Among Us fundraiser attracts big names from TV and gaming

The Bad Dog Comedy group has organized a 24-hour Among Us charity stream featuring stars from TV and gaming like Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), David Hayter (Metal Gear Solid), and Mark Meer (Mass Effect).

For 24 hours, the Bad Dog Comedy YouTube channel will stream Among Us and take in donations. This stream even caught the attention of the Among Us developers themselves, with Amy Liu sharing her thoughts on the stream on Twitter.

Where to watch the Bad Dog Comedy Among Us stream

Baby Snake shall destroy you. https://t.co/0qs9u8b7yF — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) November 12, 2020

The group will be/has been streaming Among Us on YouTube starting at 6:00 pm ET on November 14th, continuing until the same time on November 15th. At the time of writing that leaves around eight hours left of comedy content to go.

One notable difference between this group’s Among Us stream and a more typical one is that the conversation doesn’t stop during rounds. The improv comedy group manages to stay active and tell jokes during gameplay in a way that doesn’t involve revealing information that would ruin the game.

At the moment, many stars have already made their appearance. Reportedly, David Hayter and his daughter Natasha showed up on Saturday afternoon, with Colin Mochrie and his daughter Kinley taking the following shift.

However, viewers can still watch the older sessions of the stream. For anyone who doesn’t want to miss out on Colin sharing jokes with Kinley as impostors lurk the halls looking for both of them.

Mark Meer has reportedly yet to appear and should be on stream Sunday from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm ET.

HAPPY N7 WEEK GUESS WHO IS COMING TO PLAY AMONG US AS PART OF OUR 24 HOUR LIVE STREAM FOR @BadDogTheatre ????



It's Commander Shepard himself: @Mark_Meer



He'll be joining @SamMaggs and @AjayFry from 3-5pm ET on Sunday November 15th!



(omg im ded)#N7Day #MassEffect #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/4zbUackgW1 — stephanie malek (@stephanie_malek) November 12, 2020

Why Among Us attracts celebrity engagement

Among Us has been a great addition to the gaming landscape. By incorporating social activity into its game design, it makes for a ton of content that streamers and content creators have been able to take advantage of.

Because social skills are something almost everyone has, the game remains highly accessible even for people who do not have the time or ability to learn new games. For a comedy troupe, this feature even emphasizes their specific skill sets.

Fans of Among Us, or anyone who grew up with Whose Line, playing Mass Effect, or enjoying the wildness of Metal Gear Solid, should be sure to check out at least part of the stream.