Alliance's unbeaten streak continues after victory against Team Nigma's Dota 2 roster

Team Nigma were humbled by the Dota 2 roster of Alliance by a margin of 2-1, thus continuing Alliance's unbeaten run in DPC Season 2 of 2021 in the EU region.

Alliance's carry player Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov stood out with his stellar performances throughout the series.

#1 Game 1 of Dota 2 between Alliance and Team Nigma

Match 1 draft (Image via Dream League)

Amer "Miracle" Al Barkawi picked up a Storm Spirit against Linus "Limmp" Blomdin's Sand King, which is a signature pick of Miracle himself. Though Igor "iLTW" Filatov, on his Gyrocopter, had a free lane and had a huge farm, Gyrocopter is bound to fall short of damage against a Wraith King in late game.

Gyrocopter also built a Divine Rapier late in the game, but the Wraith King got the best of him, and became a dual rapier wielder.

A highlight of the game was when Nikobaby on his Wraith King blinked in and killed Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi's Enchantress with just one hit.

#2 Match 2 between Team Nigma and Alliance

The match 2 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

In this game of Dota 2, Miracle drafted his signature Invoker. Though he died a couple of times in the mid-lane courtesy of some excellent ganks, he recovered in the game after he hit the timing on his Hand of Midas. He quickly built up his farm and allowed his carry iLTW to get his items.

Nikobaby had a really great game with his Phantom Assassin and finished the game with a score of 12/5/12, but could not carry the game.

#3 Game 3 of Dota 2 between Team Nigma and Alliance

The match 3 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Limmp drafted his massively successful Dragon Knight from previous matches in the Dota 2 DPC Season 2. He also replicated his dominating performances in his previous matches as Dragon Knight. He initiated the plays with his stuns and killed off the core players of Nigma before crucial team fights.

Miracle could not perform to his expected level as his Sand King, as he seemed a bit off on form as noticed by the casters as well.

Nikobaby dominated the game of Dota 2 again as he finished the game with a score of 15/4/11.