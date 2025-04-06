All voice actors that we know of from The Last of Us 2

A remastered version of The Last of Us 2 is now available on PC. The cast has grown after the original game, with the sequel's enlarged story providing an overall lengthier experience, the introduction of the new enemy factions — including the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites — and new allies in the Jackson settlement.
The well-known voice actors of the key characters in The Last of Us 2 are listed below.
The Last of Us 2: The entire list of voice actors provided
The Last of Us 2 is available to play in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and French. Currently, only the names of English and Japanese voice actors are available. We will update this list soon with the names of the other VAs.
A total of 41 voice actors worked on The Last of Us 2's English version:
English voice actors in The Last of Us 2
- Joel - Troy Baker
- Ellie - Ashley Johnson
- Abby - Laura Bailey
- Jerry - Derek Phillips
- Tommy - Jeffrey Pierce
- Jesse - Stephen Chang
- Maria - Ashley Scott
- Seth - Robert Clotworthy
- Dina - Shannon Woodward
- Owen - Patrick Fugit
- Manny - Alejandro Edda
- Nora - Chelsea Tavares
- Mel - Ashly Burch
- Jordan - Chase Austin
- Mike - Reuben Langdon
- Portable Gamer Girl - Maggie MacDonald
- Marlene - Merle Dandrige
- Emily - Emily Swallow
- Yara - Victoria Grace
- Lev - Ian Alexander
- Large Rattler - Travis Willingham
- Small Rattler - Logic
- Prison Leader - Mattew Mercer
- Issac - Jeffrey Wright
- Bloaters - Kellen Goff
Seraphites:
Seraphites is one of the four factions available in The Last of Us 2. Voice actors from this faction who worked on Last of Us 2 are mentioned below:
- Sean Chiplock
- Courtenay Taylor
- Julie Nathanson
- Joe Cappelletti
- Kay Bess
- David Cooley
- Walter Gray
- Emma Galvin
WLF Militia:
Similar to Seraphites, WLF Militia is another faction that plays a crucial role in the events of this game. A list of voice actors from this faction is mentioned below:
- Cherami Leigh
- Ray Chase
- Erica Lindbeck
- Kari Wahlgren
- Kirk Thorton
- Dave B Mitchell
- Ben Pronsky
- Erica Luttrell
Japanese voice actors in The Last of Us 2
The Japanese version of the game featured 36 voice actors:
- Joel - Koichi Yamadera
- Ellie - Megumi Han
- Abby - Nanako Mori
- Jerry - Junpei Morita
- Tommy - Hiroki Takahashi
- Jesse - Tomokazu Sugita
- Maria - Masumi Asano
- Seth - Kosuke Goto
- Dina - Yu Shimamura
- Owen - Shuhei Sakaguchi
- Manny - Hiroki Goto
- Nora - Akeno Watanabe
- Mel - Haruka Shibuya
- Jordan - Kazuyuki Okitsu
- Mike - Tsuguo Mogami
- Marlene - Romi Park
- Emily - Natsuki Mori
- Yara - Reika Uyama
- Lev - Misuzu Togashi
- Issac - Hiroshi Iwasaki
Seraphites:
- Toa Yukinari
- Satoshi Tsuruoka
- Toru Nara
- Chiaki Mori
- Yuuki Arai
- Mari Hagai
- Kenji Yoshida
- Shino Ibato
WLF Militia:
- Kenta Miyake
- Arisa Shida
- Hiroo Sasaki
- Taira Kikumoto
- Yuka Maruyama
- Kayo Ishida
- Jun Miyamoto
- Kazumi Togashi
French voice actors:
- Ellie - Adeline Chetail
- Abby - Audrey Sourdive
Portuguese voice actors:
- Tommy - Clecio Souto
- Owen - Heitor Assali
Spanish voice actors:
- Jesse - Jesus Barreda
German voice actors:
- Owen - Marco Rosenberg
Italian voice actors:
- Lev - Annalisa Longo
