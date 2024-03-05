All WWE 2K24 MyGM mode unique powers

When playing the MyGM mode in WWE 2K24, each General Manager has their own unique power. While you can certainly pick whomever you want to control based on their aesthetic or real-world presentation, there’s more to it than that. Whether you create a custom GM or pick from the biggest names to ever hold the role in the WWE, you should consider what they do as much as who they are.

In addition to the MyGM mode having unique powers for each GM, WWE 2K24 also gives each show - Raw, Smackdown, ECW, etc. - its own special power you can utilize.

We’ll go over these below so you have all the information you need before getting into the vastly improved simulation mode.

All unique powers for WWE 2K24’s MyGM mode General Managers

Whether you want to play as Xavier Woods or Teddy Long, there are plenty of options (Image via 2K Games)

Before you dive into the MyGM mode in WWE 2K24, it’s important to know what unique powers each of the GMs offers. Some of these can be used only once, while others are usable twice a season. The most powerful of these skills can also not be used in particular weeks, such as Week 1 or Week 25. This is likely to keep the mode fair, fun, and balanced.

MyGM is one of the many popular WWE 2K24 modes where players or CPU-controlled opponents try to create the best show, all the while scheming and plotting against everyone else to push them down.

This year’s version features a wealth of upgrades, new powers, and Quality of Life changes. Before you get into things like trading superstars or buying power cards, you need a GM. Here are all of this year’s new GM powers:

Adam Pearce (Instigator): x2 Per Season - Increase the levels of all Active Rivalries by 2.

x2 Per Season - Increase the levels of all Active Rivalries by 2. Sonya Deville (Power Up): x2 Per Season - Power cards in the store are free and grant 2 copies when purchased this week.

x2 Per Season - Power cards in the store are free and grant 2 copies when purchased this week. Stephanie McMahon (The McMahon Presence): Earn twice as much money from Arena Attendance this week.

Earn twice as much money from Arena Attendance this week. Xavier Woods (Cheat Code): Select a Superstar from an opposing brand’s roster. They will permanently join your roster next week (the selected superstar may not be a title holder; not usable in Week 1 or Week 25).

Select a Superstar from an opposing brand’s roster. They will permanently join your roster next week (the selected superstar may not be a title holder; not usable in Week 1 or Week 25). Tyler Breeze (Quick Recovery): All your superstars immediately recover 15 Stamina.

All your superstars immediately recover 15 Stamina. Eric Bischoff (Backstage Booking): Double all show logistic bonuses this week (excludes Arena Capacity, Ticket Cost, and Show Quality).

Double all show logistic bonuses this week (excludes Arena Capacity, Ticket Cost, and Show Quality). Mick Foley (Cactus Jacked): Select an opposing brand, 2 superstars who participate in their show next week will be injured (selected at random, cannot be used in Week 25).

Select an opposing brand, 2 superstars who participate in their show next week will be injured (selected at random, cannot be used in Week 25). Ted DiBiase (Million Dollar Man): x2 Per Season - All matches are free to book this week.

x2 Per Season - All matches are free to book this week. William Regal (Power of the Punch): Select an opposing brand. All superstars on their roster lose 5 popularity at the start of next week (cannot be used in Week 25)

Select an opposing brand. All superstars on their roster lose 5 popularity at the start of next week (cannot be used in Week 25) Paul Heyman (Special Council): All promos this week are free and have their results doubled (if applicable).

All promos this week are free and have their results doubled (if applicable). Theodore Long (Just a Minute Playa’): Remove all match bonuses & quality boosts, plus set match XP gain to very low for all opposing brands in next week's show. (Cannot be used in Week 25)

Remove all match bonuses & quality boosts, plus set match XP gain to very low for all opposing brands in next week's show. (Cannot be used in Week 25) Custom Superstar (Legend Whisperer): Select a Superstar on your roster to immediately increase their level to 20 and become legendary.

All unique powers for WWE 2K24’s MyGM mode Sports Entertainment brands

ECW? NXT 2.0? WCW? The possibilities are vast (Image via 2K Games)

You also have to carefully consider the unique powers of each of the WWE 2K24 MyGM mode brands. Each one offers something different, though many of these also have restrictions, such as not being available on Week 25.

Brand special powers are useful, so think about who you want to control and then what emergency power you want to have in your back pocket.

Here are all the unique powers for the WWE 2K24 My GM mode's specific brands:

Smackdown (Birth of Legends): 6 Random superstars on your roster will have their popularity increased by +6

6 Random superstars on your roster will have their popularity increased by +6 Raw (This Is War): Select an opposing brand to have 3 randomly selected superstars that cannot be booked in matches next week. (Cannot be used the Week before a PLE or in Week 25)

Select an opposing brand to have 3 randomly selected superstars that cannot be booked in matches next week. (Cannot be used the Week before a PLE or in Week 25) NXT (Fighting Champion): Title matches booked for this week will receive a large match Rating Boost.

Title matches booked for this week will receive a large match Rating Boost. NXT 2.0 (Fresh Meat): Reduce the price of the next 3 Superstars you purchase this week by 50%.

Reduce the price of the next 3 Superstars you purchase this week by 50%. WCW (Classically Trained): Extend the duration of all contracts currently on your roster by 3 weeks. (Cannot be used in Week 25)

Extend the duration of all contracts currently on your roster by 3 weeks. (Cannot be used in Week 25) ECW (Extreme Rules): x2 Per Season - Block all opposing brands from using 3 randomly selected champions in next week's show. (Cannot be used in Week 25)

WWE 2K24 launches on March 8, 2024, bringing a wealth of new modes, superstars, and features to the popular sports entertainment title.

You can learn more about WWE 2K24 in our in-depth review.