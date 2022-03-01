×
All upcoming Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games for March 2022

Tiny Tina's Wonderland and WWE 2k22 are coming to Xbox (Image by Gearbox and Take Two)
Modified Mar 01, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Xbox has grown to be a household name in the gaming industry. From its failed last gen during the Xbox One era to becoming one of the biggest gaming brands during the Xbox Series X|S era, Microsoft’s gaming division has completely turned 180 under the leadership of Phil Spencer.

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S may not have any first-party titles set for March 2022, but they do have quite a definitive roster lined up with third-party titles.

One of the other major factors contributing to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S’s success is the new titles that will be added to Game Pass throughout the month, many of which might even be day one launches.

What Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games are releasing in March 2022?

A slew of new titles will be available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.From Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok to Tiny Tina’s Wonderland to WWE 2K22, March 2022 is filled to the brim with upcoming titles. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

  • Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
  • ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
  • Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
  • Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
  • Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022
  • SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022
  • WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022
  • Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
  • Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
  • Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022
  • Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022
  • A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022
  • Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022
  • Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022

