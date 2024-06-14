With Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance out, fans can finally experience a wider story in the RPG with a whole new second half of the game, as it has been released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. A lot goes into making a title with a huge team of developers and actors who lend their voices to some of your favorite characters.

While you might recognize their work from other forms of media like animes or animated movies, there are times when they don't get their flowers at all. Here we will take a look at all the English and Japanese voice actors for Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

All voice actors in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

1) Protagonist

The protagonist from Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

Casey Mongillo is the voice actor for the English version of the game while Kohei Yanagi voices the Japanese version.

2) Tao Isonokami

Tao Isonokami from the game (Image via Atlus)

Jeannie Tirado voices the English version of Tao Isonokami while Daori Hayami lends her voice to the Japanese version of the character.

3) Miyazu Atsuta

Miyazu Atsuta from the game (Image via Atlus)

Ashlyn Madden lends her voice to the English dub of Miyazu Atsuta while Ryō Hirohashi voices the Japanese version of the game.

4) Abdiel

Abdiel from the game (Image via Atlus)

Cissy Jones voices the English dub for Abdiel and Romi Park lends her voice for the Japanese version of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

5) Sophia

Sophia from the game (Image via Atlus)

Erin Yvette voices Sophia for the English dub of the game while Sayaka Kinoshita lends her voice for the Japanese version.

6) Eisheth Zenunim

Eisheth Zenunim from the game (Image via Atlus)

Allegra Clark voices the English dub of Eisheth Zenunim and Kimiko Saito is the Japanese voice for the character.

7) Mastema

Mastema from the game (Image via Atlus)

Doug Erholtz is the English voice of Mastema and Wataru Takagi is the Japanese voice actor for the character.

8) Aogami

Aogami from the game (Image via Atlus)

Daman Mills is the English voice actor for Aogami and Toshiyuki Morikawa voices the Japanese version of the game.

9) Yuzuru Atsuta

Yuzuru Atsuta from the game (Image via Atlus)

Yuzur Atsuta is voiced by Mark Whitten for the English version and Kaito Ishikawa for the Japanese version.

10) Sahori Itsukishima

Sahori Itsukishima from the game (Image via Atlus)

Erica Lindbeck voices the English version of the character Sahori Itsukishima while Lynn lends his voice for the Japanese version in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

11) Shohei Yakumo

Shohei Yakumo from the game (Image via Atlus)

Shohei Yakumo is voiced by Ben Lepley in the English dub and Tomokazu Sugita in the Japanese dub of the game.

12) Gustave

Gustave from the game (Image via Atlus)

David Errigo Jr. voices Gustave for the English version while Yusaku Yara voices the Japanese version of the game.

13) Agrat Bat Mahlat

Agrat Bat Mahlat from the game (Image via Atlus)

Cherami Leigh is the English voice actor for Agrat Bat Mahlat while Reina Ueda is the Japanese voice actor for the character.

14) Dagda

Dagda from the game (Image via Atlus)

Hidenari Ugaki is the voice actor for Dagda in the Japanese version of Shin Migami Tensei V Vengeance.

15) Yuko Hiromine

Yoko Hiromine from the game (Image via Atlus)

Erin Yvette not only voices the English voice for Sophia, but she is only the voice of Yuko Hiromine for the English dub while Chiwa Saito voices the Japanese version of the character.

16) Ichiro Dazai

Ichiro Dazai from the game (Image via Atlus)

Ichiro Dazai gets his English dub from Stuart Allan and his Japanese dub from Kisho Taniyama in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

17) Hayao Koshimizu

Hayao Koshimizu from the game (Image via Atlus)

Sean Crisden voices the English version of Hayao Koshimizu in the game while Kenjiro Tsuda voices the Japanese version of the character.

18) Nuwa

Nuwa from the game (Image via Atlus)

Nuwa is voiced by Lauraa Post in the English dub for the game and Ayana Taketatsu for the Japanese dub.

19) Naahmah

Naahmah from the game (Image via Atlus)

Kari Wahlgren voices the English version of Naahmah and Shizuka Itō voices the Japanese version of the game.

20) Lilith

Lilith from the game (Image via Atlus)

Katelyn Gault voices the English dub of Lilith in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and Atsuko Tanaka dubs the Japanese version.