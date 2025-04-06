All voice actors that we know of from The Last of Us 2

A remastered version of The Last of Us 2 is now available on PC. The cast has grown after the original game, with the sequel's enlarged story providing an overall lengthier experience, the introduction of the new enemy factions — including the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites — and new allies in the Jackson settlement.

The well-known voice actors of the key characters in The Last of Us 2 are listed below.

The Last of Us 2: The entire list of voice actors provided

The Last of Us 2 is available to play in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and French. Currently, only the names of English and Japanese voice actors are available. We will update this list soon with the names of the other VAs.

The Last of Us 2 features a long list of voice actors (Image via Naughty Dog LLC)

A total of 41 voice actors worked on The Last of Us 2's English version:

English voice actors in The Last of Us 2

Joel - Troy Baker

Ellie - Ashley Johnson

Abby - Laura Bailey

Jerry - Derek Phillips

Tommy - Jeffrey Pierce

Jesse - Stephen Chang

Maria - Ashley Scott

Seth - Robert Clotworthy

Dina - Shannon Woodward

Owen - Patrick Fugit

Manny - Alejandro Edda

Nora - Chelsea Tavares

Mel - Ashly Burch

Jordan - Chase Austin

Mike - Reuben Langdon

Portable Gamer Girl - Maggie MacDonald

Marlene - Merle Dandrige

Emily - Emily Swallow

Yara - Victoria Grace

Lev - Ian Alexander

Large Rattler - Travis Willingham

Small Rattler - Logic

Prison Leader - Mattew Mercer

Issac - Jeffrey Wright

Bloaters - Kellen Goff

Seraphites:

Seraphites is one of the four factions available in The Last of Us 2. Voice actors from this faction who worked on Last of Us 2 are mentioned below:

Sean Chiplock

Courtenay Taylor

Julie Nathanson

Joe Cappelletti

Kay Bess

David Cooley

Walter Gray

Emma Galvin

WLF Militia:

Similar to Seraphites, WLF Militia is another faction that plays a crucial role in the events of this game. A list of voice actors from this faction is mentioned below:

Cherami Leigh

Ray Chase

Erica Lindbeck

Kari Wahlgren

Kirk Thorton

Dave B Mitchell

Ben Pronsky

Erica Luttrell

Japanese voice actors in The Last of Us 2

The Japanese version of the game featured 36 voice actors:

Joel - Koichi Yamadera

Ellie - Megumi Han

Abby - Nanako Mori

Jerry - Junpei Morita

Tommy - Hiroki Takahashi

Jesse - Tomokazu Sugita

Maria - Masumi Asano

Seth - Kosuke Goto

Dina - Yu Shimamura

Owen - Shuhei Sakaguchi

Manny - Hiroki Goto

Nora - Akeno Watanabe

Mel - Haruka Shibuya

Jordan - Kazuyuki Okitsu

Mike - Tsuguo Mogami

Marlene - Romi Park

Emily - Natsuki Mori

Yara - Reika Uyama

Lev - Misuzu Togashi

Issac - Hiroshi Iwasaki

Seraphites:

Toa Yukinari

Satoshi Tsuruoka

Toru Nara

Chiaki Mori

Yuuki Arai

Mari Hagai

Kenji Yoshida

Shino Ibato

WLF Militia:

Kenta Miyake

Arisa Shida

Hiroo Sasaki

Taira Kikumoto

Yuka Maruyama

Kayo Ishida

Jun Miyamoto

Kazumi Togashi

French voice actors:

Ellie - Adeline Chetail

Abby - Audrey Sourdive

Portuguese voice actors:

Tommy - Clecio Souto

Owen - Heitor Assali

Spanish voice actors:

Jesse - Jesus Barreda

German voice actors:

Owen - Marco Rosenberg

Italian voice actors:

Lev - Annalisa Longo

For more gaming updates and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

