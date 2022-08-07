All upcoming PS4 and PS5 games August 2022 - We are OFK, Cult of the Lamb, Rollerdrome, and more

The PS4 and PS5 are arguably the go-to choices for a majority of the player base. While the consoles are mostly known for their exclusive first-party titles, there are quite a few games that set to release on them.

PlayStation’s last and current generation consoles, PS4 and PS5, have cultivated an extensive library of amazing titles. From blockbuster AAA exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon Souls to indie hits like Stray and Sifu, players on PS4 and PS5 have always had an extensive choice of amazing work.

While PS4 and PS5 might not have any blockbuster lined up, they still have plenty of amazing titles set to release this month. From AAA like Madden NFL 23 and Saints Row to indie titles with a lot of interest like Rollerdrome, We are OFK, and Cult of the Lamb.

Additionaly, with re-releases and remasters like Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, the month is going to be quite exciting for PS4 and PS5 players.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming in August 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

PS4 and PS5 games releasing in August 2022

Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 4, 2022

GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Two Point Studios @TwoPointStudios



"How to be NICE to your students" (yes, we're looking at you )

bit.ly/3bBE39d If you're playing Two Point Campus next week, this is a must read!"How to be NICE to your students" (yes, we're looking at you If you're playing Two Point Campus next week, this is a must read!"How to be NICE to your students" (yes, we're looking at you 👀 ) 👇 bit.ly/3bBE39d https://t.co/biCy1OCOlO

Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022

Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S) - August 19, 2022

Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022

Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Saints Row @SaintsRow



A legend in the kitchen, his secret ingredient is crime. Kev is all about love, not war - unless you cross his friends.



#SaintsRow #BeYourOwnBoss The guy who knows a guy who knows a guy, Kevin has got the connections and the skills to get the attention of Santo Ileso.A legend in the kitchen, his secret ingredient is crime. Kev is all about love, not war - unless you cross his friends. The guy who knows a guy who knows a guy, Kevin has got the connections and the skills to get the attention of Santo Ileso. A legend in the kitchen, his secret ingredient is crime. Kev is all about love, not war - unless you cross his friends. #SaintsRow #BeYourOwnBoss https://t.co/uUcZvhz4lX

Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022

I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022

NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 30, 2022

Inscryption (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - August 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Konami @Konami 13 radical

Which ones are you excited for?



CowabungaCollection 13 radical #TMNT titles available August 30th!Which ones are you excited for? #TMNT CowabungaCollection 🎮 13 radical #TMNT titles available August 30th!Which ones are you excited for?🐢🐢🐢🐢#TMNTCowabungaCollection https://t.co/6dJ8zo902L

Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022

Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) - August TBD, 2022

It should be noted that while unlikely, the PS4 and PS5 release dates of the above-mentioned titles are subject to change, and as such, should not be considered to be final.

