Among Us devs patch invisible name trick; players come up with an alternate way

Among Us has been a breakout success in a year that has seen many great games receive major acclaim across the board. The competition this year has been extremely tough with major AAA studios putting out absolutely massive hits.

However, Among Us, an indie title made by an extremely small team of developers, has managed to dominate the conversation surrounding videogames in 2020. The game's intuitive gameplay and extremely fun and accessible concept have catapulted it into the mainstream.

As has become the tradition with popular games, players begin to figure out ways to manipulate the game and find exploits. One such exploit in Among Us was a trick that allowed players to play with an invisible or "blank" name.

This essentially adds a lot more confusion to a game of Among Us and makes for some extremely bemusing moments in the game.

Among Us devs patch invisible name trick

Devs were quick to spot the trick that was being used by players and patched it in a recent update. However, it seems like the Among Us community is an especially crafty bunch of people as players have found yet another way to play with an almost blank name.

While this trick wouldn't completely hide your name in the game, it makes it tougher for other players to read your name. Essentially, the name is reduced to an extremely small dot. The game, therefore, reads it as a name and doesn't reject it. The dot is very small, and players must pay extra attention to spot it.

Among Us fans have been somewhat divided when it comes to the use of blank names in the game. While some feel it is extremely fun and a relatively harmless trick, others feel it ruins the game experience.

People that use blank names or party up with duplicate names and character stack in among us are trash — Dixon (@DixonYamouf) October 22, 2020

Theirs this glitch in Among Us right now where the imposters names don't show at all. Like while their walking around, AND during voteing. Their names just don't show. Like its completely blank. — Bbbbvb (@Bbbbvb50740046) September 26, 2020

@InnerslothDevs why did you ban blank names from among us? That was one of the things that kept me playing! Please bring it back! — Spookachu (@TVkachuYT) October 24, 2020

