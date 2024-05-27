Players who want to flex their combat prowess can pick from a wide variety of weapons offered in the early access build of The Rogue Prince of Persia. The latest indie roguelike from Evil Empire equips Ubisoft's iconic Prince with several exciting options, each with their advantages and weaknesses. The genre is known for its perma-death mechanics, high replayability factor, and challenging difficulty.

As such, these options should also allow players to express themselves creatively via the fluid, fast-paced combat of the game. However, players cannot expect to unlock all of these in one go as they will require both progression via several runs and luck to acquire all the weapons. We have compiled the full list of weapons offered by The Rogue Prince of Persia for players to find.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

All weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia listed

Each weapon caters to a different playstyle (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a total of 8 weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia for players to find and use. They are found in equipment chests by exploring the levels across multiple runs. Once obtained, players can forge them and make them appear in future runs after unlocking the blacksmith Sukhra's workshop.

Here are the weapons to be obtained:

Double Daggers: The default starter weapon for the Prince, these dual daggers are fast though they don't pack much of a punch.

The default starter weapon for the Prince, these dual daggers are fast though they don't pack much of a punch. Broadsword: This double-handed sword is a slower version of the Royal Sword and has a devastating uppercut move.

This double-handed sword is a slower version of the Royal Sword and has a devastating uppercut move. Royal Sword: A lighter, one-handed sword has the perfect balance of damage and speed to fell enemies relatively quickly.

A lighter, one-handed sword has the perfect balance of damage and speed to fell enemies relatively quickly. Tabard: This heavy axe may be slower than other weapons but makes up for it with solid damage output.

This heavy axe may be slower than other weapons but makes up for it with solid damage output. Whirling Spear: While attacking, the Prince twirls it around, making it great for attacks even at midrange.

While attacking, the Prince twirls it around, making it great for attacks even at midrange. Javelin: A one-handed weapon with good reach but can also pierce through foes when thrown to deal huge damage. Automatically returns to the user a few seconds after being thrown.

A one-handed weapon with good reach but can also pierce through foes when thrown to deal huge damage. Automatically returns to the user a few seconds after being thrown. Bagh Nakh (Claws): These "Tiger Claws" are perfect for short, range super-quick slashes, best complimented with an agile playstyle.

These "Tiger Claws" are perfect for short, range super-quick slashes, best complimented with an agile playstyle. Falcata: A weaker yet faster variant of the Royal Sword and is used while one-handed.

It is unclear if more options will be added but this is an impressive range already. With these new additions in The Rogue Prince of Persia, players should easily find the equipment that they would like to commit to and get acquainted with.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is currently available to purchase on PC via Steam in early access. Read our preview to know more about the game.

