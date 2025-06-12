All weapon, gadget, and arena carriables changes in The Finals Season 7

The Finals Season 7 has brought quite a few changes to the game, including balance changes for weapons, various gadgets, and even arena carriables. These items are crucial gameplay elements and can make or break a seasonal meta. The developers seem to have made tweaks after taking different metrics into consideration. However, fans may receive future patches to fix overpowered or underpowered items throughout the new season.
This article will highlight the new weapon, gadget, and arena carriables changes in The Finals Season 7.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
What are the weapon, gadget, and carriables changes in The Finals Season 7?
Here is a quick overview of all the changes that were integrated in The Finals Season 7 weapons, gadgets, and arena carriables:
Weapons
General
- Environmental damage from weapons has changed to create more consistency. The change only applies to damaging or destroying props and not to buildings.
93R
- Magazine size increased to 24 from 21.
Cerberus
- Damage output per pellet decreased to 9. Full shot now deals 99 damage instead of 110.
KS-23
- Damage to the environment increased to 1000 from 700.
LH1
- Damage output increased to 42.
M134 Minigun
- Environmental damage increased to 30.
Sledgehammer
- Damage output for primary attack decreased to 100.
- Damage output for secondary attacks decreased to 154.
Gadgets
General
- Turrets, APS, Explosive Mines, and more will now have controller aim assistance support.
Anti-Gravity Cube
- The cooldown has been decreased to 28 seconds.
APS Turret
- The Turret will now consume 20% health when blocking a projectile, effectively able to block 5 projectiles.
Flashbang
- View angle fall-off has been increased to reduce the gadget’s effect when looking away from the flashbang.
- Radial check decreased to 1 meter, providing more room to dodge the blinding effect.
Goo Grenade
- Goo wall size decreased to 2x5 space.
- Goo blob's overall health reduced to 240.
Gravity Vortex
- Cooldown of the gadget is reduced to 20 seconds.
Arena Carriables
Gas Canister
- The instant damage trigger has been removed for easier activation.
Glitch Barrel
- Health reduced to 50 from 75.
Goo Barrel
- Health of barrel reduced to 50.
- Goo blob health has also been reduced to 240.
Healing Barrel
- Health for each barrel decreased to 15.
- The instant damage trigger was removed for ease of use.
Powder Canister
- The health of the item decreased to 15.
- The instant damage trigger has been removed for ease of use.
These are all the weapons, gadgets, and arena carriable changes in The Finals Season 7. Fans can check out the official patch notes for a more detailed look at the changes alongside the developer notes.
