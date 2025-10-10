Always Faithful mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 1)

Always Faithful is the first and prologue mission in the Battlefield 6 campaign. It takes place in Georgia on September 17, 2027, where you play as Gsgt. Dylan Murphy. The mission begins in your room when your squadmates, Martinez, Armstrong, and Blake, come to inform you that the Regional Command has an update and you need to report in.

Being a prologue mission, Always Faithful serves as an introduction to the game’s core mechanics and basic gameplay systems.

This article provides a step-by-step walkthrough for the Always Faithful mission in the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 1: Always Faithful walkthrough

The first mission, Always Faithful, begins with your three squadmates informing you about an update from Regional Command. You’re required to speak with the command, which marks the beginning of the gameplay with your first objective.

Speak with command

When you are heading to the command center, Pax ambushes the base in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (Image via EA)

Walk toward the objective marker and proceed alongside your squad. As you move, suddenly bombs start to drop as the Pax Armata launches an attack.

Survive the Pax Ambush

You’re unarmed at this point, so sprint toward the marked location or follow your squad. Upon reaching the spot, a cutscene plays where one of your squadmates throws you a weapon.

Take down incoming enemies

The area will soon be filled with enemies. Take cover, eliminate the enemies gradually, and keep advancing. Once all enemies are cleared, another explosion hits, triggering the next phase.

A vehicle arrives, and you take control of the mounted weapon.

Escape the base

Enter the vehicle and operate the mounted gun in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (Image via EA)

As your vehicle moves through the gunfights, mow down enemies along the road. Along the way, enemy helicopters will deploy troops, and you’ll face multiple waves of attackers.

The weapon has unlimited ammunition, but avoid sustained firing for too long to prevent the mounted gun from overheating, as this will temporarily disable it.

As you approach the server building, the area stays heavily guarded by armored vehicles and enemy troops. The driver takes an off-road route up the mountain before the vehicle stops, and you proceed on foot to plan a counterattack.

Plan the counterattack

Rendezvous with the sniper squad

Head to the marked location where the sniper team is stationed, observing enemy movements below. The plan is to call in air support to destroy the armored vehicles. Head near Sgt. Jackson and collect the Laser Designator from him.

Use the Laser Designator

Use the laser to mark all three targets in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (Image via EA)

Look down the road to spot three armored vehicles. Use the designator to mark each one by zooming in and holding the left mouse button. Once all are tagged, air support will strike and destroy the targets.

However, enemy jets will retaliate and shoot down your allied aircraft shortly afterward.

Confirm the new strategy

Regroup with your squad to discuss and confirm a new plan of action.

Destroy the servers to protect data

Clear enemies at the construction site

Proceed down the mountain and vault over the wall using [Spacebar] to continue. The area ahead is swarming with enemies. This section introduces squad command mechanics, where you need to press Q to order your team to engage.

Eliminate all enemies and move toward the construction site. It's best to stay on higher ground to pick off enemies before dropping down. Once the area is clear, proceed inside the site.

Infiltrate site 2

Enter the building and plant two C4 charges on two pillars in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (Image via EA)

Your path will be blocked. Interact with the lockers to create a passage for your squad. The area inside is dark, so turn on your flashlight using T.

Plant C4 charge on the support column

Follow the marker and move carefully, as enemies will attack from multiple directions. Stay in cover and eliminate them.

If you get downed, a squadmate can revive you, but only twice per mission.

Once you reach the marked pillar, interact with it to plant the C4 charge.

Ascend to the next floor

Head to the stairway on your right and regroup with your squad. Interact to move up in formation.

Plant the second C4 charge

On the second floor, locate the next pillar in front of you and plant another C4 charge.

Prepare for evac

Evacuate the site in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (image via EA)

Rappel to the roof

Proceed to the elevator area and rappel up to the rooftop, where a chopper will arrive for extraction.

Defend the evac point

Hold your position until the evac chopper arrives. Take cover and prioritize enemies on the upper platform, as they include snipers who can make the fight difficult.

Once the helicopter lands, head near it and you automatically get inside. As it lifts off, you detonate the C4 charges, collapsing the building.

However, your chopper is soon attacked mid-flight, causing it to crash. Enemy forces surround you.

Make your last stand

You are the only survivor in your squad in the Battlefield 6 Campaign Always Faithful mission (Image via EA)

Murphy gives a strong speech, ending with the line, “We’re still faithful,” to which everyone responds, “Always.” This is where the mission’s title is inspired by.

Hold your ground

Keep fighting against incoming enemies as your squadmates fall one by one. You eventually become the last man standing, but luckily, reinforcements arrive. You’re the sole survivor of the ambush, marking the end of the Always Faithful prologue mission.

That covers the full walkthrough for the Always Faithful mission in Battlefield 6 Campaign.

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

