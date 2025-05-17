All upgrades and their effects in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

Exploring alien worlds in Revenge of the Savage Planet is all about upgrading your gear. From triple jumps to lava blasters, every biome introduces new challenges that demand new tools. This guide breaks down every upgrade you can unlock, what it does, and why it matters.

All upgrades in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Every upgrade in Revenge of the Savage Planet listed with its effects (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

Weapon upgrades

Griff & Splunker 'Pacifier' Pistol

Supernova Charge Shot: Powerful charged shot.

Powerful charged shot. Bounce Shot: Bounces between enemies.

Bounces between enemies. Bounce Bomb: Final bounce explodes.

Final bounce explodes. Snork Heat Sink Upgrades : Increases sustained fire.

: Increases sustained fire. Grunk Power Booster Upgrades : Boosts overall damage.

: Boosts overall damage. Heat Dumper: Adds active reload.

Adds active reload. Faster Dumper: Easier active reload timing.

Power Hose upgrades

Spritzer Power Hose

Goo Ingestor: Harvest Goo from objects and plants.

Harvest Goo from objects and plants. Green Goo Tank: Stores Green Goo.

Stores Green Goo. Homebrew Green Goo Tank: Auto-refill Green Goo in the tank.

Auto-refill Green Goo in the tank. Lava Tank: Stores Lava.

Stores Lava. Homebrew Lava Tank: Auto-refill Lava in the tank.

Auto-refill Lava in the tank. Ferro Goo Tank: Stores Ferro Goo.

Stores Ferro Goo. Homebrew Ferro Goo Tank: Auto-refill Ferro Goo in the tank.

Item upgrades

Pleather Utility Belt: Carry three consumables of each type.

Carry three consumables of each type. Rawhide Utility Belt: Carry five consumables of each type.

Carry five consumables of each type. A1 Utility Belt: Carry ten consumables of each type.

Carry ten consumables of each type. Reflect-O-Matic Gel: Reflects projectiles.

Reflects projectiles. Bait: Attract local wildlife.

Attract local wildlife. Blight Bomb: Pick up and throw acid bombs.

Pick up and throw acid bombs. Blight Bomb Stabilizer: Carry and hold Blight Bombs.

Carry and hold Blight Bombs. Bombegranate: Pick and throw bombs from plant life.

Pick and throw bombs from plant life. Bombegranate Stabilizer: Carry and hold Bombegranates.

Carry and hold Bombegranates. Bombegranate Booster: Increased blast radius.

Increased blast radius. Gelatinous Blob: Pick up and throw blobs.

Pick up and throw blobs. Gelatinous Blob Stabilizer: Carry and hold Gelatinous Blobs.

Whip upgrades

Proton Whip X11: Captures creatures and enhances melee attack.

Captures creatures and enhances melee attack. Proton Whip Tether: Grapple to tether points.

Grapple to tether points. Hawx Rail Grinder: Grind energy beams.

Grind energy beams. Tether Launcher: Grapple anywhere.

Grapple anywhere. Boosted Tether Jump: Mid-tether jump boost.

Jump Pack upgrades

Alta Interglobal Backpack v.1

Power Dodge: Enables dodging.

Enables dodging. Boosted Slide Jump: Extra distance from slide jumps.

Extra distance from slide jumps. Launch Boosters (Basic/Advanced): Higher jump and movement control.

Higher jump and movement control. Zoot Thrusters: Let's you double jump.

Let's you double jump. Triple Thrusters: Let's you triple jump.

Let's you triple jump. Quadruple Thrusters: Let's you jump 4 times.

Let's you jump 4 times. Stomp Boosters: Slam the ground mid-air.

Slam the ground mid-air. Advanced Stomp Boosters: Wider radius of stomp impact.

Drone upgrades

EKO the Drone

Franx Scooter: Swim underwater.

Swim underwater. Glider: Slow mid-air descent.

Slow mid-air descent. Remote Controller: Manually control EKO.

Suit upgrades

Alta and Shama Lama Suits

Discount AR Smart Visor: Scanning of local flora and fauna.

Scanning of local flora and fauna. Intelli-Visor Upgrade: Extends the range of the scan.

Extends the range of the scan. Default Air Filter: Filters minor toxins.

Filters minor toxins. Toxic Deshocker: Filters all toxins.

Filters all toxins. Survey Resource Finder: Labels specific resources while surveying.

Labels specific resources while surveying. Survey Range Booster: Increases the range of the survey.

Increases the range of the survey. Landing Nullifier: No fall damage.

No fall damage. Magnetic Fork: Move metal objects.

Move metal objects. Loot Magnet: Grab items from a distance.

Grab items from a distance. Equipment Tagger: Tags collectibles on the map.

Tags collectibles on the map. Planet Scanner: Reveals all collectible locations.

If you’re aiming to unlock everything Revenge of the Savage Planet has to offer, upgrading is non-negotiable. So keep printing, keep exploring, and gear up for what the galaxy throws your way.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

