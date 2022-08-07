All upcoming PS4 and PS5 games August 2022 - We are OFK, Cult of the Lamb, Rollerdrome, and more

The PS4 and PS5 are arguably the go-to choices for a majority of the player base. While the consoles are mostly known for their exclusive first-party titles, there are quite a few games that set to release on them.
PlayStation’s last and current generation consoles, PS4 and PS5, have cultivated an extensive library of amazing titles. From blockbuster AAA exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon Souls to indie hits like Stray and Sifu, players on PS4 and PS5 have always had an extensive choice of amazing work.
While PS4 and PS5 might not have any blockbuster lined up, they still have plenty of amazing titles set to release this month. From AAA like Madden NFL 23 and Saints Row to indie titles with a lot of interest like Rollerdrome, We are OFK, and Cult of the Lamb.
Additionaly, with re-releases and remasters like Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, the month is going to be quite exciting for PS4 and PS5 players.
With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming in August 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
PS4 and PS5 games releasing in August 2022
- Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 4, 2022
- GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S) - August 19, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022
- NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 30, 2022
- Inscryption (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - August 30, 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022
- Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) - August TBD, 2022
It should be noted that while unlikely, the PS4 and PS5 release dates of the above-mentioned titles are subject to change, and as such, should not be considered to be final.