All Zenless zone Zero 2.2 QoL changes

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 livestream shared new agents, stories, and events, along with some optimizations. HoYoverse will roll out a bunch of quality-of-life (QoL) improvements that will make daily play smoother and less cluttered. These updates are all about convenience and ease of access, like better menus, improving the map system, cleaner interfaces, and faster navigation.

Ad

For players spending hours restoring Suibian Temple, organizing Agents, or just moving around New Eridu, these optimizations should save plenty of time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 optimizations

Here are all the important Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 QoL optimizations:

Suibian Temple Management Optimizations

Resource lists will stay fixed on the item you're buying (Image via HoYoverse)

Suibian Temple will receive the biggest round of adjustments in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. Proxies no longer get redirected when checking where to obtain resources. Exiting now takes you right back to the Temple instead of manually going back. Resource lists in the Good Goods store will stay fixed on the item you’re buying, avoiding refresh shuffles.

Ad

Trending

Craftable items appear on top (Image via HoYoverse)

Crafting will become straightforward as well. Craftable items are clearly marked, and the Bangboo best suited for the task is prioritized in the list. Discovery items that meet requirements are pinned to the top, and after Level 35, the interface opens directly to the refinement tab.

Ad

Once Proxies fully restore the Temple at Level 45, those extra red notifications for undeployed squads and empty shelves on the Primer tab will also disappear.

Shortcut Wheel, Map, and Trust Events optimizations

Shortcut Wheel will be expanded (Image via HoYoverse)

The Shortcut Wheel will cover a wider range of interactions, letting Proxies access things much faster. Map display will also be optimized, where you can now see which Agents are in each area directly from the location list, without having to open the area itself. If needed, you can filter this function on or off. Quick travel also shows Agent locations, making navigation and Trust farming easier.

Ad

Proxies can choose which sibling to go for in a Trust event (Image via HoYoverse)

Trust events will also be optimized. Proxies can now choose which sibling to invite for hangouts or Quality Time. This tweak makes it easier to focus on specific characters without cycling through menus.

Ad

Agent Interface and Collectible Display expansion

In Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.2, the Agent interface will become cleaner with the introduction of a new hide button that lets you remove Agents you don’t currently use. A W-Engine recommendation function will also be added, showing popular equipment choices and substitutes from other players, which can be useful for trying new builds without guesswork.

The Display Stand will also be expanded (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, the Display Stand for collectibles will expand as well. Proxies can now place up to 20 collectibles at once, doubling the space to show off rewards. It’s a small touch, but one that makes the hub feel much more personalized.

Ad

The QoL optimizations to roll out in Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.2 show how HoYoverse is listening to player feedback and trying to make daily gameplay smoother. These changes may seem small on their own, but collectively make the game easier to manage and more enjoyable to return to every day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.