Operation Chrono Vending Machines in Free Fire: List of all the rewards

Earlier this month, Free Fire announced a collaboration with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of the collaboration, the developers added a new character, based on the Juventus ace, to the game.

Multiple events and features were also introduced with the arrival of Operation Chrono. Vending machines are one of the exclusive features that have been introduced as part of the update.

They will be available across the map in the classic mode from 13th December to 25th December.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Operation Chrono Vending Machines in Free Fire

Using these vending machines, Free Fire players will have the opportunity to obtain a free parachute skin and various other in-game items like firearms, ammunition and gloo wall.

Players will require vending machine tokens to use the vending machines. However, these tokens cannot be carried over to the next game and have to be used in the same match.

Advertisement

Here is a list of all the items that players can procure from the vending machines in Free Fire.

Event Items

Enter Chrono parachute skin

Pink Chrono Box (5 Tokens)

In-Game Items

All the in-game items that the players can obtain from the Vending Machine

Advertisement

M82B (8 Tokens)

M1887 (5 Tokens)

MP5-X (5 Tokens)

AK (4 Tokens)

SCAR (2 Tokens)

Thompson (2 Tokens)

M1014 (2 Tokens)

SKS (2 Tokens)

Helmet Level 3 (3 Tokens)

Vest Level 3 (4 Tokens)

Bag Level 3 (4 Tokens)

Med Kit (1 Token)

4x Scope (2 Tokens)

Grenade (1 Token)

Gloo Wall (5 Tokens)

How to use the vending machines in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use the vending machines in Free Fire:

Step 1: After locating a vending machine, players have to click on the ‘buy’ option which appears on the screen when they move close enough to the machine.

Step 2: They can then select the desired item from the buy menu.

Step 3: Players should next click on the buy button to get the item.

(Note: Players will receive the ‘Enter Chrono’ parachute skin after the match ends)

Also Read: Raistar vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?