Team Nigma disappointed by defeat against Team Liquid's Dota 2 roster in DPC Season 2

The Dota 2 squad of Team Liquid got the best of Team Nigma, as the two teams fought it out against each other in the DPC season 2, 2021.

#1 Game 1 of Dota 2 between Nigma and Liquid

The match 1 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

The first match started off at a pretty slow pace. Team Nigma had a rather easy lane for their carry Luna, played by Igor "iLTW" Filatov. Maximilian "qojqva" Bröcker on his signature mid-lane Tiny secured a lot of the teamfights for Team Liquid. He allowed his carry, Michael "m'iCKe" Vu, to have enough space to farm and get his items.

Faceless Void, due to his recent buffs, is almost unbeatable in late game, which is what happened in due time. Team Liquid also had the highly-effective combination of a Faceless Void "Chronosphere" into a Snapfire "Mortimer's Kisses, which guaranteed the kills of the heroes stuck inside the Chronosphere.

Samuel "Boxi" Svahn played a crucial role in initiating fights as he was extremely tanky and almost unkillable on his Slardar. He finished the game of Dota 2 with a score of 7/4/18.

#2 Game 2 of Dota 2 between Nigma and Liquid

The match 2 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Team Liquid drafted a mid-lane Sand King for qojqva, the signature of their counterpart, Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi's weird mid-lane picks.

Ivan "MinD_ContRoL" Ivanov played a solo off-lane Timbersaw against m'iCKe's Phantom Assassin and Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi's Warlock and came out on top, tanking most of the damage in the rest of the match.

Miracle got his Puck and dominated the mid-lane, all the while getting some successful ganks on m'iCKe. He played in perfect co-ordination with their new carry, iLTW's Troll Warlord. He finished the game with a near perfect score of 11/1/9.

#3 Game 3 of Dota 2 between Nigma and Liquid

The match 3 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Qojqva drafted his first game's extremely successful Tiny once again and was surprisingly able to replicate his first match's performance. He roamed around the entire map of Dota 2, wreaking havoc everywhere. iLTW tried really hard to get his Phantom Lancer going, but it was just too much Area of Effect Control from Liquid to withstand for a PL.