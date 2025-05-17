All upgrades and their effects in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

Exploring alien worlds in Revenge of the Savage Planet is all about upgrading your gear. From triple jumps to lava blasters, every biome introduces new challenges that demand new tools. This guide breaks down every upgrade you can unlock, what it does, and why it matters.
All upgrades in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Weapon upgrades
Griff & Splunker 'Pacifier' Pistol
- Supernova Charge Shot: Powerful charged shot.
- Bounce Shot: Bounces between enemies.
- Bounce Bomb: Final bounce explodes.
- Snork Heat Sink Upgrades: Increases sustained fire.
- Grunk Power Booster Upgrades: Boosts overall damage.
- Heat Dumper: Adds active reload.
- Faster Dumper: Easier active reload timing.
Power Hose upgrades
Spritzer Power Hose
- Goo Ingestor: Harvest Goo from objects and plants.
- Green Goo Tank: Stores Green Goo.
- Homebrew Green Goo Tank: Auto-refill Green Goo in the tank.
- Lava Tank: Stores Lava.
- Homebrew Lava Tank: Auto-refill Lava in the tank.
- Ferro Goo Tank: Stores Ferro Goo.
- Homebrew Ferro Goo Tank: Auto-refill Ferro Goo in the tank.
Item upgrades
- Pleather Utility Belt: Carry three consumables of each type.
- Rawhide Utility Belt: Carry five consumables of each type.
- A1 Utility Belt: Carry ten consumables of each type.
- Reflect-O-Matic Gel: Reflects projectiles.
- Bait: Attract local wildlife.
- Blight Bomb: Pick up and throw acid bombs.
- Blight Bomb Stabilizer: Carry and hold Blight Bombs.
- Bombegranate: Pick and throw bombs from plant life.
- Bombegranate Stabilizer: Carry and hold Bombegranates.
- Bombegranate Booster: Increased blast radius.
- Gelatinous Blob: Pick up and throw blobs.
- Gelatinous Blob Stabilizer: Carry and hold Gelatinous Blobs.
Whip upgrades
- Proton Whip X11: Captures creatures and enhances melee attack.
- Proton Whip Tether: Grapple to tether points.
- Hawx Rail Grinder: Grind energy beams.
- Tether Launcher: Grapple anywhere.
- Boosted Tether Jump: Mid-tether jump boost.
Jump Pack upgrades
Alta Interglobal Backpack v.1
- Power Dodge: Enables dodging.
- Boosted Slide Jump: Extra distance from slide jumps.
- Launch Boosters (Basic/Advanced): Higher jump and movement control.
- Zoot Thrusters: Let's you double jump.
- Triple Thrusters: Let's you triple jump.
- Quadruple Thrusters: Let's you jump 4 times.
- Stomp Boosters: Slam the ground mid-air.
- Advanced Stomp Boosters: Wider radius of stomp impact.
Drone upgrades
EKO the Drone
- Franx Scooter: Swim underwater.
- Glider: Slow mid-air descent.
- Remote Controller: Manually control EKO.
Suit upgrades
Alta and Shama Lama Suits
- Discount AR Smart Visor: Scanning of local flora and fauna.
- Intelli-Visor Upgrade: Extends the range of the scan.
- Default Air Filter: Filters minor toxins.
- Toxic Deshocker: Filters all toxins.
- Survey Resource Finder: Labels specific resources while surveying.
- Survey Range Booster: Increases the range of the survey.
- Landing Nullifier: No fall damage.
- Magnetic Fork: Move metal objects.
- Loot Magnet: Grab items from a distance.
- Equipment Tagger: Tags collectibles on the map.
- Planet Scanner: Reveals all collectible locations.
If you’re aiming to unlock everything Revenge of the Savage Planet has to offer, upgrading is non-negotiable. So keep printing, keep exploring, and gear up for what the galaxy throws your way.
Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Revenge of the Savage Planet
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.