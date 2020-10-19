Among Us is one of the most trending games of 2020 and is garnering a lot of attention because of its facile gameplay. It centers around the theme of deceit and lies.

In the game, there are 10 crewmates present inside a spaceship and one of them is an impostor. The main aim of the impostor is to kill off the entire crew in anonymity and win the game. A 'Sabotage' option is provided to assist the impostor to be incognito and to kill. The impostor can then use this option to distract and confuse the crewmates to blow off any suspicion over him/her.

The term 'sabotage' means to deliberately destroy, damage or obstruct something for an edge, and it serves the same meaning and function in Among Us. An impostor sabotages the spaceship wantonly to divert and engage the crewmates in other tasks. When a corpse is reported, the impostor then tries to clear out his/her name from the suspect list to increase his winning probability.

Here, we discuss how you can sabotage and kill as an impostor in Among Us.

How to sabotage and kill as an impostor in Among Us

Follow the steps given below to successfully sabotage and win a game as an imposter in Among Us:

Run Among Us on your preferred device.

Join a lobby online or host a new lobby with friends.

An Impostor in the Lobby

If you become an impostor in Among Us, your name will be marked in red on the top of your character's head.

Tap on the 'Sabotage' option present at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

The Sabotage Map

A replica of the in-game map is shown on the screen but as you are an imposter, this map has some special features and functions to perform.

The impostor can tap on any of the symbols present inside the white circle to perform a sabotage and engage the crewmate while the circles with an 'X' sign over them indicate the areas or rooms whose doors can be closed with a single tap on the map, securing absolute privacy.

The spaceship is sabotaged

The spaceship will now be successfully sabotaged, and the impostor can use this to his/her advantage to detract and confuse the crewmates while increasing his/her chances to win the game without being suspected at all.

However, an impostor cannot repeatedly tap and sabotage the ship every now and then. After a sabotage is performed, it takes few seconds to cool down and reset before he/she can execute another sabotage.