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Teo: Level 10 Get Teo to level 10 Play as Teo in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Haymar: Level 10 Get Haymar to level 10 Play as Haymar in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Kyps: Level 10 Get Kyps to level 10 Play as Kyps in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Jabali: Level 10 Get Jabali to level 10 Play as Jabali in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Bazz: Level 10 Get Bazz to level 10 Play as Bazz in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Duchess: Level 10 Get Duchess to level 10 Play as Duchess in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Daw: Level 10 Get Daw to level 10 Play as Daw in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Star Child: Level 10 Get Star Child to level 10 Play as Star Child in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Lark: Level 10 Get Lark to level 10 Play as Lark in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze It-Z: Level 10 Get It-Z to level 10 Play as It-Z in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze DaVeers: Level 10 Get DaVeers to level 10 Play as DaVeers in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze Lennox: Level 10 Get Lennox to level 10 Play as Lennox in matches to gain XP and level up Bronze 1-0FF: Level 10 Get 1-0FF to level 10 Play as 1-0ff in matches to gain XP and level up

What is Concord about?

Fight for victory (Image via PlayStation)

It is the first major IP from developer Firewalk which PlayStation acquired last year. Consisting of veterans who have worked on FPS household names like Halo, Call of Duty, and Destiny, this latest project is a sci-fi game centered around a mercenary group called the Freegunners. There are a total of 16 unique characters in the game's roster.

From massive tanky heroes like Star Child and 1-0ff and agile DPS characters like Haymar and Kyps to useful healers such as Daw, there is something for everyone here. Players will clash against the Rival Freegunners faction to emerge victorious across a variety of different gameplay modes. This includes capturing and holding strategic points or defeating opponents to pick up their tags.

What platforms is it on?

The game is out right now for purchase (Image via PlayStation)

It is a first-party PlayStation title and, as such, is on PS5 as well as PC — with the latter being one of the first simultaneous multiplatform launches from PlayStation since the acclaimed Helldivers 2. Unlike popular multiplayer shooters such as Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends which are free-to-play, this is a paid experience.

In other words, interested fans will have to shell out $40 for the base game to experience what it has to offer, A price Digital Deluxe Edition with bonus cosmetics is also available to purchase. On the flip side, it is also devoid of annoying live service elements like microtransactions or battle passes. Instead, random in-game cosmetics are acquired by playing matches and completing challenges on the Job Board.

Fans still interested in checking it out should know that the game requires an active PlayStation account to log in and play. Read our Concord review to know more about the game.

