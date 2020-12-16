Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Lorem are two of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They boast massive subscriber counts and are known for fun and engaging content on their YouTube channels.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: 40 stylish pet names for Free Fire in December 2020

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7315 squad matches and has a win tally of 2058, retaining a win rate of 28.13%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61, he has bagged 18981 frags.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 3921 games and managed to remain unbeaten in 699 for a win ratio of 17.82%. He has 10218 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has won 258 of 3150 solo matches, having a win percentage of 8.19%. He has notched up 6924 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amit has featured in 436 squad games in the current ranked season and won 80 of them for a win rate of 18.34%. He has killed 1176 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

The internet star has played 201 duo matches and has 31 Booyahs, coming down to a win ratio of 15.42%. In the process, he has 636 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The YouTuber has also played 84 games in the solo mode and triumphed in nine for a win percentage of 10.71%. He has registered 262 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Advertisement

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Lorem has participated in 4860 squad matches and come out on top on 1675 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 34.46%. He has notched up 15684 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.92.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1226 games and has 293 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 23.89%. He has secured 3483 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The YouTuber has played 859 solo games and has bettered foes in 127 of them, having a win percentage of 14.78%. With 1887 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, the streamer has appeared in 279 squad matches and has outdone foes in 77 of them for a win rate of 27.59%. He has accumulated 1163 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.76.

He has also played three duo games and racked up a single kill.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. In the lifetime stats, Lorem is relatively better in all three aspects – solo, duo, and squad games.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as Lorem has only three duo matches to his name. In squad games, he is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Tonde Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more