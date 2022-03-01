All upcoming Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games for March 2022

Xbox has grown to be a household name in the gaming industry. From its failed last gen during the Xbox One era to becoming one of the biggest gaming brands during the Xbox Series X|S era, Microsoft’s gaming division has completely turned 180 under the leadership of Phil Spencer.

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S may not have any first-party titles set for March 2022, but they do have quite a definitive roster lined up with third-party titles.

One of the other major factors contributing to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S’s success is the new titles that will be added to Game Pass throughout the month, many of which might even be day one launches.

What Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games are releasing in March 2022?

A slew of new titles will be available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.From Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok to Tiny Tina’s Wonderland to WWE 2K22, March 2022 is filled to the brim with upcoming titles. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/hI6QB6311m

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022

SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022

Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022

Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022

Edited by Yasho Amonkar