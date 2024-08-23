All trophies in Concord and how to unlock

|Trophy Type
|Trophy Name
|Description
|How To Unlock
|Platinum
|Living Legend
|Obtain all other trophies
|Automatically obtained upon getting every other trophy
|Gold
|Seasoned Crew
|Get 16 different characters to level 10
|Get 16 heroes to level 10
|Gold
|Win Big
|Win 100 games
|Each win counts towards this trophy
|Silver
|Power of Persistence
|Play 100 games
|Finish 100 matches; this can be across different modes
|Silver
|Line 'Em Up
|Eliminate 5 enemies in a row
This trophy demands fragging 5 heroes consecutively; heroes who specialize in AOE (area of effect) damage will be great here like DaVeers or Roka
|Silver
|Experienced Freegunner
|Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 100
|Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
|Bronze
|First Takedown
|Get your first elimination
|Obtained upon getting a kill with any Freegunner in a mathc
|Bronze
|Kyps: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Kyps
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Haymar: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Haymar
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Lark: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Lark
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Bazz: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Bazz
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Star Child: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Star Child
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Vale: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Vale
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Roka: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Roka
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|DaVeers: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as DaVeers
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Duchess: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Duchess
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Daw: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Daw
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|It-Z: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as It-Z
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Emari: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Emari
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Teo: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Teo
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|1-0FF: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as 1-0FF
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Lennox: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Lennox
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Jabali: 50 Eliminations
|Eliminate 50 enemies as Jabali
|Unlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
|Bronze
|Freegunner Frequency
|Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 10
|Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
|Bronze
|Name Recognition
|Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 50
|Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
|Bronze
|Trash Collector
|Destroy 3 deployables in one match
|Deployables refer to Freegunner abilities that set down an object, like Daw's dome shield
|Bronze
|Buddy Up
|Play with a friend
|Play a match with a friend from your Friends List
|Bronze
|Trained Healer
|Heal 5,000 damage
|Both Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy
|Bronze
|Veteran Healer
|Heal 10,000 damage
|Both Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy
|Bronze
|Crew Complement
|Play at least 1 round each with 16 different characters
|Select and play as each of the 16 characters in a match to get this trophy
|Bronze
|Day by Day
|Complete 10 daily jobs
Daily challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the day is over
|Bronze
|Week by Week
|Complete 10 weekly jobs
Weekly challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the week is over
|Bronze
|Special Skills
|Eliminate 3 enemies with your abilities
|Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy
|Bronze
|Knock 'Em Down
|Eliminate 5 enemies in a single match
|Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy
|Bronze
|Double Dip
|Eliminate 2 enemies in a row without dying
Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy. To survive skirmishes, ensure you have healing nearby or self-healing heroes like Lennox
|Bronze
|Get It Done
|Capture 3 zones in any zone-capture mode
|Play the Area Control modes and hold each of the three capture points successfully
|Bronze
|Vale: Level 10
|Get Vale to level 10
|Play as Vale in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Emari: Level 10
|Get Emari to level 10
|Play as Emari in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Roka: Level 10
|Get Roka to level 10
|Play as Roka in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Teo: Level 10
|Get Teo to level 10
|Play as Teo in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Haymar: Level 10
|Get Haymar to level 10
|Play as Haymar in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Kyps: Level 10
|Get Kyps to level 10
|Play as Kyps in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Jabali: Level 10
|Get Jabali to level 10
|Play as Jabali in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Bazz: Level 10
|Get Bazz to level 10
|Play as Bazz in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Duchess: Level 10
|Get Duchess to level 10
|Play as Duchess in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Daw: Level 10
|Get Daw to level 10
|Play as Daw in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Star Child: Level 10
|Get Star Child to level 10
|Play as Star Child in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Lark: Level 10
|Get Lark to level 10
|Play as Lark in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|It-Z: Level 10
|Get It-Z to level 10
|Play as It-Z in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|DaVeers: Level 10
|Get DaVeers to level 10
|Play as DaVeers in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|Lennox: Level 10
|Get Lennox to level 10
|Play as Lennox in matches to gain XP and level up
|Bronze
|1-0FF: Level 10
|Get 1-0FF to level 10
|Play as 1-0ff in matches to gain XP and level up