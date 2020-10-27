Among Us: How to close doors as an Impostor

Among Us is a multiplayer game that requires players to repair a futuristic base as one or two Impostors attempt to murder their Crewmates systematically. It encourages people to only talk during specific “Discussion” moments to level the playing field for the Impostors.

This crafts the thrill of the game, where people attempt to deflect, accuse, and save themselves from being ejected into space.

While the Crewmates have no tools but their wits to defend themselves, Impostors gain access to the Sabotage feature, which allows them to temporarily vandalize the spaceship and deny access to specific areas by closing doors.

Closing the doors of a specified room is a great privilege for the Impostor, as it ensures complete privacy while killing a Crewmate or venting to another room. In this article, we explain how to do this action in this title.

Step-by-step guide to close the doors as an Impostor in Among us

Note: This is a standard guide for all devices used to play Among Us and can be applicable if and only if the player is an Impostor.

Run Among Us on the preferred device.

Host or join a game online or over Local WiFi with friends.

In-game look

After becoming the Impostor, look for the 'Sabotage' tab available at the bottom right corner of the screen.

The Sabotage map look

Tap on it, and a replica of the current map will appear on the screen. However, there will be special buttons and features to operate as an Impostor in Among Us.

The map once it is Sabotaged

To close the doors of a specific room on the map, a player can see several door symbols with a bright red X on them.

Doors are closed

Tap on the X button, and the doors of that particular room will be closed for ten seconds.

It is to be noted that after a player locks a door, it will enter a cooldown period before it can be used again.

Closing doors is relatively easy and something that Impostors should use to confuse and muddle up the Crewmates' logic and sensibility.