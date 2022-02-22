Aloy once again has no romance options in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a game that features a lot of combat that the protagonist Aloy takes care of. There are certainly many dialogs and a vast open world to explore, but no romantic options are available.

As it was in the first game, the player cannot romance any other characters within the game. But there is more to it than that.

Finding romance as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

While there is undoubtedly some flirting in the game, there is no direct romancing ability for the player to partake in. The reason for this is two-fold.

It would take away from the game's overall vision if it were included, and it just doesn't fit Aloy's character. After all, there are so many more at risk and so many more important things for Aloy to do rather than find love.

It may not seem fair that Aloy does not have a romance story

Perhaps a little romance would be welcome after all of this. (Image via Guerilla Games)

It's been five years since the last game, and Aloy has certainly earned her keep as far as can be concerned. Saving the world and being the warrior she is will surely earn her some admiration.

Unfortunately, though, that is not in the cards for our protagonist at this time. Perhaps there may be a DLC or some more content down the road with romance, but as it stands now, it's just not available.

There is certainly a lot to discover in Horizon Forbidden West

If players are looking for a good story, they can indeed find it in Horizon Forbidden West. Boasting a huge open world and fantastic combat, there is a lot to do with more being discovered on each playthrough.

For players looking for a romantic story, unfortunately, the only place that exists right now is through fan-fiction, which can be found online if you know where to look for it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha