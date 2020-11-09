5 Among Us memes that will make your day

After coming into the limelight in 2020, Among Us has taken over the memes on social media platforms.

In spite of being released in 2018 by InnerSloth, Among Us failed to make a name for itself as a mainstream game until this year. The multiplayer social-deduction game has an extensive space-themed appearance that helps with the game's plot.

Among Us provides players with the chance of getting either one of the roles present in the game, Crewmates or Impostors. The Crewmates' job in Among Us is to complete their 'tasks' and vote out the Impostors. In contrast, the Impostors' objective is to kill all the Crewmates without being detected, before the latter can complete all their tasks.

Let's take a look at some of the Among Us memes that will surely leave you in splits.

Among Us memes that will leave you in splits

#5 Every time...

Image via u/Pumpkin_Man333

We have all been in a situation like this, especially when hoping to play a quick game as we wait for our friends to come online. The relatable factor present in this meme is what makes us chuckle.

#4 Michael Scott was not the Impostor

Image via u/Hodsbob

As far as memes go, Michael Scott from The Office is arguably one of the most famous faces. That combined with Among Us, along with the relatable factor, makes for a meme that could light up anyone's mood.

#3 Visible happiness

Image via u/Herod_Chikatilo

It is one of the most wholesome memes on social media. The legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi depicts what a fun game of Among Us truly feels like. This relatable meme is bound to make anyone smile.

#2 This is true

Image via u/Seriously_nobody

Arguably one of the most popular meme templates in recent times, this is what the combination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Among Us could lead to.

One of the hotspots for Impostors to execute their dirty deed, electrical, is notoriously famous for its Impostor favored lighting and vision paths. With most players having been dead as Crewmates in electrical, this meme is definitely one of the most relatable memes from the list.

#1 Um

Image via u/18Cjoseph

A list of Among Us memes without any reference to the internet's latest sensation, Corpse Husband, would be a shame.

Famous for his calm and composed arguments, even when caught in the act, Corpse Husband's playstyle has a lot to offer for new players to learn. Combine that with one of the most iconic moments from Avenger's: Infinity War and behold an iconic meme that would make anyone laugh out loud.