Among Us: MrBeast and Pewdiepie tag-team as Impostors to outplay entire lobby ft Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more

Of late, we have talked about the sudden rise in popularity that Among Us has seen. It was released in 2018 but, in the past few months, has gained immense popularity. This InnerSloth title is currently the third-most watched game on Twitch and has recently stayed near the top.

This game’s simple plot pits players against each other and makes it impossible for them to trust teammates. This, in turn, ensures that every round has unlimited possibilities. These features have guaranteed that all types of notable streamers have been playing Among Us.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Among Us, over the past few weeks, has some unique personalities collaborating with notable streamers. This includes Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and fictional character Borat, played by actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Moreover, internet personalities such as MrBeast, PewDiePie, Valkyrae, and Pokimane have collaborated multiple times.

Among Us: MrBeast and Pewdiepie make mockery of entire lobby ft Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more

Recently, we saw a bunch of notable streamers play Among Us. This list included MrBeast and PewDiePie, who ended up becoming Impostors in the first game. The former seemed thoroughly excited and was almost star-struck.

From the get-go, he aimed to ‘impress’ PewDiePie, but almost failed by almost nearly making a kill in front of Crewmates initially. On the other hand, the Swede star began by expertly killing off Sykkuno, left visibly stunned by the act.

He vented out of the Navigation area where the murder had taken place, and Valkyrae ended up reporting the body. However, the group was convinced that she had murdered Sykkuno and then proceeded to ‘self-report.’

Image Credits: MrBeast Gaming, YouTube

Advertisement

It was PewDiePie’s next kill that was simply genius. He was standing with three other players trying to fix the ‘oxygen’ sabotage by typing in the passcode. He went ahead and killed Pokimane, as the other two characters simply stood there.

The YouTube star ended up getting away with the murder, as neither Toast nor Rhymestyle was sure who it was that had murdered Poki. Once the 31-year-old got away with the second murder, the rest of the game was simple enough, as he and MrBeast ended up winning as Impostors.

Watch the entire Among Us incident below: