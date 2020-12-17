Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have become immensely popular in recent years and have helped establish mobile devices as legitimate gaming platforms.

The success of these battle royale titles has paved the way for a new generation of content creators who make and post videos related to mobile games on online streaming platforms.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Raistar are two prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14654 squad games and has won 2593 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.69%. He has secured 49374 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 4453 duo matches and has 705 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.83%. He has bagged 14303 kills a at K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

Raistar has played 3513 solo games and has triumphed in 401 matches, making his win rate 11.41%. In these matches, he has racked up 10714 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 311 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 32 of them, making his win rate 10.28%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.30 in this mode, with 642 kills to his name.

The popular content creator has also played 2 solo and 2 duo matches, securing 3 and 2 kills, respectively.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7320 squad games and has emerged victorious on 2058 occasions, making his win rate 28.11%. He has eliminated 18993 foes in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The famous YouTuber has also played 3927 duo games and has 699 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 17.79%. He has 10235 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3154 solo matches and has won 258 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.18%. With 6947 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 440 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 80 of them, making his win rate 18.18%. He has amassed 1183 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.29.

The Indian content creator has played 206 duo matches and has registered 31 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.04%. He has knocked out 652 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Amitbhai has 9 victories out of the 87 solo games he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.34%. He has 282 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Raistar have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. The latter is relatively better than the former in the lifetime solo matches. In the duo and squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Raistar has only played two games each in these modes. However, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai is ahead of Raistar on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

