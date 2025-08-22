All Zenless zone Zero 2.2 QoL changes

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 livestream shared new agents, stories, and events, along with some optimizations. HoYoverse will roll out a bunch of quality-of-life (QoL) improvements that will make daily play smoother and less cluttered. These updates are all about convenience and ease of access, like better menus, improving the map system, cleaner interfaces, and faster navigation.
For players spending hours restoring Suibian Temple, organizing Agents, or just moving around New Eridu, these optimizations should save plenty of time.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 optimizations
Here are all the important Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 QoL optimizations:
Suibian Temple Management Optimizations
Suibian Temple will receive the biggest round of adjustments in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. Proxies no longer get redirected when checking where to obtain resources. Exiting now takes you right back to the Temple instead of manually going back. Resource lists in the Good Goods store will stay fixed on the item you’re buying, avoiding refresh shuffles.
Crafting will become straightforward as well. Craftable items are clearly marked, and the Bangboo best suited for the task is prioritized in the list. Discovery items that meet requirements are pinned to the top, and after Level 35, the interface opens directly to the refinement tab.
Once Proxies fully restore the Temple at Level 45, those extra red notifications for undeployed squads and empty shelves on the Primer tab will also disappear.
Shortcut Wheel, Map, and Trust Events optimizations
The Shortcut Wheel will cover a wider range of interactions, letting Proxies access things much faster. Map display will also be optimized, where you can now see which Agents are in each area directly from the location list, without having to open the area itself. If needed, you can filter this function on or off. Quick travel also shows Agent locations, making navigation and Trust farming easier.
Trust events will also be optimized. Proxies can now choose which sibling to invite for hangouts or Quality Time. This tweak makes it easier to focus on specific characters without cycling through menus.
Agent Interface and Collectible Display expansion
In Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.2, the Agent interface will become cleaner with the introduction of a new hide button that lets you remove Agents you don’t currently use. A W-Engine recommendation function will also be added, showing popular equipment choices and substitutes from other players, which can be useful for trying new builds without guesswork.
Finally, the Display Stand for collectibles will expand as well. Proxies can now place up to 20 collectibles at once, doubling the space to show off rewards. It’s a small touch, but one that makes the hub feel much more personalized.
The QoL optimizations to roll out in Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.2 show how HoYoverse is listening to player feedback and trying to make daily gameplay smoother. These changes may seem small on their own, but collectively make the game easier to manage and more enjoyable to return to every day.
