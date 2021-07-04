Alleged Dota 2 cheater causes crash when anyone opens their in-game profile

A mysterious Dota 2 bug came into the limelight when Reddit user InevitableHope4436 encountered an alleged cheater in one of their matches and tried to check the cheater’s in-game profile.

As has been confirmed by multiple members in the Dota 2 community since this Reddit post, the profile of the alleged cheater caused the crash to anyone who tried to open the cheater’s in-game profile. Hence, the bug is thought to be infinitely reproducible.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer game that receives regular updates, so bugs are not a rare occurrence. Although the devs promptly squash most of the bugs, some still go undetected. However, this case shocked the Dota 2 community as the exploit makes the job of simply looking at the cheater’s profile for more than 3 seconds, hard to do.

The crash exploited by the alleged Dota 2 cheater has something to do with a malfunctioning Templar Assassin cosmetic

The aforementioned Reddit post garnered the attention of the Dota 2 community and people were looking for answers for why it’s causing a crash to everyone. Another Reddit user, who goes by the name Rogical, came up with a potential cause.

Apparently “The Clandestine Trail” set for Templar Assassin is the potential culprit. Due to some malfunctioning code associated with the TA set, players can apparently equip the whole bundle in TA’s weapon slot. When the game tries to render this said combination, the game crashes.

To give a brief breakdown of how Dota 2 cosmetics work, heroes have varying numbers of slots (for example, Axe has eight slots - weapon, head, armor, belt, taunt, misc, pet, and costume). Players can mix and match cosmetics from different bundles and equip them in separate slots.

However, the game crashing when displaying the malfunctioning cosmetic was put to use by the alleged Dota 2 cheater to most likely create hindrance in checking their profile. It is expected that Valve will soon fix the broken cosmetic item for Templar Assassin. As for the alleged cheating problem, that is altogether another story.

