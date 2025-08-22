Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code expiry time and rewards

HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream to unveil the upcoming contents and share a special redemption code. Players will be particularly interested in the latter, as it rewards 300x Polychrome and other free resources. They can claim the goodies via a simple redemption process before the offer expires.

Ad

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code and its expiry time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code, rewards, and expiry time

Redeem the livestream code to get free rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code was officially announced on August 22, 2025. You can activate it to obtain the following rewards:

Ad

Trending

OBOLSQUAD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

You have a short window to claim the 300x Polychrome, a resource you need to summon the upcoming characters. As indicated by HoYoverse, the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code will expire on August 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Be sure to complete the redemption quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.

Here's a countdown to help you track the time until the livestream code expires:

Ad

Ad

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code

Redeeming any active Zenless Zone Zero code is quite straightforward. To claim the one shared during the recent telecast, you can either use the in-game option, the official website, or the HoYoLAB app. The detailed steps for each of the methods are listed below:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Use any browser to access the official HoYoverse website.

Use proper credentials to log in to your account.

Pick a server if the page doesn’t detect one automatically.

Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Click on the Redeem button to complete the exchange.

Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up ZZZ on any device.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the in-game menu.

to bring up the in-game menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code . Doing so will open a pop-up window.

and click on . Doing so will open a pop-up window. Enter the code in the empty box.

Click on Redeem to exchange the rewards.

Ad

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app.

app. Choose ZZZ from the list of games.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.