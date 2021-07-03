Top 5 changes to expect from Dota 2 patch 7.30

As the regional qualifiers for The International 10 are halfway through, the Dota 2 community eagerly awaits the next patch update, 7.30.

Every major update in Dota 2 brings a plethora of changes. Ranging from re-designing the whole map, nerfing, or buffing certain heroes to entirely removing a specific item from the game, the community has seen it all.

The last major patch update, 7.29, came out on April 9th. Since then, a set of minor changes have been introduced through sub-patches, adding up to 7.29d.

With professional teams figuring out the meta for this patch, thus overusing certain items and heroes, players are growing tired of the rigorous playstyle and expect a change soon. But with the regional qualifiers still going on, Valve cannot introduce the next patch update for Dota 2.

When it comes to these updates, the publisher has been well-known for its silence. Nothing regarding the patch is ever revealed, not even the release date. One fine day, it simply dawns upon them to introduce the update.

While Dota 2 players wait for the eventual patch day, some speculations are running around in the community.

What to expect from the upcoming Dota 2 patch?

While there will be many changes in the micro and macro sense, the five most important can still be singled out from a grand perspective.

5) Aeon Disk nerf

When you don't notice that the enemy support has an aeon disk. pic.twitter.com/NIEKPGEVVm — DOTABUFF (@DOTABUFF) June 23, 2019

First introduced in the game in patch update 7.07, the Aeon Disk was never this popular. The item had to go through some much-needed buffs to be where it is.

With a total cost of 3000 gold, a player can completely assure invulnerability, status resistance, and dispel in the game for 2.5 seconds.

According to Dotabuff, the Aeon Disk now has a 59.60% win rate, which, in terms of Dota 2, is quite a high value for a specific item. The latest patch update has seen countless professional matches abuse Aeon Disk in most games.

Some people in the community even memed that removing the Aeon Disk will be one of the core changes of patch update 7.30.

4) Axe Aghanim’s Shard nerf

Axe is a great carry/initiator (Image via Valve)

Axe is one of the few heroes in Dota 2 that has been given the evergreen title. Irrespective of meta or patch, this hero can wreak havoc throughout games in the right hand.

But with patch update 7.29, a massive buff was given to the hero by introducing Aghanim’s Shard for this hero.

By purchasing the shard upgrade, Dota 2 players can unlock a new perk for him, which, in previous patches, were always ignored for better reasons. The Counter Helix proc on attacks is the additional passive perk that Axe receives upon purchase.

Before this patch, if a player wished to enable this specific perk, they had to wait for Axe to hit level 20, which takes an average player between 30-35 minutes. But now, the shard is available from the 20-minute mark in the game for only 1400 gold.

This purchase gives Axe a massive power spike as he alone can push out lanes through manta illusions without needing to be present physically. Even though the shard upgrade has been nerfed in sub-patches, this hero has seen a significant pick and win rate in the game recently.

Keeping everything in perspective, Axe is sure to receive a nerf in some form to tackle this situation.

3) Nyx Assassin Aghanim’s Scepter nerf

Nyx Assassin in Dota 2 can be quite a tricky customer (Image via Valve)

Nyx Assassin Aghanim’s Scepter purchase has been an iconic feat in the WePlay AniMajor and ESL One Summer 2021. With this buy, the already mischievous hero becomes much more tanky and out of reach to enemies.

Nyx Assassin receives an additional ability called “Burrow.” Upon use, the hero gets inside the ground and becomes completely stationary.

While Nyx itself cannot move, its stun, “Impale’s,” range increases by 525 units, all while decreasing the cooldown of the ability by 7 seconds. Nyx also receives 50% less damage with 1.5% increased max mana/health regeneration.

This hero’s scepter purchase has been considered one of the most underrated upgrades. With the current meta being a lot around teamfights being dragged out, the scepter upgrade plays a massive part in deciding the tide of war.

2) Buffs to unpicked or ignored heroes

Earthshaker can be the best nuker in the game (Image via Valve)

With the ever-shifting meta of Dota 2, every major patch changes the pace of the game. With its current high-paced gameplay, certain heroes that have been most relied on previously have become almost obsolete in the professional scene.

Heroes such as Earthshaker, who played crucial roles in almost every professional tournament prior to patch 7.29, are now seldom picked due to their slow-paced gameplay. Instead, heroes such as Lion and Shadow Shamna have taken over the support roles due to their fast-paced gameplay.

So, with the upcoming patch, the Dota 2 community can surely expect Valve to incorporate specific changes in both the game’s pace and meta to bring back forgotten heroes.

1) Over-picked hero nerf

Broodmother has been a pain for many opponents (Image via Valve)

While certain heroes get forgotten every meta, others take their place as some of the most over-picked choices in Dota 2. Heroes such as Lion, Winter Wyvern, Shadow Shaman, Hoodwink, Broodmother, Terrorblade, and Axe are among the latter list of many.

With the upcoming patch update, these heroes are sure to receive some major tweaks, both ability and gameplay-wise, as a measure to stop their overuse.

While these remain the biggest to expect from Dota 2 patch update 7.30, there are a plethora of others that the community yearns for. Even though no official date has been revealed for the patch update, Dota 2 players expect it to drop anytime after all the regional qualifiers are over for The International 10.

Edited by Ravi Iyer