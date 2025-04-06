All voice actors that we know from South of Midnight

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 06, 2025 20:39 GMT
South of Midnight will releasing globally on April 8, 2025 (Image via Compulsion Games)
South of Midnight will releasing globally on April 8, 2025 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Developed by Compulsion Games, South of Midnight is an upcoming Microsoft-exclusive action-adventure title. The game revolves around the protagonist, Hazel, as she attempts to learn about her family's hidden past. A talented group of voice actors have lent their voices to this title, which is an enigmatic and haunting tale of the American South.

Voice actors give the in-game characters life and influence the narrative's tone, sentiment, and complexity. On that note, this article lists all the cast members and voice actors who worked on South of Midnight.

List of cast members and voice actors from South of Midnight

  • Hazel - Adriyan Rae
  • Lacey - Cynthia K. McWilliams
  • Bunny - Debra Cardona
  • Pearl - Ella Joyce
  • Mahalia - Tamika Simpkins
  • Roux - Ahmed Best
  • Catfish - Walt Roberts
  • Jolene - Ashley Spillers
  • Lily - Amy Landecker
  • Rhubarb - Brian T. Stevenson
  • Trey - Jim Conroy
  • Laurent - Joel Steingold
  • Young Laurent - Cayden Williams
  • Shakin' Bones - Johnnie Hobbs
  • Old Itchy - Brad Grusnick
  • Child, Additional voices - Kelli Barksdale
Who is the main character in South of Midnight?

The main character of South of Midnight - Hazel (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
The main character of South of Midnight - Hazel (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Hazel, a young African American lady, is the main character and primary figure of this action-adventure game. She lives in a building folklore recreation of the American Deep South. Hazel embarks on a quest to locate her mother when she disappears during a hurricane before she learns about her Weaver abilities.

Weavers are those who can look into the threads that link our world together, tying together nature, people, and historical echoes. As a result, Hazel can sense stigmas and mystical threads in the world. She heals damaged creatures she comes across by "reweaving" these corruptions with her powers in the game.

Who is the voice of Hazel?

The voice-over and motion capture artist who played the role of Hazel is Adriyan Rae. According to IMDb, this is her first video game voice-over role. Thus, her work in movies and television might seem more recognizable.

The Game, Atlanta, Chicago Fire, Vagrant Queen, and Light as a Feather are some of her most notable works.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Kavya Neeraj

