Among Us Impostor controls: What is the Sabotage button on the screen?

Among Us is one of the most exciting concepts in gaming and one that instantly hooks the fans of all age groups. Even die-hard FPS fans might put down their controller and G-Fuel in place for some quality time with friends over a game of Among Us.

However, for younger players or players completely new to gaming, as there are many who play Among Us, some controls might seem a little too weird to grasp at first. However, with enough games under one's belt, any player can become an Among Us extraordinaire and dispatch humans in quick succession without detection.

Impostors generally have a more challenging time in the game as they must complete their objectives without drawing too much attention to themselves. Most noticeable on their screen is a button labeled "Sabotage," which might confuse many players.

What does the Sabotage button do in Among Us?

The Impostors must attempt to "sabotage" key parts of the spaceship so that the Humans have a harder time in the game. Therefore, pressing the Sabotage button will display the key areas in which the Impostor can attempt to create a nuisance for the Humans.

The Sabotage button essentially brings up a map that displays the corresponding locations ripe for some tinkering. The map is essential for success as an Impostor in Among Us.

Players can pick out a sabotage that they would like to do by clicking the desired sabotage button on the screen.

Advertisement

Any type of sabotage will prevent the Emergency Button from being pressed (except the doors' sabotage), though players can still Report bodies, which will automatically repair certain forms of Sabotage. Only one type of sabotage can be done at a time.

Trivia:

In Polus, the reactor meltdown is called the seismic stabilizers, but still has the radiation icon on the Sabotage map.

Previously, the Sabotage button was located behind the map button, but currently, its located in place of Use.

Previously, impostors could not solve a sabotage, which made discovering them even easier. However, they now can, making it possible for anyone to be suspicious.

(source: among us wiki fandom)