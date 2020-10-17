Among Us: How to get a blank name

Trending worldwide as of October 2020, Among Us is a game that people of every age can play. With its simplistic approach and a theme of deceit, Among Us is very enjoyable when played with friends. Though it is simple in its interface and theme, Crewmates and Imposters really have to use their IQ and lying capabilities to the highest to win.

The escalating hype of Among Us is leading fans to explore numerous versatile methods to conceal their gameplay strategy. The main aim of this game is to lie, deceive, confuse, and win anonymously.

Hence, fans are always curious to explore various new methods and strategies to confuse others. An impactful trick to confuse both Crewmates and Imposters is to have a blank character name.

If a player tries to simply empty the 'Character Name' and click on 'Enter,' it will not accept the name. Hence, we provide some quick and straightforward steps to get such a name is this title.

How to get a blank name in Among Us: Step-by-step guide

Note: This trick applies to all devices.

Open a preferable browser.

Click or copy down the link below to visit the website

https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+3164

After the website opens tap and hold/select the blank area between the two inverted commas present beside 'Character'.

'Copy' the selected area.

Run Among Us on the device and wait till it loads the default 'Menu'.

Click/tap on the 'Online' option.

Then paste the selected blank text on the 'Character name' box present at the top of the 'Menu'

Then click/tap on 'Ok' on the name keyboard.

Voila! The player successfully gets a blank name on his/her character.

A player can now confuse his/her Crewmates and Imposters successfully without having a character name popping right above the character's head!

This empty/blank name trick is very much convivial when a player uses it in Among Us. It hides the player's character name, creating a subtle illusion and confusing others in the game.

He/she can either hide at certain places to keep an eye on the Imposter or kill off the entire crew to win anonymously without the annoying character name popping out of his/her head all the time.