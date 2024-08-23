All trophies in Concord and how to unlock

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Aug 23, 2024 18:52 GMT
Concord trophy cover
Getting all trophies will require some effort (Image via PlayStation)

As a PlayStation first-party title, a bunch of trophies in Concord await unlocking. With Firewalk's latest multiplayer hero shooter out for PC and console now, excited fans will no doubt want to see all there is on offer, and achievement hunters are in for a treat. There are over 50 trophies available in the 5v5 FPS game and given its PvP nature, players will take a while to obtain them all.

That said, dedicated enthusiasts will want to know what's in store. We have listed every trophy on offer, so take a look before you dive into the game's heated online skirmishes.

Every trophy in Concord listed

Here are all the trophies to be obtained in Concord:

Trophy TypeTrophy NameDescriptionHow To Unlock
PlatinumLiving LegendObtain all other trophiesAutomatically obtained upon getting every other trophy
GoldSeasoned CrewGet 16 different characters to level 10Get 16 heroes to level 10
GoldWin BigWin 100 gamesEach win counts towards this trophy
SilverPower of PersistencePlay 100 gamesFinish 100 matches; this can be across different modes
SilverLine 'Em UpEliminate 5 enemies in a row
This trophy demands fragging 5 heroes consecutively; heroes who specialize in AOE (area of effect) damage will be great here like DaVeers or Roka
SilverExperienced FreegunnerReach Freegunner Reputation Level 100Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
BronzeFirst TakedownGet your first eliminationObtained upon getting a kill with any Freegunner in a mathc
BronzeKyps: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as KypsUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeHaymar: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as HaymarUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeLark: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as LarkUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeBazz: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as BazzUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeStar Child: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as Star ChildUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeVale: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as ValeUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeRoka: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as RokaUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeDaVeers: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as DaVeersUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeDuchess: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as DuchessUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeDaw: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as DawUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeIt-Z: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as It-ZUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeEmari: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as EmariUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeTeo: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as TeoUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
Bronze1-0FF: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as 1-0FFUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeLennox: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as LennoxUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeJabali: 50 EliminationsEliminate 50 enemies as JabaliUnlocked upon achieving the required number of eliminations
BronzeFreegunner FrequencyReach Freegunner Reputation Level 10Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
BronzeName RecognitionReach Freegunner Reputation Level 50Reputation is your Rank in Concord and rises as you play matches and obtain XP
BronzeTrash CollectorDestroy 3 deployables in one matchDeployables refer to Freegunner abilities that set down an object, like Daw's dome shield
BronzeBuddy UpPlay with a friendPlay a match with a friend from your Friends List
BronzeTrained HealerHeal 5,000 damageBoth Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy
BronzeVeteran HealerHeal 10,000 damageBoth Freegunner healing abilities as well as health pickups on a map count towards this trophy
BronzeCrew ComplementPlay at least 1 round each with 16 different charactersSelect and play as each of the 16 characters in a match to get this trophy
BronzeDay by DayComplete 10 daily jobs
Daily challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the day is over
BronzeWeek by WeekComplete 10 weekly jobs
Weekly challenges refresh on the Job Board, so be sure to complete the required amount before the week is over
BronzeSpecial SkillsEliminate 3 enemies with your abilitiesUse Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy
BronzeKnock 'Em DownEliminate 5 enemies in a single matchUse Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy
BronzeDouble DipEliminate 2 enemies in a row without dying
Use Freegunner abilities to finish off enemies to get this trophy. To survive skirmishes, ensure you have healing nearby or self-healing heroes like Lennox
BronzeGet It DoneCapture 3 zones in any zone-capture modePlay the Area Control modes and hold each of the three capture points successfully
BronzeVale: Level 10Get Vale to level 10Play as Vale in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeEmari: Level 10Get Emari to level 10Play as Emari in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeRoka: Level 10Get Roka to level 10Play as Roka in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeTeo: Level 10Get Teo to level 10Play as Teo in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeHaymar: Level 10Get Haymar to level 10Play as Haymar in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeKyps: Level 10Get Kyps to level 10Play as Kyps in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeJabali: Level 10Get Jabali to level 10Play as Jabali in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeBazz: Level 10Get Bazz to level 10Play as Bazz in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeDuchess: Level 10Get Duchess to level 10Play as Duchess in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeDaw: Level 10Get Daw to level 10Play as Daw in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeStar Child: Level 10Get Star Child to level 10Play as Star Child in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeLark: Level 10Get Lark to level 10Play as Lark in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeIt-Z: Level 10Get It-Z to level 10Play as It-Z in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeDaVeers: Level 10Get DaVeers to level 10Play as DaVeers in matches to gain XP and level up
BronzeLennox: Level 10Get Lennox to level 10Play as Lennox in matches to gain XP and level up
Bronze1-0FF: Level 10Get 1-0FF to level 10Play as 1-0ff in matches to gain XP and level up
also-read-trending Trending

What is Concord about?

Fight for victory (Image via PlayStation)
Fight for victory (Image via PlayStation)

It is the first major IP from developer Firewalk which PlayStation acquired last year. Consisting of veterans who have worked on FPS household names like Halo, Call of Duty, and Destiny, this latest project is a sci-fi game centered around a mercenary group called the Freegunners. There are a total of 16 unique characters in the game's roster.

From massive tanky heroes like Star Child and 1-0ff and agile DPS characters like Haymar and Kyps to useful healers such as Daw, there is something for everyone here. Players will clash against the Rival Freegunners faction to emerge victorious across a variety of different gameplay modes. This includes capturing and holding strategic points or defeating opponents to pick up their tags.

Also Read: 5 best free-to-play games like Concord

What platforms is it on?

The game is out right now for purchase (Image via PlayStation)
The game is out right now for purchase (Image via PlayStation)

It is a first-party PlayStation title and, as such, is on PS5 as well as PC — with the latter being one of the first simultaneous multiplatform launches from PlayStation since the acclaimed Helldivers 2. Unlike popular multiplayer shooters such as Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends which are free-to-play, this is a paid experience.

In other words, interested fans will have to shell out $40 for the base game to experience what it has to offer, A price Digital Deluxe Edition with bonus cosmetics is also available to purchase. On the flip side, it is also devoid of annoying live service elements like microtransactions or battle passes. Instead, random in-game cosmetics are acquired by playing matches and completing challenges on the Job Board.

Fans still interested in checking it out should know that the game requires an active PlayStation account to log in and play. Read our Concord review to know more about the game.

