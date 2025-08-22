Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code expiry time and rewards

HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream to unveil the upcoming contents and share a special redemption code. Players will be particularly interested in the latter, as it rewards 300x Polychrome and other free resources. They can claim the goodies via a simple redemption process before the offer expires.
This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code and its expiry time.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code, rewards, and expiry time
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code was officially announced on August 22, 2025. You can activate it to obtain the following rewards:
- OBOLSQUAD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies
You have a short window to claim the 300x Polychrome, a resource you need to summon the upcoming characters. As indicated by HoYoverse, the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code will expire on August 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Be sure to complete the redemption quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.
Here's a countdown to help you track the time until the livestream code expires:
How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code
Redeeming any active Zenless Zone Zero code is quite straightforward. To claim the one shared during the recent telecast, you can either use the in-game option, the official website, or the HoYoLAB app. The detailed steps for each of the methods are listed below:
Redeem on the official website
- Use any browser to access the official HoYoverse website.
- Use proper credentials to log in to your account.
- Pick a server if the page doesn’t detect one automatically.
- Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.
- Click on the Redeem button to complete the exchange.
Redeem in-game
- Boot up ZZZ on any device.
- Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the in-game menu.
- Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code. Doing so will open a pop-up window.
- Enter the code in the empty box.
- Click on Redeem to exchange the rewards.
Redeem on the HoYoLAB app
- Open the HoYoLAB app.
- Choose ZZZ from the list of games.
- Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.
