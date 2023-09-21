All Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox recently announced a host of games that will be coming to their online subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. During Microsoft's panel at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2023, the console manufacturer revealed numerous titles that will be added to its subscription service, including the likes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Persona 5 Tactica, and more.

Additionally, Microsoft announced various games that are coming to Xbox, including Octopath Traveler 2, a collaboration between legendary Japanese developers Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro and Goichi "Suda51" Suda.

Many upcoming Japanese titles exclusive to Xbox also made the list. Here's a rundown of all the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the upcoming months.

From Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, here are all the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has recently shed some light on his passion for Japanese games and the Asian gaming market, stating:

"Japan will always have a special place in my heart for pioneering innovative ways to play, from the Game Boy, to PSP, to the Switch."

Xbox is primarily known for housing games from Western developers, with most of the first-party game development studios under Microsoft's wing being Western studios, such as Obsidian, Turn 10, and Bethesda Softworks. However, recently, Phil Spencer and Xbox have shown quite a bit of interest in welcoming and including Japanese titles within the Xbox ecosystem.

With the recent announcements made during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, it seems Microsoft is finally taking steps towards making Xbox an enticing platform for fans of Japanese games. Here's a list of all the games announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 that will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (September 26, 2023)

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi (TBA)

Hotel Barcelona (2024)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (April 24, 2024)

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (September 28, 2023)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (November 9, 2023)

Mineko Night Market (October 26, 2023)

My Lovely Empress (2024)

Palworld (2024)

Persona 3 Reload (February, 2024)

Persona 5 Tactica (November 17, 2023)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC - Conqueror of Jiangdong (September 27, 2023)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released earlier this year on Xbox Game Pass alongside the game's console and PC release. The upcoming DLC is also coming to Game Pass, albeit with a separate price attached to it, much like how other DLCs are delivered on the service.

To get the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC, you can either get the Season Pass ($20) or buy the DLC separately for the Game Pass version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.